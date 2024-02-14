Role of the add-on exhibition

A lot has changed in museological and curatorial circles over the last decade – good changes that have raised questions about the traditional notions of authority and inclusion, gender equality and the ethical responsibility of collections.

With that welcome shift has emerged a growing trend – what ArtsHub is calling the “add-on” or “Added+” exhibition (also referred to as a parallel exhibition) – which is a curated exhibition that sits alongside a major show to offer an alternative view, or greater context.

With the demand for big-name, big ticket exhibitions by popular audiences globally, exhibitions with questionable art histories will always be on the program. (They also play a vital role in the financial equation for many galleries.) But often with those big names of yesteryear, are yesteryear prejudices. The Added+ exhibition is a way to give agency to artistic voices denied by art history.

A look at the trend today

There are a few great, current examples of the Added+ exhibition in Australia. The National Gallery of Australia (NGA) invited exhibiting artist Jordan Wolfson to contextualise his major robotic sculpture by diving into the Gallery’s holdings, which offers a kind of soft landing of familiarity before the “unfamiliar”.

And, in June, the NGA will unveil its major exhibition of French Post-Impressionist artist Paul Gauguin, considered problematic today for his colonialist and misogynist tendencies. The Gallery has taken a multipronged approach to address these narratives – a symposium, a commissioned project by art collective Sistar S’pacific (aka artist Rosanna Raymond), and a rehang of collection works in response to some of the mythologising around Gauguin.

At the Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW), its Kandinsky exhibition is partnered with an exhibition of works by pre-Kandinsky abstractionist, British medium Georgiana Houghton, through which visitors pass before entering the “main event.”

There is also an immersive project by British-Indian-Australian artist Desmond Lazaro, which has been embedded in the exhibition space and takes a twist on children’s programming as an Added+. And, elsewhere in the Gallery, a small collection show This Living Being That Is Colour groups together contemporary artists who share Kandinsky’s belief in the power of colour and abstract form.

So when should institutions make the effort?

To add or not to add – when does it make sense?

Georgiana Houghton exhibition, ‘Invisible Friends’, installation view Art Gallery of NSW. Photo: ArtsHub.

ArtsHub speaks with Maud Page, Deputy Director and Director of Collections, about the value that AGNSW places on exhibitions, such as Houghton’s and Lazaro’s. ‘It’s hugely important that we show old masters, like Kandinsky and Matisse, but that there is a context around them that allows us to create a different art history,’ she says. ‘And I think it’s really important that we prod that art history, that we known so well. It doesn’t take away from Kandinsky in any way, to allow these other narratives to show the breadth of what was happening.’

She continues: ‘But, I will really emphasise that it mustn’t be forced – you can’t try and juxtapose one artist alongside another if there’s no thread, because then it just becomes tokenism.’

Her point is that institutions should not be putting on these shows, ‘for the sake of wanting to put forward a particular format’.

‘It’s not about cookie cutting something to fit a trend. If we’re going to do this, it’s got to be much richer and more nuanced.’

Page explains it is about finding the right moment to tell those stories. ‘You don’t want to be included, just because you’re a woman [for example]; you want to be included because it’s the right topic, and there’s equal standing.’

She adds that it can be a great opportunity to bring in contemporary artists – even collect them – as with the Gallery’s Matisse Alive project in 2021. She concludes, ‘I hope it’s a growing trend globally.’

Added+: a pre-Kandinsky lens

Georgiana Houghton ‘Glory be to God’ 5 July 1864′. Image: Courtesy the Victorian Spiritualists’ Union Inc, Melbourne, Australia.

Georgiana Houghton’s exhibition Invisible Friends, brings together some of Houghton’s unknown and rarely seen works, made in the 1860s and 70s. She made only about 45 to 50 works in her career, 35 of which are held in a collection in Melbourne – belonging to the Victorian Spiritualists’ Union. What is fascinating is that her watercolours pre-date Kandinsky.

‘That’s the whole point,’ says Page. ‘He didn’t invent abstraction as such. There were others that were trying to think of what they were experiencing, and seeing, in non-representational form. Georgiana tried to manifest her spiritualism into something that corresponded on paper. Her work was largely unknown for 150 years.’

Metaphorically, this Added+ exhibition is presented adjacent to the entrance to the Kandinsky show, subtly suggesting that people walk through it first. The space is beautifully designed with dark walls, floating mounts on metal frames and scrims of fabric that set the tone for Houghton’s deep spiritual foundation.

Added+ to rethink engagement with a next generation

Desmond Lazaro’s project, titled Point and Line to Plane, is an immersive family-friendly space that sits within the ticketed Kandinsky show. It draws inspiration from the sacred geometries that interested Kandinsky.

Page explains: ‘Desmond really wanted to work with colour, and that idea of musicality and abstraction that made Kandinsky’s work so compelling. It also brings in another form of knowledge that comes from South Asia, in terms of how spiritualism occurs within colour and line and shape – to be more inclusive of other ways of looking at art and understanding it.

‘I think it was a fabulous move to put him alongside Kandinsky, to have a moment of pause and to bring children and families through that that experience – to traverse that threshold – and have the children’s offering right there, rather than going somewhere else to find it,’ she adds.

Page believes that ‘placement is crucial’, when it comes to these parallel exhibitions. ‘It has to be front of mind. It has to say “here are some different ways of understanding this artist”, and deliver those on an easy platter.’

Paul Gauguin, ‘Femmes de Tahiti’ 1891, oil on canvas. Don Countess Vitali, 1923. Image: © Musée d’Orsay, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Patrice Schmidt.

Added+ offers a pacific lens on Gauguin

When the NGA unveils its Gauguin World exhibition in June, it will not be in isolation. Walking to the temporary exhibition space, visitors will have to navigate another narrative first.

Dr Lucina Ward, NGA’s Curator of International Art, recently told ArtsHub that the Gallery has deliberately engaged the art collective Sistar S’pacific (aka artist Rosanna Raymond) to recreate the SaVĀge K’lub, which was first presented at the 10th Asia Pacific Triennial at Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA). Visitors will have to move through it to enter Gauguin World, so it effectively acts as a prequel to an outdated narrative.

She added that ‘the Gallery is very aware this is a deeply loaded exhibition from the outset’, and that it is not hiding from those darker conversations. ‘We’ve engaged Rosanna to form a different sort of intervention,’ Ward told ArtsHub. ‘And then we’re going to look at a couple of pivot points, to suggest a prehistory of Gauguin.’

Rosanna Raymond will also present an in-conversation with pioneering feminist scholar and author of Gauguin’s Challenge: New Perspectives after Postmodernism, Norma Broude, in a talk titled: ‘We need to talk about Gauguin?’ as part of the exhibition’s programming in March.

Further, Ward and her colleagues have worked closely with Musée de Tahiti et des îles, as a lender of important 19th century Marquesan sculptural works, which will help to contextualise Gauguin’s years spent in French Polynesia.

And in a similar way that AGNSW and NGA have activated their collection holdings to extend their blockbuster exhibitions, the NGA will rehang elements of its Pacific Collection as another entry pathway to the exhibition.

In her previous conversation with ArtsHub, Ward added: ‘At one stage [Gauguin is] inspired by the Buffalo Bill character and starts wearing his hair long, and when he gets to Papeete for the first time, they think of him as being a man-woman (māhū). So we’re going to suggest, within this space, some of those other legacies. It’s great to be able to finally talk about, and open up those conversations, but also to manage them in a way that expands knowledge.’

Plus, in June, a Gauguin Symposium will bring together exhibition curator Henri Loyrette, alongside Hiriata Millaud (Head of the Archives in Tahiti and Adviser to the Vice-President of the Government of Tahiti and overseer at Tahiti Tourisme), Nicholas Thomas (Australian anthropologist, Director of the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology in Cambridge), Miriama Bono (Director Musée de Tahiti et des Îles) and Vaiana Giraud (Gauguin expert and head of communications at Maison de la Culture in Papeete).

The Gallery adds, ‘Gauguin’s World provides an opportunity to reconsider Gauguin from a holistic perspective.’

Georgiana Houghton Invisible Friends (free) and Desmond Lazaro Point and Line to Plane (with Kandinsky entry) are on display until 10 March.

Gauguin’s World: Tōna Iho, Tōna Ao will open at the National Gallery of Australia, Canberra on 29 June and run to 7 October. It will be a ticketed exhibition.

The exhibition is delivered in partnership with Art Exhibitions Australia.

Conversation: We need to talk about Gauguin? will be presented on 23 March and the Gauguin Symposium on 28 June.