The work will outlast the life: Gwen Harwood as feminist icon

Ann-Marie Priest’s new biography of Australian poet Gwen Harwood, My Tongue Is My Own, shows us the passion behind the poems, and makes us question the way we view the public figures we love.

Harwood is most famous as a poetic trickster, who once sent the editors of The Bulletin an acrostic poem that directed ‘all editors’ to do something obscene.

According to her novelist friend Vikram Seth, author of A Suitable Boy, she had a grasp of poetic form and meter that was one of the most natural in the English language. Similarly, the renowned London poet Peter Porter called her ‘a true master’ and the most accomplished Australian poet of the 20th century. But Harwood is also a sincere feminist poet in the tradition of Plath or Sexton, and My Tongue Is My Own reveals how much her struggle to articulate her poetry was an articulation of a feminist experience.

Finding her voice

Harwood was born in Queensland in 1920. She moved to Oyster Cove in southern Tasmania in 1945 with her husband Bill Harwood, who lectured at The University of Tasmania, but she was a cosmopolitan woman at heart, trained in classical piano and with a lifelong interest in the philosophy of Ludwig Wittgenstein.

Her struggle to free herself from the role of wife and mother and invent herself as a poet was for many years a secret struggle, if only in the sense that she published under many pseudonyms and always played down the influence of her personal life.

This is consonant with the way Harwood presented herself in interviews. ‘Little to tell,’ she said. ‘I’ve never climbed higher than 1270 meters or been out of Australia or been psychoanalysed or pursued by a bear.’ But this sprezzatura, this disingenuousness meant to make what is artful look effortless, concealed the painstaking artistic labour of a free spirit, as well as the travails of a marriage that, for all its love, constrained her freedom.

In this way, Harwood’s private story is also a story about Australian identity, and the way we construct public figures to be loved but shy away from seeing them as they really are.

Speaking in tongues

Harwood’s friend, the accomplished poet Stephen Edgar writes, ‘Gwen always insisted on the “operatic I” of her poems, the distinction between the speaker of her verses and herself, the “real” Gwen Harwood. I suspect that the public never really wanted to hear this particular disclaimer and persisted in collapsing the two personae into one … Both Gwen and the public enjoyed these performances, but perhaps some of the public believed, or wished to believe, that the performance and the performer were identical.’

Ann-Marie Priest’s new biography shows us the passion behind Harwood’s poems. Image: Black Inc Books.

As Professor Stephanie Trigg, Redmond Barry Distinguished Professor of English at Melbourne University, argues, the success of Harwood’s poetry is partly the success of her public image. Trigg writes in her Oxford Australian Writers 1994 study of the poet: ‘We are so charmed by Harwood’s public persona that we are reluctant to attribute such ardent poetry to the grandmotherly figure before us.’

In particular, Trigg notes a reticence in critics to come to terms with the frank eroticism expressed in Harwood’s life and work.

This is borne out when I speak to Morag Fraser, the former editor of Eureka Street who reviewed Harwood’s biography for The Age. ‘Savour but don’t get snagged in the fugal complexities of an ardent life,’ she writes, demonstrating the very reticence Trigg alludes to. When I ask her about this, Fraser muses, ‘It was a good, meticulous biography but it didn’t always take me back to the poetry because there’s no exact correspondence of the personal life anyway, there’s a transformation that takes place.’

It is perhaps out of affection for her public image that Harwood ultimately ensured her biography would only be written after her death. Two would-be biographers, Gregory Kratzmann and Ann Hoddington were encouraged and entreated to continue, but ultimately gave up the status of biographers for the status of dear friends and editors of the Collected Poems. After Harwood’s death, John Harwood, Gwen’s son and literary executor, only gave Priest permission to print from Harwood’s archived papers when he read the first draft of her biography.

By heart

And in the end, the poems tell the story. Priest describes the central struggle of Harwood’s poetry as being a struggle for freedom. In poems such as ‘Lip Service’, Harwood writes, ‘Heart shall not beat in vain like a winged stone,’ and this image is central to Priest’s interpretation of Harwood’s desire to be free. The work of telling Harwood’s story is the work of reading the poems against the letters, and not letting either the creative joy of the poems – or the marriage, which John Harwood argues could be described in a contemporary framework as coercive control – overpower the other.

‘I see that’s a central kind of story of the 20th century in a way … marriage holding women down and then women breaking out of that, trying to find ways to make it work better for them,’ Priest tells me.

When Harwood’s creativity makes her an unwitting collaborator in her own unhappiness, the biography can be a sad narrative of a free spirit’s marriage to a difficult man. For example, Harwood interpreted a controlling request by her husband to cease to communicate with male friends in the context of Christian mysticism, telling them, ‘What you see as tyranny is only the immeasurable demands of love’. Priest writes that Donne’s love poems and Harwood’s own philosophy came together for the poet ‘in a kind of frenzy of self-surrender’. But at the end of her life, Harwood’s attitude had changed. She wrote, ‘It’s absurd that we ever got married’.

Being heard

For as much as Harwood separated her private and professional life, she shared generously with her fellow poets, friends who were aware of her affairs with both men and women. In their reminiscences, such friends often focus on Harwood’s formidable stature as a poet rather than her sexual or domestic identity.

Passionate affairs with Tom Pick, Norman Talbot, and later Rosemary Cohen, passed unremarked while personal reminiscences foreground a prodigious memory that saw Harwood compose in her head when she couldn’t access a desk or paper, to say nothing of her philosophical aptitude, and her endearing devotion to pop culture shows like Days of Our Lives.

The feeling among the friends who adore her and the critics who venerate her, is that the work will outlast the life. Kevin Hart, Chair of the Religious Studies Department at The University of Virginia and another accomplished poet, told me: ‘I doubt that her relations with men other than her husband will affect the status of her poetry. If one reads a good deal of literary biography one sees that very few writers have led impeccable lives, although those lives were probably no better or no worse than those of their critics or biographers’.

Still, Priest’s spirited biography does provide the occasion to hope we can be clear-sighted about the love stories and the ghost stories in the work of a poet whose passion – as well as her shadows – was edified in her poetry. It’s poetry that should be placed at the heart of 20th century literature.

My Tongue Is My Own: A Life of Gwen Harwood

By Ann-Marie Priest

Black Ink Books

Paperback, 480pp

RRP: $37.99