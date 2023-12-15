Regional exclusive Baroque exhibition signals vision, drive and potential

Located in the heart of Victoria’s south-west is Hamilton, a thriving regional centre built on generations of farming and a renowned wool industry. It’s a stone’s throw to the Grampians National Park, and even closer to Victoria’s most recently active volcano, Mount Napier. Now, the city is also hosting what is described as one of the most ambitious regional exhibitions, Emerging From Darkness: Faith, Emotion and The Body in the Baroque, at Hamilton Gallery.

Emerging From Darkness presents over 70 rare and world-renowned Baroque masterpieces thanks to a unique partnership with the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), with loans from the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) and private lenders. Such include Artemisia Gentileschi’s Lucretia (c.1625), never before exhibited in Australia, or even known to be in the country; the NGV’s 2022 acquisition, Mystic marriage of Saint Catherine (1574-1577) by Lavinia Fontana, widely regarded as the first woman to become a professional painter in Europe; and Peter Paul Rubens’ Self-portrait (1623), a prized and rarely loaned work from the NGA.

In order to host these delicate and historic artworks, Hamilton Gallery, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2021, underwent vital climate control and lighting upgrades earlier in the year, supported by state government funding. The ambition doesn’t end there, however. The Southern Grampian Shire Council has also committed to funding the development of a new purpose-built Hamilton Gallery that not only honours its collection of over 9000 artworks and significant objects, but opens up its capacity for major shows – both homegrown and touring.

What is quite remarkable about Emerging From Darkness is the strength of its partnerships, which go beyond “business as usual”. For example, while it is common for the NGV to lend works from its Australian Collection, this is rarely the case for its International Collection, due to many works being on permanent display in Melbourne and the costs, as well as human resources, associated with hosting these works regionally. In Emerging From Darkness, over 40 pieces come from the NGV Collection; the exhibition was strategically timed with the NGV Triennial 2023 to enable the NGV to fill the gaps in some of the permanent displays.

Exhibition co-curators Laurie Benson (Curator of International Art, NGV), Dr David Marshall (Associate Professor, University of Melbourne Culture & Communications), Dr Lisa Beaven (Senior Research Fellow, La Trobe University) and Ian Brilley (Exhibitions and Collections Coordinator, Hamilton Gallery) have sought to not only present world-class pieces, but also open up space for new understandings of Baroque art. In a curatorial tour with ArtsHub, Benson emphasised that this exhibition, in the way that it is arranged and contextually framed, wouldn’t have been possible under different circumstances. The amount of agency the curators have been handed in this show and the depth of collaboration form a curatorial playground that can only be described as “dream come true”.

Delving into the Baroque: powerhouse pairings and surprising synergies

In Emerging From Darkness, storytelling is front of mind for Benson. The exhibition creates a visual narrative of change, from the Mannerism of the Italian High Renaissance to Baroque, grounded in nature and the everyday.

Sitting diagonally from each other where visitors can get a view of both works at the same time (unlike in the NGV where they are usually displayed on different floors) are Prospero Fontana’s Holy Family with Saint Jerome, a female martyr and the infant Saint John the Baptist (c.1552–1555) and The Mocking of Christ (1628–35) by Orazio Gentileschi, telling examples of how artists shifted from Mannerism to Baroque, says Benson.

He points to Fontana’s St Jerome, who is ‘about 70 years old and absolutely ripped [in physique]’ and the cramped composition that is ‘completely unreal’. On the other hand, the people torturing Christ in Gentileschi’s work are based on real people on the street, fashioned like Neapolitan thugs in the painting. What changed was the attitude towards art and who it should be for. Contemporary audiences will be familiar with the term “accessibility”, a high priority of the arts today, but may be surprised to find that there were similar aims in the 16th century during the Protestant Reformation.

Benson explains: ‘One of the criticisms of art was that it was not accessible to the people; people [couldn’t] relate to the works because nobody looked like [the people depicted in paintings]. The Protestants destroyed thousands of artworks that they thought were blasphemous, until the Catholic Church – as the biggest patrons of art at the time – started asking artists to base their work on nature, real people, real scenes, and get rid of the crazy compositions.’

Orazio Gentileschi (1563-1639), ‘The mocking of Christ’, 1628-35, oil on canvas. National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne. Installation view at Hamilton Gallery. Photo: ArtsHub.

While Fontana’s style may have remained “old school” for the times, he taught his daughter, Lavinia Fontana to become a successful Baroque painter – an impressive feat considering the misogynist social background of 16th century Italy. Mystic marriage of Saint Catherine had much more compositional depth, stark lighting contrasts and jewel-like colour quality than her father’s painting displayed next to it.

Left: Lavinia Fontana (1552–1614), ‘Mystic marriage of Saint Catherine’, 1574–1577, oil on copper. National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne, Felton Bequest, 2021. Right: Prospero Fontana (1512–1597), ‘Holy Family with Saint Jerome, a female martyr and the infant Saint John the Baptist’ c.1552–1555, oil on wood panel. National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne, Felton Bequest, 1961. Installation view at Hamilton Gallery. Photo: ArtsHub.

Another striking pairing is of Rubens’ Self-portrait next to Portrait of a Prelate (c.1556) by Sofonisba Anguissola, another professional women artist active at the time who painted the work as lady-in-waiting to Queen Isabel (aka Elizabeth) de Valois. Anguissola was 21 when she created the work; Rubens was 46 when he created his.

One of the major focuses of Emerging From Darkness is the spotlight on female artists and the depiction of women in Baroque painting, which lends insight to their talents and stories – sometimes these are of tragedy and hardship. They include Saint Sebastian being cured by Irene (c.1653) by Luca Giordano, Hero and Leander (1640-50) Nicolas Régnier and, of course, Artemisia Gentileschi’s Lucretia, which ‘David, Lisa and Josh [Hamilton Gallery’s Director] had to pry off the walls of the collector’ because it was so difficult to part with the piece, reveals Benson.

Although historic female artists are slowing gaining more recognition and works reattributed to them, we still know relatively little about the women who modelled for these paintings (though Gentileschi was known to commonly paint women figures and saints in her own image).

A section of the exhibition also reveals the international reach of Baroque in the 17th century, especially in Asia and the Americas. For example, Federico Barocci’s print of Virgin and Child in the clouds (c. 1581) is exhibited next to a watercolour by an unknown artist from India, The Virgin and Child/The Crucifixion (c.1600), as a touchstone to show how different cultures adopted Christian motifs and Baroque compositions with a localised twist. In the latter, the Virgin Mary has donned a gemstone necklace commonly worn by women at the Mughal court.

When asked what may have sustained the passion towards Baroque art well beyond geographic boundaries, and even time, Benson says: ‘Naturalism gives the artists more room to be expressive, but it was also a challenge. Artists are investing a lot of dramatic energy into their work.’ It is this dramatic impact, accentuated by the contrast in light and dark to the intricate and lifelike details of the body that drives the stirring sensation when seeing a Baroque work in the flesh.

This fascination is carried into the contemporary with works by two artists exhibited in the foyer and ground level of Hamilton Gallery. Photographs by Robyn Stacey and video work by Angela Tiatia, Narcissus (2019), show ‘Baroque is not a dead art movement,’ says Benson. ‘There’s a real resurgence with a bunch of contemporary artists all around the world starting to pick up on the language of Baroque painting.’

Works by Robyn Stacey, installation view at Hamilton Gallery. Photo: ArtsHub.

There is plenty more that could be said of Emerging From Darkness, from the Caravaggisti to the changing style of the infant Jesus, but all points to the diverse range of works on display where fresh insights can be gained. One other work to note is the 18th century tapestry in the exhibition’s opening space, depicting The Entry of Alexander into Babylon. The piece was brought to Australia by Holocaust survivors Stanislaws and Guta Langer, and acquired by Herbert Buchanan Shaw in the early 1950s from their gallery in Melbourne. Hamilton Gallery was established in 1961 following Shaw’s bequest of 781 artworks and items to the City of Hamilton, which included this work. The tapestry was purportedly hidden under the family floorboards from Nazi invaders in Poland during World War II and thus was able to retain much of its vivid colour.

More to look forward to at Hamilton Gallery

On opening night (8 December), Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos shared his optimism for the future of Hamilton Gallery. ‘For an exhibition like this, people come for the art and stay for the natural beauty, restaurants, shops and accommodation – these are all drawcards and that is a big part of Victoria’s story… In this gallery, the journey of bringing this beauty of art and history to all Victorians, not just those in capital cities [is what excites me].’

While plans for the construction of the new Hamilton Gallery are still in their early stages, Gallery Director Joshua White says the Gallery’s leadership, its philanthropist group (Friends of the Gallery) and its supportive community have been nursing this vision for the past 15 years. ‘It’s people from the community coming to us and saying “We need a new gallery, imagine what we could achieve”,’ he tells ArtsHub.

This is a direct reflection of the Gallery’s integral role in not only supporting artists, but also the wider Hamilton and neighbouring communities. White says: ‘What we tell artists and creative practitioners is that, if you have a problem, come to us and we’ll look at how we can help. This can range from taking photographs of your work to submitting a grant application. The same goes for our community – we are public servants and we serve them… The team is small and ambitious, and a jack of all trades.’

Collective ambition is driving the next phase of development for Hamilton Gallery and will be integral to its success. Even at the standard opening event of Emerging From Darkness, the “in it together” attitude was palpable, with everyone making the most out of available resources. Friends and family were volunteering to offer hospitality to travelling visitors, and the humble Gallery space buzzed with a crowd that fit snugly into its capacity, eager for more.

In the end, it’s the people behind an institution that solidify its place and, for Hamilton Gallery, this quality exhibition and the people that gathered in support are just one sign of its future potential.

Emerging From Darkness: Faith, Emotion and The Body in the Baroque is on view now until 14 April 2024.

This writer travelled to the exhibition as a guest of Hamilton Gallery.