The true picture of visual arts sector incomes

The job of presenting an accurate account of arts workers’ incomes is one that’s long puzzled the sector.

One of the foremost researchers in this field, the Distinguished Professor of Economics at Macquarie University, David Throsby, has published numerous papers on the subject, documenting how complex it can be to chart the career paths and economic contributions of arts sector professionals.

Throsby and colleague Katya Petetskaya have also published significant research through the Australia Council, most recently in their Making Art Work report, 2017.

Similar themes are currently front of mind for the Visual Arts Work project, whose researchers from RMIT and the University of Melbourne have just released a draft discussion paper (funded through the Australian Research Council’s Discovery Projects funding scheme), that points to some gaps in current data and suggests alternative ways forward.

The report argues, among other things, that current data measures are often too limited and are incapable of accurately capturing the varied income generating activities of visual arts professionals over time

ABS data limited on visual arts workers

According to the discussion paper, the latest Census data (from 2016) shows there are 5,354 people in Australia who see their main job as that of a Visual Arts and Crafts Professional.

However, the ABS’s more frequently retrieved Labour Force Survey results from 2021 indicate that in answer to the question, ‘in which job did you usually work the most hours?’, around 12,700 Australian workers identified themselves as visual artists or visual arts professionals.

Whichever figure you take, it seems that of the 13.4 million people employed in Australia in 2021, only around 0.9% of them identified as visual arts professionals, which is a tiny fragment of the nation’s overall workforce.

However, the Visual Arts Work researchers argue these numbers are potentially obscuring the true picture of the sector’s demographics, where they say visual arts workers’ employment opportunities are increasingly ‘diversified, digitised, and internationalised, with career pathways expanding as a result’.

They suggest this growth trend is not being captured by current reporting methods, where the numbers of visual arts and craft workers are (inaccurately) recorded as being in decline.

The paper also argues that current data measures overlook and/or misrepresent First Nations artists, culturally and linguistically diverse artists, and many forms of socially engaged and community arts practices that are increasing in number.

Could new reporting methods portray a truer picture?

In response to these data gaps, the research project is aiming to chart new methods of reporting on visual arts sector incomes to more accurately reflect their career trajectories and outcomes.

Towards this goal they have launched an open access online survey they say is designed to counter the limitations of standard data collection methods (such as the ABS Census).

In contrast to other data surveys, their bespoke survey invites respondents to self-identify as visual artists or arts workers in the hope of capturing the broadest possible range of arts practices and careers, and to expand the current scope of what it means to contribute professionally to the sector.

Their new methods are intended to ‘explore the ways people move between, and combine, roles as artists and arts workers’, and they plan to align their findings more with the ‘increasingly used language of creatives, cultural practitioners and creative communities’ to describe participation in ‘an expanded arts and cultural sector’.

Data confirms stereotype of visual arts as low pay

Unfortunately, and in spite of the existing data’s limitations, it seems impossible to ignore the glaring and persistent income disparities between those in the visual arts, and workers in other industries.

According to 2021 data from the Australian Taxation Office, while other sector professionals’ median annual income was $82,163, for Visual Arts and Crafts Professionals it was just $41,683 – signalling that those in the visual arts earn around half as much as their counterparts in other industries.

For Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists the picture is even worse. Of the 250 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander visual arts professionals who are represented in the 2016 Census, their median annual incomes were reported as just $16,988.

This figure compares unfavourably to the 5,355 non-Indigenous arts workers who identified as being part of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Visual Artists and Craft sector in 2016, whose median annual income was recorded as $29,627.

However, the Visual Arts Work researchers argue data on Indigenous visual arts workers is especially inadequate, with an ‘absence of reliable data on the economic circumstances of Indigenous artists, both in regional and remote areas, as well as in metropolitan areas’.

One would hope that some of these concerns will be addressed as part of Macquarie University’s National Survey of Remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artists which is currently underway and, when completed, will help present a more accurate picture of this important component of the sector overall.

In the meantime, anyone currently contributing to the visual arts workforce can participate in the Visual Arts Work research project income survey to assist the research team form a more nuanced picture of the activities and incomes of the people who make up our nation’s small, yet hugely valuable visual arts sector.