The 2023 films Australian directors are most looking forward to

From Women Talking to Barbie, Wonka to Monster, these are the most-anticipated movies of the year ahead for Australian screen directors.

Geoffrey Wright, writer/director of Romper Stomper

I’m looking forward to seeing Shayda [about a young Iranian mother and her six-year-old daughter seeking refuge in an Australian women’s shelter] directed by [Tehran-born, Australian-raised] Noora Niasari. I’m very interested in Iranian voices, given the positive changes convulsing Iran.

Regarding my own work, I’m feeling vengeful and want to push a revenge thriller, Whispering Death, into production, starring Mojean Aria [who appears in Shayda] and [Deaf performance artist] Anna Seymour.

Corrie Chen, writer/director of New Gold Mountain

I’m most looking forward to Aftersun by Charlotte Wells [starring Normal People’s Paul Mescal and newcomer Frankie Corio as a father and daughter adrift on holiday].

Parent-child stories tend to be a bullseye straight to my heart, and I’ve been following this film for a while. I am hoping it’ll break my soul completely open the way only cinema can. The other film I’m excited about is Noora Niasari’s Shayda. She’s a wonderful filmmaker and I’m thrilled to see that her feature is in Sundance.

I’ve directed a four-part miniseries called Bad Behaviour, which is about desire, memories and sexuality within the wilderness confines of a prestigious girls’ boarding school [adapted from Rebecca Starford’s memoir of the same name]. It’s one of my favourite projects, out of everything I’ve made. It’s coming out on Stan in the first quarter of next year. In the meantime, I’m about to start shooting The Artful Dodger for Disney+ [following an older iteration of the Dickens character from Oliver Twist trying to go straight down under].

Goran Stolevski, writer/director You Won’t Be Alone

The film I am most looking forward to is Tár because: Cate Blanchett. I know nothing else about the film. I know all I need to know.

In terms of my own work, Of an Age comes out in US and Australian cinemas shortly, and I’ve just finished editing Housekeeping for Beginners, a story about a bunch of queers and their family living in a hectic house in Macedonia.

Craig Boreham, writer/director of Lonesome

2023 is shaping up to be as camp as hell. I can’t wait to see Greta Gerwig’s take on Barbie. Plus, I think we all need a little more Jennifer Coolidge after recent events at the White Lotus, and seriously, what better way than by her turning up alongside Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde 3?

But I’m most intrigued to catch Gael Garcia Bernal as the flamboyant gay international star wrestler in Cassandro, directed by Roger Ross Williams, which is premiering at Sundance.

This year for me is a little darker, as we work on the adaptation of Sydney-based author Peter Polites’ gay neo-noir novel Down The Hume.

Monica Zanetti, writer/director of Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt)

The two films I’m most looking forward to are Aftersun by Charlotte Wells and [WA road trip movie] Sweet As by Jub Clerc, two debut feature writer/directors that I’m incredibly excited about. I’m also such a sucker for stories about young women growing up, and these both look really special. I’ve watched their trailers multiple times. A very close third is Women Talking by Sarah Polley. She just never misses, in my opinion.

Coming up for me later this year is the SBS series While The Men are Away. It’s a revisionist comedy about the Australian Women’s Land Army in World War 2. I’m a co-creator on this one as well as one of the writers, and I’m also directing an episode. We start shooting in January 2023 and I’m incredibly proud of it and the work our team has done.

Aaron Wilson, writer/director of Little Tornadoes

Two films have me intrigued for 2023: Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster [featuring Sakura Ando from Shoplifters] and [Hereditary and Midsommar helmer] Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid. Both directors arouse such intense curiosity with their work, and they’ll be perfect films to experience with audiences in a cinema.

As for my 2023? After a year engrossing myself in the Little Tornadoes tour and meeting amazing audiences across the country, I’ll be very keen to get back behind the camera in 2023 (hello Aussie TV and film producers looking for potential new directors).

Stevie Cruz-Martin, director of Pulse

There is so much to see in 2023!! Finally I landed on Women Talking by the formidable Sarah Polley. The choices she has made throughout her career are insightful, have substance, and I’m always left contemplating what I’ve just experienced long after watching her films. I have no doubt Women Talking will leave me in a similar state. And that cast! IT SHOULD BE ILLEGAL!

If I’m allowed to have two, Broker by Hirokazu Kore-eda!! The way he explores family – your chosen, blood or separation from – is breathtaking. Identity and how we exist in the world is something that I find fascinating to unpack in my own life and on screen, so I cannot wait for this one!

I’m currently delivering a four one-hour episode miniseries which I have directed for SBS called Safe Home. It’s a thriller about a young woman who leaves her job at a prominent left-wing law firm to work at an under-resourced Family Violence Legal Centre. With this show, we hope to contribute positively and authentically to the very real and staggering impact family violence is having on our country.

Adele Vulko, director of Christmas Ransom

I’m looking forward to the new Wonka film [a prequel inspired by the Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory]. I have such a soft spot for Gene Wilder’s Wonka, but I’m very interested in seeing what Mr Timothée Chalamet does with it. And also Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, of course.

You can watch me and a gang of comedians far more talented than me in a new sketch show for Channel 7 called We Interrupt This Broadcast. I’m also writing my vampire road movie called The Hitchhiker.

Sara Kern, writer/director of Moja Vesna

I’m most looking forward to seeing [startling courtroom drama] Saint Omer by Alice Diop, Close by Lukas Dhont [which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival last year], and [fellow Cannes award-winning immigration drama] Tori and Lokit a by Jean Pierre and Luc Dardenne.

I’m currently developing my second feature film called A Way Away. It’s a story of two children standing united to stop the intergenerational cycle of abuse in their family. Inspired by real events, this project is of particular importance to me and I’m really excited to be in the process of bringing it to life.



Madeleine Parry, writer/director of The Angels: Kickin’ Down the Door

I’ve been a fan of Daina Reid’s directing ever since I saw an episode of The Handmaid’s Tale and thought to myself, ‘That was like a stand-alone film. Who directed that?’. I also admire Hannah Kent, Sarah Snook and the team at Carver Films so, yes, I’ll be watching Run Rabbit Run. I sadly missed Of An Age when it was the opening night movie of MIFF last year, so will be bringing friends to see it in the cinema. Goran Stolevski’s uncompromising voice is a shot of fire to the veins, but fire with complexity.

Read: The Angels: Kickin’ Down the Door shows a legacy undimmed

And The New Boy from Warwick Thornton and featuring Cate Blanchett promises to be really special. Plus, having known Noora Niasari since 2009, I am so excited for Shayda. Her dedication and skill as a filmmaker deserves all the recognition.

This year I’m in development on an as-yet-untitled drama/sci-fi series with Mess Productions, my new production company, plus a half-hour intergenerational drama-comedy series.