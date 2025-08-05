News

Sydney Sweeney is the new ‘it’ girl: redefining star pressure in 2025

Sydney Sweeney's 'it' girl status builds on producing work, savvy business deals and self defined fame.
5 Aug 2025 14:02
David Burton
Sydney Sweeney is the new 'it' girl.

Sydney Sweeney follows in a tradition of ‘it’ girls, but what is different in 2025? Image: Wikimedia

In the mid‑2020s, few actors have captured public fascination like Sydney Sweeney. Born in Spokane, Washington in 1997, she began acting as a teenager and broke through with roles in HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus. Her trajectory makes her the latest ‘it’ girl, a label used since the 1920s.

But an examination of Sweeney shows just how much expectations have changed for the 21st-century ‘it’ girl, although misogynistic pressures still exist. Not only an actor but a business brand, Sweeney has quickly escalated her skillset to that of an entrepreneur, while also facing backlash – more recently – for her involvement in a major advertising campaign for American Eagle Jeans, which has drawn criticism for what some have perceived to be a nod to eugenics.

Since 2023 Sweeney has positioned herself not just as an actor but as a producer and entrepreneur. She co‑produced and starred in the horror film Immaculate, launched a lingerie collection with Frankies Bikinis and served as a global ambassador for luxury fashion labels Miu Miu and Guess.

In July 2024 she made headlines by buying and renovating a Los Angeles home, telling The Sunday Times that she needed ‘to prove’ herself as an actor and businessperson and that she would always work harder.

She also revealed that her family once lived in a motel while she pursued her acting career, an anecdote that underscores how her success is the result of persistence rather than privilege.

Sydney Sweeney: building a brand beyond acting

Social media is, of course, baked into the contemporary ‘it’ girl persona. On Instagram Sweeney shares behind‑the‑scenes glimpses of film sets, fashion shoots and automotive restorations (she is an avid collector of vintage cars). That mixture of glamour and (possibly performative) relatability has attracted millions of followers and lucrative sponsorships.

Yet Sweeney is cautious about her public persona. In an interview with The Wrap she said she sometimes struggles to be taken seriously because people conflate her with the high‑school character she played on Euphoria.

‘I have to be so direct to be taken seriously as a producer,’ she explained to The Wrap. She wants to be in ‘every meeting and involved in every decision’ on her projects. Sweeney also noted that women often give her the hardest time in Hollywood, suggesting that gender biases persist even as she achieves success.

Sydney Sweeney poses on the front cover of 'W' Magazine.
Sydney Sweeney’s photo shoot for the latest WMagazine featured homages to ‘it’ girls of decades past. Image: supplied.

Sydney Sweeney and the burden of the ‘it’ girl label

Being an ‘it’ girl in 2025 means more than attending parties and gracing magazine covers. It requires constant output and brand management.

Sydney Sweeney’s schedule includes acting major films while developing her own projects through her production company, Fifty‑Fifty Films. As is tradition for ‘it’ girls, she is in discussions to play a ‘bond girl’ in the next James Bond film.

As her profile rises, Sweeney has spoken openly about the downside of fame. She told The Wrap that she has lost privacy and ‘security’ because of public attention. The ‘it’ girl tag, once a symbol of fun and freedom, can now feel restrictive; it risks reducing her to a trend rather than recognising her agency as a producer and business owner.

Sweeney counters this by making strategic career choices and using her platform to control her narrative.

Sydney Sweeney and the meaning of ‘it’ girl in 2025

The concept of an ‘it’ girl has evolved. In the early 20th century it referred to a young woman who embodied the spirit of the era through charisma and style – although that style and charisma was always for the male gaze.

Today’s Sydney Sweeney ‘it’ girl must also navigate the demands of multi‑platform branding, activism and financial savvy. Sweeney invests in real estate and produces films because she understands that longevity in entertainment requires more than one successful role.

She is part of a cohort of female stars – including Zendaya, Margot Robbie and Lily‑Rose Depp – who shape projects behind the camera and serve as brand ambassadors.

By 2025 the ‘it’ girl label still conveys youth and allure, but it also recognises entrepreneurial drive. Sweeney’s career offers a blueprint: seize opportunities across media, diversify income streams, remain authentic and take control of storytelling.


David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

