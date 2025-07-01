News

First institution survey for Kaylene Whiskey announced

The National Portrait Gallery announces major summer exhibition of empowered APY Lands artist Kaylene Whiskey.
1 Jul 2025 12:01
Gina Fairley
First Nations artist Kaylene Whiskey in her studio with wonder woman.

Kaylene Whiskey in the studio at Iwantja Arts, Indulkana. Photo: Rhett Hammerton.

Kaylene Whiskey’s impact on the landscape of contemporary portraiture has been significant, ever since she first started to present her images a decade ago.

Her self-envisaged heroes – riffing of favourite icons Cher, Wonder Woman, Tina Turner and Dolly Parton – have captured the imagination and hearts of many, from her Country on Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands to the nation’s capital.

The National Portrait Gallery (NPG) has announced its major summer exhibition will be Whiskey’s first solo exhibition in a public institution. “Kaylene Whiskey is among the most exciting contemporary artists working in Australia today,” says Bree Pickering, NPG Director. “Every detail in her portraits signals what matters to her, her passions, interests and strong sense of self, and are always delivered with humour and lightness.”

Super Kaylene Whiskey (15 November 2025 – 9 March 2026) will be curated by April Phillips and will coincide with the 5th National Indigenous Art Triennial: After the Rain, at the National Gallery of Australia.

Whiskey adds of today’s announcement: “You can see all my artworks come together for one big special show – it will be like a big party celebrating kungka kuṉpu (strong women), friends, family, culture and, of course, Dolly Parton!

“I want to share a peek into Kaylene’s world with visitors to the exhibition, and I hope it will make you laugh and smile … and maybe even dance and sing too!”

The 2018 Sulman Prize-winner, and three-time Archibald Prize finalist, is a Yankunytjatjara woman working out of Iwantja Arts, an Indigenous owned and governed Aboriginal art centre in the Indulkana Community of the APY Lands in the remote north-west of South Australia.

The Gallery says: “Whiskey’s world is one where local plants and Coca-Cola comingle, where her idols hunt and collect bush tucker, and every scenes is composed to soundtracks of classic rock, pop and country music.” In a nutshell, her paintings and installations radiate with irreverent humour and a sense of empowerment.

Artwork in cartoon style of First Nations artist flying as super hero. Kaylene Whiskey
‘Flying over Indulkana’, 2022 Kaylene Whiskey © Kaylene Whiskey. AIATSIS Collection. Image: Supplied.

Among the exhibition’s highlights will be Whiskey’s interactive installation Kaylene TV, commissioned for the 2024 Biennale of Sydney, a new commission for the exhibition and her renowned 2021 painting Seven Sistas Story, a triptych over four metres in length.

Read: Exhibition review: Wonderstruck, QAGOMA

Many may know Whiskey for her 2020 work, Dolly visits Indulkana, that was projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House for Badu Gili: Wonder Women, in collaboration with the Art Gallery of New South Wales in 2021, or her collaboration with knitwear label Wah-Wah and Mecca and the National Gallery of Victoria – making her a fast household name.

This exhibition promises to be a hit, and a very well-deserved celebration of a ground-breaking portrait artist.

Super Kaylene Whiskey will be exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery from 15 November 2025 to 9 March 2026; ticketed, mob free (limit 2 per person)

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

