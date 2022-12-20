The headlines that made 2022

It’s that time once again when we look back at the news headlines that defined the previous 12 months.

Remember how we started the year full of enthusiasm and hope, convinced that the ravages of 2020-21 were surely behind us?

Now, as we stumble towards the finish line of the year, the arts sector seems collectively exhausted: because of every delayed event from the last two years suddenly seeming to happen all at once, by the challenges and constraints of working in the midst of pandemic-normal, and because of the repressed trauma of 2020 and 2021 slowly bubbling up to the surface.

Frankly, it’s been a hugely difficult year, and the sector deserves a collective pat on the back – and a reassuring hug – for getting through it all.

As we try to process the past 12 months, here’s a reminder of those headlines and the major news stories of 2022, just in case the year already feels like a blur.

JANUARY

The new year was only a few days old when former Prime Minister Scott Morrison and MP Ken Wyatt AM, then Minister for Indigenous Australians, announced plans for Ngurra, a $316.5 million Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural precinct in Canberra due to open in 2026.

January also saw the sector reeling under the impact of Omicron; the release of the results from the Australian Society of Authors’ Annual Member Survey, which found that authors’ incomes are dangerously low; and the announcement of a $43 million Event Saver Fund in NSW to offset COVID disruptions.

In late January we learned which of the sector’s champions had received Australia Day honours and saw WA artists and festivals experience chaos as border closures were abruptly extended. In happier news, a new circus arts festival was announced for Brisbane, eventuating in April-May 2022.

FEBRUARY

The month began with Gunai/Kurnai writer Veronica Gorrie hit the headlines by winning Australia’s richest literary prize, the $100,000 Victorian Prize for Literature, for her memoir Black and Blue: A Memoir of Racism and Resilience; closely followed by news of a new Tasmanian dance company, Great Southern Dance, being established, with the aim of making the island a more attractive place for Tasmanian-born dancers to live and work.

February also saw plans announced for a new arts precinct in the inner Melbourne suburb of Cremorne; Circus Oz began the next stage of its rebuilding process; the reopening of Rockhampton Regional Art Museum followed a $36.5 million redevelopment; and the creation of a new youth orchestra in Western Sydney was announced.

The month also saw the announcement of Marco Fusinato’s selection for the Australian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, and the release of the 2019/2020 Stella Count, which showed that for the first time, more women and female-identifying authors than men were being reviewed in Australian publications.

MARCH

A ‘rain bomb’ over south-east Queensland and northern NSW devastated the sector in two states as February got underway; the international arts community demonstrated its strong support for Ukraine in the face of the ongoing Russian invasion; the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct reopened across Pier 2/3 and Pier 4/5 in Sydney; and plans for Canberra’s First Nations cultural precinct Ngurra and Adelaide’s $200 million Centre for First Nations Cultures, Tarrkarri continued to advance.

Also in March, the Tasmanian Theatre Company’s Board placed operations on hold in order to save cash reserves; Australian architectural firm Angelo Candalepas and Associates’ winning design for the forthcoming NGV Contemporary made the headlines; Geelong’s beloved Back to Back Theatre became the first Australian company to receive the International Ibsen Award (aka the ‘Nobel Prize for Theatre’); and the Federal Budget was handed down with little in it for the arts sector save an extra $20 million for the RISE fund (the whereabouts of which was still unknown come September).

APRIL

The Australian Society of Authors (ASA) launched Authors Legal, a new non-profit law firm offering low-cost legal advice for ASA members in April, and plans for NGV Contemporary continued apace with news that philanthropists Lindsay Fox AC and Paula Fox AO would gift $100 million towards the building’s development (gaining naming rights in return).

The same month, State Opera South Australia launched Australia’s first digital library dedicated to the preservation and documentation of Australian opera and Evelyn Araluen won the 10th annual Stella Prize – the $60,000 award for writing by Australian women and gender diverse people – for her ‘breathtaking collection of poetry and short prose’.

MAY

Winner Archibald Prize 2022, Blak Douglas Moby Dickens, synthetic polymer paint on linen, 300 x 200 cm © the artist. Image: © AGNSW, Mim Stirling.

In May, Blak Douglas won the 2022 Archibald Prize for Moby Dickens, his portrait of fellow Koori artist Karla Dickens; the arts sector’s peak bodies welcomed the election of the new Albanese Government after Australia rejected the Morrison Government and the Coalition at the polls; and the recipients of the 2022 First Nations Arts Awards, including artist Destiny Deacon and outgoing Artistic Director of Bangarra Dance Theatre, Stephen Page, were announced.

May also saw the Biennale of Sydney announce the joint Artistic Directors of the 24th Biennale of Sydney, Inti Guerrero and Cosmin Costinaș, whose edition will take place from 9 March to 10 June 2024.

JUNE

As we neared the mid-point of the calendar year, researchers at Deakin University (in collaboration with an industry advisory group) announced a new project focused on understanding why the sector’s stated goal of increasing audience diversity has had such limited success to date.

In other news this month, Susan Templeman MP, the Federal Member for Macquarie, was appointed as the Labor Government’s special envoy for the arts; the Queensland Government announced $20 million in funding for Queensland Music Festival’s music trail, aimed at strengthening the state’s live performance scene ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games; and artists were largely overlooked in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Also in June, a new industry training program was launched to address the national shortage in experienced technical crew members caused by people leaving the industry for more secure work; Wollongong Art Gallery announced it was working with Sydney Jewish Museum to take a ‘considered and sensitive approach’ after prominent local donor Bronius ‘Bob’ Šredersas was identified as a Nazi; and the Art Gallery of NSW announced the Wendy and Arkie Whiteley Bequest, valued at over $100 million – one of the largest single donations in the gallery’s history.

JULY

As July got underway, Federal Minister for the Arts Tony Burke announced that he intended to deliver the much anticipated National Cultural Policy before the end of the year (we’re still waiting, Minister); contemporary circus company Circa announced the creation of Circa Cairns, a First Nations-led ensemble in Far North Queensland; and the contemporary music sector saw the launch of Sound Country: A Green Artist Guide designed to make touring more environmentally friendly for bands and musicians.

Elsewhere, the University of Adelaide Library announced that a rare comic book series in its collection may just rewrite the history of the graphic novel (a story retweeted by writer Neil Gaiman to great effect. Thanks Neil!); recipients of the Australia Council’s inaugural Flourish fund for First Nations fashion and textile designers were announced; the ACT Government released Canberra: Australia’s Art Capital – Arts, Culture and Creative Policy 2022-2026, with the new policy intended to build on the desire for Canberra to become Australia’s arts capital; and climate activists began glueing themselves to paintings in order to generate discussion around climate change.

AUGUST

In Albury, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus hit the headlines when it was given the green light to construct a new 100-seat studio theatre after receiving $3.3 million from the NSW Government’s Creative Capital fund; Federal Minister for the Arts Tony Burke MP announced the creation of expert panels to help guide the development of the National Cultural Policy; and Margaret Rarru Garrawurra, a senior Yolŋu artist from Laŋarra, Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory won the prestigious 2022 Telstra NATSIAA.

Also in August, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre was shocked to learn its theatre had been condemned, forcing the cancellation of its remaining 2022 season, while on the opposite side of the country, the largest philanthropic gift in Griffin Theatre Company’s history enabled the company to purchase its home at the SBW Stables Theatre outright.

August also saw a new inductee to the National Indigenous Music Awards – First Nations readers are cautioned that the relevant link contains references to and images of a person who has died.

SEPTEMBER

The first month of spring began with music industry body APRA AMCOS respond to the damning Raising Their Voices: the Music Industry Review into Sexual Harm, Sexual Harassment and Systemic Discrimination report, promising that the sector was ‘sorry … [and] committed to change and to rebuilding trust’.

In Western Australia, the state’s peak body, the Chamber of Arts and Culture WA, announced ‘an urgent and comprehensive review of the organisation, its purpose, and its operating model’; the National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) released a new Code of Practice for visual, craft and design practitioners; and the Federal Government announced a national COVID-19 Live Performance Support Fund to help cover losses faced by plays, concerts and festivals affected by mandated isolation requirements for creatives and crew testing positive for COVID-19.

OCTOBER

October saw the arrival of ArtsHub’s new Managing Editor Madeleine Swain; witnessed gas and oil company Santos end its long-standing sponsorship of Darwin Festival after ongoing community pressure; and saw concerns raised in Melbourne over Creative Victoria’s ‘minimal consultation’ regarding future use of the Meat Market in North Melbourne, an important space for hire for independent artists.

October also saw a backlash against billion dollar auction house Christies and fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier over claims of appropriation and breach of copyright respectively, while in happier news, Bega Valley Shire Council announced that the new South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA), a purpose-built contemporary art space, is expected to open this summer.

Architect’s rendition of SECCA, Bega’s new regional gallery. Image: Supplied.

NOVEMBER

With the end of the year almost in sight, November’s headlines saw genuinely shocking allegations emerge about sexual predators working in the Brisbane performing arts sector.

In Darwin, meanwhile, the tender to build the city’s new $88 million Northern Territory Art Gallery was awarded to Australian construction company Sitzler, while Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair announced a record $4.33 million in art sales, the highest figure in the event’s history.

In Melbourne, Lucy Guerin Inc announced a ‘truly unprecedented’ $2 million bequest for the contemporary dance sector, while on the national front, 20 organisations from multiple sectors signed a letter to the PM urging a whole of government approach to the National Cultural Policy.

Also in November, news of Melbourne’s new dance festival FRAME were announced after a long gestation, while in Sydney, we took an in-depth look at AGNSW’s new Sydney Modern extension and found it wanting.

The month rounded out with the Australia Council for the Arts revealing that an Australian author’s average income from their practice is just $18,200 a year.

DECEMBER

Finally we come to December, with this month’s news including the disturbing revelation that 51% of independent performing arts practitioners are either actively undertaking a career change or seriously considering doing so, given the challenges of the last few years.

In happier news, the Arts Wellbeing Collective released a ground-breaking guide to improving mental health in the performing arts at the start of the month; a $3 million bequest ensured the future of an important opera prize in perpetuity; the well-deserved winners of the 2022 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards were announced; and Darwin Festival rejected a $200,000 sponsorship offer made by a group of arts and climate philanthropists after fossil fuel company Santos withdrew its sponsorship of the Festival back in October.

And that’s 2022 done and dusted. Here’s hoping we all have a calmer and less stressful 2023!

