Radical optimism on the island

This was Lindy Hume’s third and final curation of the Ten Days on the Island festival in lutrawita/Tasmania. And so it was a good time for her to reflect on her 20-year experience in such a role by declaring that creating a festival is an exercise in ‘radical optimism’. In her words: ‘Implicit in the creation of a program of experiences that bring people together in celebration of our shared humanity is an idealism, a belief in the role of artists to help us make sense of a world in all kinds of chaos.’

So, how did this belief manifest this year?

In the north, north-west and south of our island state, we saw artists making important statements about their experience of life.

Our two youth dance companies, Stompin in Launceston and DRILL Performance, in nipaluna/Hobart, presented thoughtful works co-created by their youth participants. In DRILL’s Be Here the dancers worked with Isabella Stone and Risa Muramatsu Ray on a site-specific piece, which explored their presence in the environment and their reaction to the sites’ embodied and imagined landscapes. Non-verbal communication allowed individuals the choice to take their path or meld into the group. Stompin’s Multi Story (on three floors of the Launceston Library), on the other hand, saw the young dancers working with Kyall Shanks to explore both verbal and non-verbal forms to reinvent our understanding of formal language, exploring its evolution, reinterpreting meanings and deconstructing old stories.

Following a strong movement focus in this year’s festival, the Theatre Royal Studio hosted Dancenorth’s stunning Red performed by Marlo Benjamin and Michael Smith. While its trajectory could be seen as anything but optimistic, this finely crafted work has the capacity to leave the audience spellbound and, if anything, ready to charge on with positive action to prevent the threat it implies.

Performing nearby in the amphitheatre of the old Railway Roundabout (yes, Tasmania used to have passenger trains!) and a week later in Wynyard, Second Echo Ensemble (SEE) presented The Beauty Project. Proving that she has the right to be heard, Elise Romaszko, who proudly states she has Down Syndrome, directed the SEE Core artists and Lead Creatives through her interpretation of the things that make us feel beautiful. Described as a pop-up catwalk performance, a series of presentations echoed individual passions and enacted desires reflecting the diverse world we live in.

Pop-up work, Qwerin choreographed by Osian Meilir and performed by them with Cêt Haf and Elan Elidyr also toured various venues around the state during the festival. Originating from a small coastal town in Wales, Meilir has created a dance experience that delved into dark times of imposition and the Rebecca Riots, but opened up to celebrate the joy of life. Encouraging participation, Meilir generously preceded the performances with face to face and online workshops spreading their knowledge of traditional Welsh folk dance.

Celebrating life is also the theme of Memento Mori at the Old Mercury Building in nipaluna/Hobart. This chamber opera for baritone and soprano by Don Kay with libretto by John Honey followed Kay’s relationship with his wife of many years. In response to the profound loss of his life partner, Kay looked back at their enduring love. Realised by three Australian opera artists: baritone Douglas McNicol, soprano Christine Douglas and director Roger Hodgman, this work was a reflection on the process of ageing.

The inevitability of separation and death also dominated Archipelago Productions’ Women of Troy. Directed by Ben Winspear, this mainstage work at the Theatre Royal included strong but stark visual elements to retell the fate of Troy and of the women who, for a while at least, survived their men folk. The combination of the calm, well-observed performance by Sarah Peirse and the fierce anger of other characters was palpable. It was difficult to see this work without reflecting on the continued violence perpetrated on women, children and anyone who gets in the way of desire and greed.

‘Hide the Dog’. Image: Ten Days on the Island.

With a much gentler touch, First Nations co-writers Nathan Maynard (trawlwoolway/pakana) and Jamie McCaskill (Ngāti Tamaterā, Te Ati Haunui a Pāpārangi, Ngā Puhi) finally brought Hide the Dog back to its birthplace and development through Performing Lines Tasmania. This delightful work performed in front of a backdrop of starry skies, deep bush and open seas, was a meeting of stories and cultures – of shared understandings, contrasts and conflicts. Embedded with cultural knowledge and humour, it was designed to take audiences on a ride that asked them to question assumptions and articulate beliefs. Maynard and McCaskill wove a story celebrating their cultures while connecting with the realities of growing up without knowledge of language and away from your traditional community.

Through a similar generosity Lisa Reihana from Aotearoa, New Zealand, installed her work, Te Wheke-A-Muturangi The Adversary, in Kangaroo Bay, nipaluna/Hobart. Known for her video work In Pursuit of Venus [infected], presented in a previous Ten Days festival, Reihana’s giant inflatable was a very different experience. Decorated with traditional markings, the giant octopus floated in the Bay seemingly deciding whether to break its benign image. Quivering with the smallest breath of wind and wave, the creature seemed to both greet observers and challenge the ropes which tethered it in place.

Te Wheke-A-Muturangi was both a cute family attraction and a reminder that dark things lurk below the surface of every reality. Although I saw no one take up the opportunity, audiences were able to use smart devices (iPads) to reveal a digital storyteller floating above the Bay.

To complete her three-festival circle, Hume again invited pakana artist and cultural leader Dave mangenner Gough to create an event mapali, which celebrated First Nations stories. Returning to tiagarra/Devonport, which was the site of Hume’s first Festival, over 100 local artists, community groups and schools came together with performers from the Tasmanian Aboriginal community. Gough created and narrated the story mulaka makalina (hunting stingray), inspired by the waters of the Mersey River. In contrast to the previous two dawn events, Gough reworked the mapali as a sunset gathering and over 2000 spectators joined in embracing the experience of Tasmanian Aboriginal storytelling.

Radical optimism indeed Lindy! Thank you for the past three festivals.

Credits:

Women of Troy

Director: Ben Winspear

Cast includes: Sarah Peirse, Jane Johnson, Marta Dusseldorp, Angela Mahlatjie, Guy Hooper

Design: LIMINAL Spaces

Lighting Designer: Nick Schlieper

Choral Composer: Katie Noonan

Chorus Text: Behrouz Boochani

Chorus Director: Amanda Hodder

Red

10-11 March

The Theatre Royal Studio Theatre

Concept, Direction and Choreography: Amber Haines and Kyle Page

Composition/Sound Design: Alisdair Macindoe, featuring music by Ellen Arkbro and vocals by Sara Black

Lighting Design: Niklas Pajanti

Costume Design: Harriet Oxley

Inflatable Set Design Consultant: David Cross

Dramaturgy: Gideon Obarzanek

Performers/Choreographers: Marlo Benjamin and Michael Smith

Original Cast: Georgia Rudd and James O’Hara

Be Here

St Davids Park, nipaluna/Hobart

Artistic Director: Isabella Stone

Collaborating Choreographer: Risa Muramatsu Ray

Music and Sound: Rachel Meyers

mapali – Sunset Gathering

19 March

Devonport Foreshore, Devonport

Performer: Dave mangenner Gough and community

Creative Direction and Writer: David mangenner Gough

Designer: Darryl Rogers

Composer and Sound Designer: Ian Chia

Memento Mori – Four Portraits of a Marriage

The Old Mercury Building, nipaluna/Hobart

A chamber opera for baritone and soprano by: Don Kay

Libretto: John Honey

Composer: Don Kay

Lyricist: John Honey

Director: Roger Hodgman

Lighting Design: Jason James

Visual Design: Michael Bugelli and Joseph Shrimpton

Singers: Douglas McNicol, Christine Douglas

Piano: Vanessa Sharman

Hide the Dog

15 March, Theatre Royal, nipaluna /Hobart

18-19 March, Burnie Arts Centre, pataway/Burnie

Co-Writers: Nathan Maynard (Trawlwoolway/Pakana) and Jamie McCaskill (Ngāti Tamaterā, Te Ati Haunui a Pāpārangi, Ngā Puhi) Poroaki Merritt-McDonald (Māori)

Assistant Director and pakana Cultural Adviser: Nathan Maynard (pakana)

Cast: Tibian Wyles (Girramay, Kalkadoon), Najwa Adams Ebel (Birri-Gubba), Elaine Crombie (Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara), Tyler Wilson Kokiri (Māori), Najwa Adams Ebel (Birri-Gubba), and Poroaki Merritt-McDonald (Māori)

Set Designer: Jane Hakaraia (Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga)

Sound Designer: Maaka McGregor (Māori)

Lighting Designer: Ben Hughes

AV Designer: Keith Deverell

Costume Designer: Sabio Evans

Associate Designer and Design pakana Guide: Denni Proctor (pakana)

Boat Technical Design: Greg Methe

Additional Cultural Adviser: Maakarita Paku

Muyini Song Lyric Contributor: Kaninna Langford (Aboriginal), Jordy Gregg (Murrie)

Additional Māori Advice: Maaka McGregor (Māori)

Education Kit: Dr Meg Upton with Theresa Sainty (pakana) and Kimo Winiata (Māori)

Qwerin

By Osian Meilir (Wales)

11-19 March, various locations across lutrawita/Tasmania

Performers: Osian Meilir, Cêt Haf, Elan Eidyr

Director/Choreographer: Osian Meilir

Design and Production: Becky Davies and Amy Barrett

Music Composition: Tic Ashfiled and Benjamin Talbott

Mentor: Marc Rees

Producer: Saoirse Anton

Te Wheke-A-Muturangi, The Adversary

Lisa Reihana (Aotearoa, New Zealand)

10 -19 March, Kangaroo Bay, nipaluna/Hobart

The Beauty Project

9-11 March, nipaluna/Hobart, Railway Roundabout

17-18 March, Wynyard, Gutteridge Gardens

Producer: Second Echo Ensemble

Director: Elise Romaszko

Creative Producer: Kelly Drummond Cawthon

Lead Creatives: Elise Romaszko, Julia Drouhin, Roz Wren, and the SEE Core artists

Musical Director: Michael Fortescue

Digital Media: Alex Moss

Design: Roz Wren

Production Manager: Ellen Roe

Company Coordinator: Bethany Reece

Artist Support: Dorianne Daniels

Multi Story

8-12 March, Launceston Library, Launceston

Performers and Creators: Young Tasmanian Dancers

Choreographer: Kyall Shanks

Artistic Director: Bec Jones

Producer: Rachel Moore

Guest Collaborators and Artists: Denni Proctor, Anna Seymour and Yyan Ng