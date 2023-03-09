Shepparton Festival’s new direction raises the culture stakes

Kristen Retallick was appointed as the new Artistic Director of the Shepparton Festival in August 2022, with a brief of creating a program for the 17-day 2023 festival, scheduled from 17 March to 2 April. Subsequently, this relatively tight time-frame was made even more difficult when floods hit the region in October 2022.

Retallick, who lives 30 minutes north of the city and was physically cut off for several weeks during the floods, somehow managed to pull together a program, based strongly on local community involvement and responding to what was possible and practical in the region. Flexibility was a key to decision-making and Retallick, herself a visual artist, decided not to theme her festival, but rather to ask the community to explore their own concepts, which produced some interesting results.

The 2023 festival presents over 25 events and 50 performances that utilise 25 venues, involving over 200 artists. The program is multidisciplinary, covering everything from fine art, sculpture and installations to comedy, dance, music and writing, with many outdoor events and experiences. There are a mix of free and ticketed events.

Programming the festival

Retallick tells ArtsHub: ‘Recently I recognised a lot of very rapid changes happening in Shepparton. I believe that the city is open to new ideas and is moving into a much more progressive space than previously. It has long been a multicultural place with over 50 languages spoken and one of the largest communities of First Nations and Pasifika peoples of any regional centre. Now there is increased confidence among those communities to celebrate who they are.’

She continues: ‘This change is really exciting for the development of the arts, as it’s now a place l can be truly proud of. I want to move the Festival to more contemporary programming while still offering things that remain familiar to our previous audiences. Current programming has come from a place of being receptive to artists’ ideas with curatorial guidance from me.’

Now in its 27th year, with a rich history of diverse programming, the Festival’s purpose has always been twofold, first as a vehicle to encourage the community to get involved with grass roots engagement, while offering arts and cultural groups a platform to exhibit and perform. At the same time, the Festival helps build the profile of Shepparton as a destination to both live in and visit, demonstrating the diversity and liveability of the city and environs, and helping to improve social cohesion.

Musical additions

Opera singer and performer, Allegra Giagu, with an impressive international classical music background, arrived in the region last year and discovered that the Festival was inviting Expressions of Interest for new events.

Allegra Giagu and Gerard Mapstone. Image: Supplied.

Giagu says: ‘I thought it was a predominantly visual arts-based festival and didn’t imagine that classical music had much of a home there … but I’m always looking for unusual places for opera and chamber music to surface so I contacted Kristen.’

She adds: ‘I knew from the moment I started chatting to her that we would be fast friends. Our conversation started with the idea for one program of music. My role as Creative Producer of the ¡Ópera Española! program this year really blossomed from there.’

A new partnership is created

Retallick says that her own knowledge of classical music is limited, but she loves what Giagu is offering to bring to Shepparton. ‘Previous classical music programs have always been popular here, but have often been sourced from outside the region. They were mostly opera hits in the orchard or vineyard. With ¡Ópera Española! in our program this year, and co-producing this program with Allegra, I’m really excited to be working with a local person who has a successful and internationally significant career in opera and arts event production.’

Giagu says: ‘This year’s classical music offering is opulent and boutique. We wanted to create a buzz and test the waters. We wanted to give the classical music fans something really special, while also delivering an exciting visual experience that wouldn’t feel intimidating to people who perhaps are curious but not all-out opera fans.’

Her choice of operatic programming was inspired by her love of Spanish music, as well as by the event space at Tallis Wine, which she thought was perfect for an event that could additionally offer food and wine. The program consists of some unusual and lesser-known pieces from the Spanish Baroque repertoire by her ensemble Mamás Bravas in the first half. This will be followed by the flamboyant flamenco dancing of Arte Kanela (Chantelle Cano and Johnny Tedesco) with guitarist Gerard Mapstone in the second. Circus performers are also in the mix.

Arte Kanela – Johnny Tedesco and Chantelle Cano. Image: Supplied.

Giagu continues: ‘My desire was to put on an event that was evocative, immersive and inviting. I also love to feed people’s souls and bellies, so there will be enormous paellas and tapas and wine. The whole site will be transformed. I don’t want people feeling they have to know something or follow some kind of code to attend a classical music event. I also don’t want to insult audiences by ‘dumbing down’ the program in the hope that it’s somehow more accessible if you know the tunes! We trust that we’ll be transported and that we will love the show as a whole. That’s the model I’m working to. I want people to walk in and feel welcome and inspired.’

Potential next steps

Retallick notes: ‘For the moment we are very happy to present ¡Ópera Española!, which is a new-styled event with marvellous singers and players and the creation of a vibrant, colourful environment with both flamenco and circus.’

¡Ópera Española! is also being broadcast on the Australian Digital Concert Hall on 11 April and then at the Bloomington Early Music Festival in the US at the end of May, both very impressive platforms.

This new direction may be considered a brave choice for a regional festival, but it is built on solid research and known demographics of previous festival-goers, while Retallick says that the festival marketing strategies are carefully considered across all media. Meanwhile, planning is underway for a larger and more ambitious classical music component in 2024.

The 2023 Shepparton Festival runs from 18 March to 3 April at various venues in Shepparton, Victoria.

¡Ópera Española! (A Spanish Opera) performs one night only, on Friday 24 March at Tallis Wine, Dookie.