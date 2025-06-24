Side-hustle arts entrepreneurs warned as tax office embraces new powers to track digital incomes

In an age when almost no one’s full-time job looks the same as anyone else’s, and where few people are employed by one single employer across a traditional five-day working week, it’s safe to say the concept of a ‘standard’ personal income tax return has gone right out the window.

As tax time approaches, Australia’s peak body for Certified Practising Accountants – CPA Australia – has issued an important warning that this year. If you have earned income from multiple revenue streams – including through digital sales and/or social media platforms – you should think carefully about your income reporting obligations and make sure you self-report all your taxable income to the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).

This advice is in light of the ATO’s new powers to monitor personal incomes of anyone who has used digital service platforms – like YouTube and Airtasker as just two examples – to earn professional income.

Read: The new money: how artists are funding their work beyond grants

In other words, if you have earned even part of your income through a digital platform – maybe through the sale of your artwork, or through services offered to a client who paid you via a digital sales platform – then if you don’t notify the ATO about this income, there’s every chance it will contact you to ask why you haven’t self-reported it and paid tax on it, because for the first time ever, the tax office has heightened powers to monitor your online sales activity.

ATO’s expanded powers to track online sales

According to CPA Australia, income generated via digital sales platforms has come into sharp focus for the ATO this year, because now those platforms are legally required to report incomes earned by their users to the ATO under the relatively new Sharing Economy Reporting Regime (SERR).

This agreement marks the start of a new big-brother reality where if you don’t call the ATO to report all your income, the ATO will call you, because it probably already knows how much tax is owed thanks to its new online tracking capabilities.

As CPA Australia Tax Lead Jenny Wong warns, “Anyone who has earned money through platforms such as UberEats, Airtasker, YouTube and OnlyFans and does not report and pay tax on these amounts on their tax return risks an amended return, extra tax bill and possible penalties.”

She continues, “Until this year, individuals have been required to self-declare income from their side-hustles. Now nothing will go under the radar.

“If you deliver food with DoorDash, work some casual jobs through Airtasker or make content for Patreon, YouTube or OnlyFans, these sites are now reporting your earnings to the tax office.

“These rules apply to a broad range of services, not just the most well-known.

“If you use a website to rent out a car parking space or your designer handbag, this income will be recorded, and you’ll need to pay tax.”

Wong also has a special reminder for social media influencers who may have received gifts or gratuities as a form of payment in the past financial year, because these items may also need to be declared as part of their taxable income.

According to Wong, “You must pay tax on income you earn above the tax-free threshold of $18,200. So, if you’ve had a successful year earning money through advertising revenue and streaming subscriptions, as well as through gifts and gratuities, the ATO will be expecting you to cough up.

“Yes, this even includes free cars, holidays, clothes and anything else you’re lucky enough to receive as a form of payment.”

Wong also warns that in this ‘anything goes’ modern economy, any form of ‘work’ includes a tax liability.

“Though people may not consider earnings from digital platforms as income in the same way as their regular job, it is all viewed the same way by the ATO,” she says. “The chances are that many people have simply not been declaring this income at tax time.”

Top tips to avoid tax-related problems and fines

Given the ATO’s new online tracking powers, CPA Australia has four main messages to Australian income earners this year:

1. Ensure you declare all your income: Be certain that all earnings are reported in your tax return, regardless of the amount or frequency. This includes gifts and gratuities.

2. Maintain accurate records: Keep detailed records of income and expenses to support your deduction claims.

3. Understand your obligations: Familiarise yourself with your tax requirements, including ABN registration and GST obligations if applicable.

4. Seek professional advice: Consider consulting a professional tax agent to help you navigate your tax affairs and ensure compliance.

Tax deductible expenses may also apply to your side-hustle

And in a rare piece of good news for taxpayers, CPA also is reminding gig-economy workers they may have some tax-deductible expenses that could reduce their taxable income this financial year.

CPA advises that, “Australians working in the gig economy may be entitled to claim some work-related expenses, but only if they are directly linked to the income they’ve earned, they have not been reimbursed and they have a proof of the purchase.”

Common tax deductible expense items include:

Working from home expenses: These can include phone, internet and energy costs (but remember that, most often, only a percentage of your total phone/internet/energy costs will count as an eligible tax deductible expense, because those costs also relate to non-work-related activities).

Travel costs: The cost of travel between work locations may qualify as a tax deductible expense.

Motor vehicle expenses: Delivery drivers could claim for fuel, repairs and other expenses, but must identify the percentage used for business purposes.

Tools of the trade: For example a video camera, editing software and professional lighting expenses may be deductible. But remember this equipment and/or software must be for business purposes only, and not for personal/ private use.

So, as you gear up for the end of financial year, the main takeaways in light of the ATO’s ever-expanding digital tracking capabilities are to:

1. Be fully aware of your reporting obligations.

2. Be transparent about your business and income activities (because if you don’t, the ATO will likely find out about them anyway).

3. Finally, when in doubt, seek the advice of a professional tax agent and/or qualified accountant, because they are the experts in this area, and it’s their job to help you prepare your tax return so it is in line with the rules.