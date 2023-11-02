This primary school’s a circus … and its results are no joke

Six years ago, when Darwin primary school teacher Carol Putica started in her new role as Principal at Ludmilla Primary School in Darwin, she realised this new chapter may also be the beginning of a new arts partnership that could open fresh avenues of learning and development for her students.

After years spent observing the impacts of leading youth arts organisation Corrugated Iron’s workshops in Darwin schools, Putica decided to start a conversation with the company to see if its circus workshops could have a greater presence at her new school.

From that initial conversation, a landmark circus education program has been built that is opening new doors for students, while improving school attendance rates and becoming a cherished part of the school’s identity.

What circus skills can add to school curriculums

As Corrugated Iron Executive Producer CEO Zoe Scrogings explains it, the drive to bring a range of circus skills to Ludmilla Primary School’s core curriculum came in large part from the energies of its fearless new leader, Carol Putica.

‘It absolutely wouldn’t have happened without Carol’s passionate commitment to arts education,’ Scrogings says.

Then, after many months spent working in partnership on a host of new circus-style curriculums for Ludmilla’s pre-school to year 6 classes, Putica and Corrugated Iron were ready to start embedding their ideas in the school’s existing physical education programs.

According to their new curriculums, their circus classes would extend the school’s phys-ed programs to broaden its learning outcomes and create more links with other school subjects.

‘What these circus classes brought to the school, and what they continue to bring, is another layer of learning outcomes for students that relate to their physical, mental and creative well-being,’ Scrogings explains.

While at first, one may think this kind of “circus time” for primary school students would lead to hours of untempered playtime chaos, Ludmilla Primary’s program has proven quite the opposite to be true.

Scrogings describes how their classes have always aligned with many of the Australian Curriculum’s learning goals, and have particular relevance to the areas of health and physical education.

‘The Australian Curriculum recognises that health and physical education should include ways for students to develop skills like empathy, and should encourage them to be more actively engaged in other students’ well-being as part of their physical activity,’ she explains.

‘Our program achieves those outcomes while also tuning in to things like students’ self-regulation skills, their capacities to manage impulsivity, flexible thinking skills, their persistence and their striving for accuracy.’

Scrogings adds that circus classes are also important ways to build students’ awareness of risk, and teach them how to approach risk-taking responsibly.

Students from Ludmilla Primary School working with circus company Gravity & Other Myths as part of Darwin Festival’s 2023 opening weekend event. This was a collaborative project entitled Life/Time and was produced by Gravity & Other Myths, Corrugated Iron Youth Arts, Jimblah and Darwin Festival. Photo: James Cubillo.

‘Part of the beauty of circus is that risk-taking is seen as a very positive thing. We know that taking risks is a really important part of life, and circus arts show that you can do that safely,’ she says.

How do circus classes in school work in practice?

As well as their carefully designed curriculums, Ludmilla Primary has invested in some special circus arts equipment to suit the range of classes it now offers.

Classes include juggling, hula hooping, balancing, acrobatics, unicycling and diabolos, and are delivered by the Corrugated Iron team with assistance from the school’s own teaching staff.

‘The teachers have really committed themselves to upskilling in circus arts over the years,’ Scrogings says. ‘But all the classes are still taught by our Head Circus Trainer, circus artist Nikki Jeffries.’

Scrogings adds that this year is a particularly important milestone for the program, as the school’s graduating Year 6 class is the first cohort to have started and finished their primary school education at Ludmilla Primary as participants in the circus program.

‘It’s been an amazing partnership so far on many levels, but one thing that’s especially great to see is how proud the students are to show Nikki how much they have improved over time,’ she says.

‘Sometimes when she arrives at the school, they run up to her and say, “Miss, look what I can do now!” I think this shows how they have not only developed some great new physical skills, but they have also developed that skill of persistence to practise something to get results, which is another important learning outcome we have embedded in the curriculum.’

A scalable model that could thrive with more support

Clearly, this is a special program with significant benefits for students, including boosting school attendance rates and receiving high-value satisfaction ratings from parents (‘Ludmilla’s most recent survey showed 93% of the school’s parents feel the circus program is an important part of the curriculum,’ Scrogings says).

But is there a model here that can be upscaled for other schools to benefit?

‘What we have done with Ludmilla Primary is particularly bold and ambitious,’ Scrogings laughs.

‘But what could work well for other schools is to choose just one year level to focus on, to start small and be able to work closely with the teachers in that specific year level to get them properly involved,’ she says.

‘But actually, the greatest barrier to upscaling this model at the moment is that we simply don’t have enough trained circus artists available to go into schools – at least we don’t have enough in Darwin and the Northern Territory,’ she adds.

‘We are being asked to deliver more circus classes now, based on the success of Ludmilla’s program, but we can’t do that because we don’t have the circus artists available to teach the classes.’

Nevertheless, Scrogings believes other schools could benefit from Ludmilla Primary School’s circus model, but the next step is about finding the right funding support to help attract and retain more skilled circus arts staff.

‘To grow it, we would need investment from the Education Department and investment from the arts, to really get behind it and help us attract more circus artists to help us deliver these programs – especially in more remote locations in the Northern Territory,’ she concludes.