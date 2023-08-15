‘Mum has been my rock’ says Rubaba Haider, winner of the $10,000 Australian Muslim Artists prize

Hazara artist Rubaba Haider was announced as the fifth Australian Muslim Artists (AMA) winner, in Melbourne last night (15 August). ‘I’d like to thank my mum, who has been my rock,’ she said on accepting the award at the Islamic Museum of Australia.

The 36-year-old artist also thanked her husband and two young children, present at the announcement, and the judges.

Haider won for her work Behind the veil of each night, there is a smiling dawn (Khalil Gibran) IV, a painting that speaks to her experience as a member of the persecuted Hazara people, and the loss and regeneration that each forced migration brings.

A “captivating” artwork

Rubaba Haider, ‘Behind the veil of each night, there is a smiling dawn (Khalil Gibran) IV’. Image: Supplied, courtesy the artist.

Announcing the winner, Professor John Dewar AO, Vice-Chancellor of La Trobe University, which sponsors the AMA, said the judging panel found the work ‘captivating; the impact belies its small scale as it reflects on human connectedness, both frail and unbreaking’.

The AMA is an acquisitive prize where the winning artwork will become part of La Trobe’s library gallery collection.

The relationship between the Islamic Museum of Australia (IMA) and La Trobe reflects both organisations’ missions to connect with community, with Dewar acknowledging the strong Muslim cohort of staff and students at the university.

An exhibition featuring Haider’s winning work alongside 16 other shortlisted artists will be shown at the IMA from 16 August to 11 November. For the museum, these artworks show ‘the beauty of accepting the Other, while also honouring Islamic art and calligraphy,’ says IMA curator Mahmoud Mohammed.

Honouring Hazara artists’ impact

‘At first [Haider’s] work might look quite simple,’ Mohammed tells ArtsHub. ‘You might think it’s a textile or a print, but on looking closer you can see that it’s painted, and the meaning behind the artwork is very clear. It is very strong, deep and carefully executed.’

Behind the veil of each night, there is a smiling dawn (Khalil Gibran) IV is painted in gouache on traditional wasli paper, and shows a multitude of interconnecting threads in various states of unravelling.

‘Ever since I can remember, I have been a minority,’ Haider tells ArtsHub. ‘At school, at university, everywhere.’

She was born in Quetta, Pakistan, after her family left Afghanistan during the Taliban’s persecution of Hazara people in the 1980s. Eventually, discrimination in Pakistan meant they sought refuge in Australia, where Haider’s brother lived.

But Haider always wanted to be an artist, despite coming from a much more ‘sensible’ family, she says.

‘It’s not a “job”,’ she explains. ‘I was smart, and people would say: “Why don’t become a doctor, like your father?” I was this girl who wouldn’t conform to norms. My mother never stopped me. She made me think big and be whoever I want.’

Haider is now represented by Melbourne’s Niagara Galleries and sells her work internationally.

Strong show of Muslim art now

The AMA2023 exhibition shows the diversity of mediums and messages within the Islamic art community, according to the curator.

‘We are trying to introduce Islam to the wider community in a more peaceful way,’ says Mohammed. ‘So that when you think about the Islamic Museum of Australia, you think it’s a safe place to go and learn about art.’

The Museum’s education team will make links between the artworks and the national curriculum, as school visits are a key part of the IMA’s mission to promote tolerance through cultural exchange. Islamophobia is growing in Australia at ‘disturbing levels’, according to research from Charles Sturt University.

Alongside Haider, there are two other members of the Hazara community in Australia showing original work in the exhibition, as well as artists who entered the prize from Dubai, Oman and Switzerland. For Mohammed, this means that the Museum’s mission to educate the public about Islam, and preserve Muslim art, is reaching a greater audience.

Installation as protest

For Elyas Alavi, another Hazara artist showing at the exhibition, his work evokes the history of Muslims in Australia. His three-metre installation, Cheshme-e Jaan (The Spirit Spring), is made from steel sleepers from the Old Ghan Railway.

Elyas Alavi, ‘Cheshme-e Jaan’, previously shown as part of the 2023 TarraWarra Biennale. Photo: Andrew Curtis.

Alavi reimagines a knowledge-sharing circle as the first meeting between the cameleers and First Nations. The artist points out the role Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Kashmir, Pakistan and India have played in building Australia.

‘At the time, the Muslim cameleers were vilified by media and government, despite performing a key function in their colonial endeavours,’ Alavi tells ArtsHub. ‘They were given temporary visas and prohibited from bringing their own families. A century later, thousands of people from the same regions face similar discrimination and challenges.’

A confident and beautiful reimagining of text

Art can dismantle ignorance when one is aware of the historical narratives, says artist, writer and Islamic art historian Rosalind Noor.

Her piece The Opening – a painting in striking colours that she makes herself, with added warmth from gold leaf – reimagines lines from the Quran as a medieval illuminated manuscript.

‘I was trying to use the visual language of a tradition outside Islam to see whether it changes perceptions,’ Noor explains. ‘A lot of [negative] narratives around Islam have amplified [recently], but they have a long history. You need to overcome the background first before you can have a conversation about it.’

Noor’s work uses the Uncial script (all capitals, associated with Greek and Latin manuscripts) and her border is inspired by the thousand-year-old Winchester Benedictional, to see whether the words land differently with a more European delivery.

However, the art of beautiful texts doesn’t need reviving for Muslims. ‘There is a huge tradition of illuminated manuscripts in Islam, and it’s still ongoing,’ says Noor. ‘It never stopped.’

More works and another prize

The Opening and Cheshme-e Jaan join works by other artists, including previous AMA winners Sam Dabboussy and Fatima Killeen (AMA2022 and 2021 winners respectively). Also included are a powerful mask by Malay-Australian textile artist Soraya Abidin and photography by Ammar Yonis.

Visitors can see all works shortlisted for this year’s prize at the exhibition in Thornbury. A second artist will receive the People’s Choice award of $1000, part of the Islamic Museum’s goal to support artists in the community.

‘We feel that Australian Muslims are less represented within the art community,’ says Mohammed. ‘We want to support them.’

The Australian Muslim Artists 2023 exhibition runs from 16 August to 11 November at the Islamic Museum of Australia, Melbourne.