The First Peoples-led festival committed to developing First People’s stories

For Townsville playwright and performer Shannon Jensen, a descendent of the Gunggandji people of Yarrabah, the opportunity to have her in-development play Watersong workshopped and shown at Yellamundie Festival is hugely important.

‘Being up here in Townsville … we just we don’t have anything like that. So for a regional First Nations writer, something like [the Festival] is an amazing opportunity … that you just don’t get up in North Queensland. It gives you access to First Nations writers and directors and producers that you otherwise would not have access to, and the knowledge that they’re going to be able to give me is, I hope, just going to further my play,’ Jensen tells ArtsHub.

Presented by Moogahlin Performing Arts in association with Carriageworks and the Australian Performing Arts Market (APAM), Yellamundie Festival (the name originating from the Darug word for “storyteller”) is a biennial celebration of the richness and diversity of First Peoples’ storytelling and culture.

First held in 2013, Yellamundie Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary this year with a public program running from 28-30 September at Carriageworks. But even before the public are invited in to attend the public showings and related events, selected works undergo two weeks of rigorous development (which are already underway) with First Peoples directors, actors and dramaturgs.

As the Festival’s Artistic Director Lily Shearer (a Murrawarri and Ngemba woman and Moogahlin co-Founder) explains, this development process – entirely led by First Peoples – is the only program of its kind in the country.

‘Everything from the company itself, Moogahlin Performing Arts, and our storytellers – our yellamundies – to our cast, performers, dramaturgs, directors, production crew – it’s the only one in the country that’s all First Peoples-led and it’s the only national platform,’ Shearer says.

While theatre companies around the country are increasingly seeking to present First Peoples’ stories on their stages across a range of art forms, including dance and theatre, such works are sometimes dramaturged or directed by white Australian directors.

‘Because then our work becomes seen through the lens of not-First Peoples who have not experienced what we have experienced as Blackfellas in this country. For me personally – and we’ve been talking about this among ourselves for a lot of years now – what constitutes a Black story is that it needs to be written, directed and produced by [us], so we need to have leadership roles in our storytelling. Yes, we can work with Sydney Theatre Company like we’re doing now for The Visitors. But our writer, director and co-producer? There are First Peoples in that leadership,’ Shearer explains.

‘It needs to be First Peoples-led to be a First Peoples story, I say, otherwise it’s just content – because they’re not seeing it through our lens, our experiences, because they haven’t had that lens and experience,’ she adds.

This year, six new works, including dance works and theatre scripts, have been selected following a national call-out for development and presentation at Yellamundie Festival.

Jensen, whose in-development script Watersong focuses on the relationship between three generations of women as they gather for their matriarch’s final days, says she generally writes for women.

‘I’m a mother and I just think women’s stories are so intricate. There are so many complexities to women and I just love the whole sisterhood that we have,’ she explains. ‘And I just love writing for older women, because I’m older and so I feel like sometimes in art you get to that use-by date … and I think women over 40 are the ones that have the most amazing stories.

‘My great-grandmother lived until she was 100 and my main character is actually named after her. It’s partly based on truth. Obviously I’ve not put the whole truth in there, but just being able to tell those stories of women who have lived – and lived through rough, rough times – that’s important,’ Jensen says.

Other works undergoing development at this year’s Festival include the new play A Wake – A Woke Mob by Gamilaraay and Muruwari woman Maurial Spearim, What is Wrong With Us? composed by Wiradjuri man Michael Weir and the dance piece Bush Medicine Magic by Jannawi Dance Clan, led by Artistic Director Peta Strachan.

The public program also includes discussions about dramaturgy in First Peoples’ dance and a similar discussion about contemporary practice among First Peoples performing artists and their aspirations for national and international engagement.

As well as Jane Harrison’s The Visitors, other works developed at previous Yellamundie Festivals that have subsequently had successful productions include Nathan Maynard’s At What Cost?, Aidan Rowlingson’s Capricorn and The Daly River Girl by Tessa Rose.

As Shearer explains: ‘I think we’ve had 44 works developed biannually over 10 years, and 16 have got up.’

She has equally high hopes for this year’s works in development – not just because of the talent of the playwrights, composers and choreographers involved, but also because of the vital impact of continuing to diversify and celebrate Australian storytelling.

‘That diversity is really important. We talk about Australia being a multicultural country, and it was, BC – Before Cook – and it is AC – After Cook. We need to capture that diversity and grow our artistic ecology across the country in all different colours, shapes, forms. It’s really important for the next generations of children in Australia,’ Shearer concludes.

Yellamundie Festival runs from 28-30 September at Carriageworks, Eveleigh, NSW. Visit the website for full program details.