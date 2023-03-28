Radical optimism on the island

This was Lindy Hume’s third and final curation of the Ten Days on the Island festival in lutrawita/Tasmania. And so it was a good time for her to reflect on her 20-year experience in such a role by declaring that creating a festival is an exercise in ‘radical optimism’. In her words: ‘Implicit in the creation of a program of experiences that bring people together in celebration of our shared humanity is an idealism, a belief in the role of artists to help us make sense of a world in all kinds of chaos.’
So, how did this belief manifest this year?
In the north, north-west and south of our island state, we saw artists making important statements about their experience of life.
Our two youth dance companies, Stompin in Launceston and DRILL Performance, in nipaluna/Hobart, presented thoughtful works co-created by their youth participants. In DRILL’s Be Here the dancers worked with Isabella Stone and Risa Muramatsu Ray on a site-specific piece, which explored their presence in the environment and their reaction to the sites’ embodied and imagined landscapes. Non-verbal communication allowed individuals the choice to take their path or meld into the group. Stompin’s Multi Story (on three floors of the Launceston Library), on the other hand, saw the young dancers working with Kyall Shanks to explore both verbal and non-verbal forms to reinvent our understanding of formal language, exploring its evolution, reinterpreting meanings and deconstructing old stories.
Following a strong movement focus in this year’s festival, the Theatre Royal Studio hosted Dancenorth’s stunning Red performed by Marlo Benjamin and Michael Smith. While its trajectory could be seen as anything but optimistic, this finely crafted work has the capacity to leave the audience spellbound and, if anything, ready to charge on with positive action to prevent the threat it implies.
Performing nearby in the amphitheatre of the old Railway Roundabout (yes, Tasmania used to have passenger trains!) and a week later in Wynyard, Second Echo Ensemble (SEE) presented The Beauty Project. Proving that she has the right to be heard, Elise Romaszko, who proudly states she has Down Syndrome, directed the SEE Core artists and Lead Creatives through her interpretation of the things that make us feel beautiful. Described as a pop-up catwalk performance, a series of presentations echoed individual passions and enacted desires reflecting the diverse world we live in.
Pop-up work, Qwerin choreographed by Osian Meilir and performed by them with Cêt Haf and Elan Elidyr also toured various venues around the state during the festival. Originating from a small coastal town in Wales, Meilir has created a dance experience that delved into dark times of imposition and the Rebecca Riots, but opened up to celebrate the joy of life. Encouraging participation, Meilir generously preceded the performances with face to face and online workshops spreading their knowledge of traditional Welsh folk dance.
Celebrating life is also the theme of Memento Mori at the Old Mercury Building in nipaluna/Hobart. This chamber opera for baritone and soprano by Don Kay with libretto by John Honey followed Kay’s relationship with his wife of many years. In response to the profound loss of his life partner, Kay looked back at their enduring love. Realised by three Australian opera artists: baritone Douglas McNicol, soprano Christine Douglas and director Roger Hodgman, this work was a reflection on the process of ageing.
The inevitability of separation and death also dominated Archipelago Productions’ Women of Troy. Directed by Ben Winspear, this mainstage work at the Theatre Royal included strong but stark visual elements to retell the fate of Troy and of the women who, for a while at least, survived their men folk. The combination of the calm, well-observed performance by Sarah Peirse and the fierce anger of other characters was palpable. It was difficult to see this work without reflecting on the continued violence perpetrated on women, children and anyone who gets in the way of desire and greed.
With a much gentler touch, First Nations co-writers Nathan Maynard (trawlwoolway/pakana) and Jamie McCaskill (Ngāti Tamaterā, Te Ati Haunui a Pāpārangi, Ngā Puhi) finally brought Hide the Dog back to its birthplace and development through Performing Lines Tasmania. This delightful work performed in front of a backdrop of starry skies, deep bush and open seas, was a meeting of stories and cultures – of shared understandings, contrasts and conflicts. Embedded with cultural knowledge and humour, it was designed to take audiences on a ride that asked them to question assumptions and articulate beliefs. Maynard and McCaskill wove a story celebrating their cultures while connecting with the realities of growing up without knowledge of language and away from your traditional community.
Through a similar generosity Lisa Reihana from Aotearoa, New Zealand, installed her work, Te Wheke-A-Muturangi The Adversary, in Kangaroo Bay, nipaluna/Hobart. Known for her video work In Pursuit of Venus [infected], presented in a previous Ten Days festival, Reihana’s giant inflatable was a very different experience. Decorated with traditional markings, the giant octopus floated in the Bay seemingly deciding whether to break its benign image. Quivering with the smallest breath of wind and wave, the creature seemed to both greet observers and challenge the ropes which tethered it in place.
Te Wheke-A-Muturangi was both a cute family attraction and a reminder that dark things lurk below the surface of every reality. Although I saw no one take up the opportunity, audiences were able to use smart devices (iPads) to reveal a digital storyteller floating above the Bay.
To complete her three-festival circle, Hume again invited pakana artist and cultural leader Dave mangenner Gough to create an event mapali, which celebrated First Nations stories. Returning to tiagarra/Devonport, which was the site of Hume’s first Festival, over 100 local artists, community groups and schools came together with performers from the Tasmanian Aboriginal community. Gough created and narrated the story mulaka makalina (hunting stingray), inspired by the waters of the Mersey River. In contrast to the previous two dawn events, Gough reworked the mapali as a sunset gathering and over 2000 spectators joined in embracing the experience of Tasmanian Aboriginal storytelling.
Radical optimism indeed Lindy! Thank you for the past three festivals.
Credits:
Women of Troy
Director: Ben Winspear
Cast includes: Sarah Peirse, Jane Johnson, Marta Dusseldorp, Angela Mahlatjie, Guy Hooper
Design: LIMINAL Spaces
Lighting Designer: Nick Schlieper
Choral Composer: Katie Noonan
Chorus Text: Behrouz Boochani
Chorus Director: Amanda Hodder
Red
10-11 March
The Theatre Royal Studio Theatre
Concept, Direction and Choreography: Amber Haines and Kyle Page
Composition/Sound Design: Alisdair Macindoe, featuring music by Ellen Arkbro and vocals by Sara Black
Lighting Design: Niklas Pajanti
Costume Design: Harriet Oxley
Inflatable Set Design Consultant: David Cross
Dramaturgy: Gideon Obarzanek
Performers/Choreographers: Marlo Benjamin and Michael Smith
Original Cast: Georgia Rudd and James O’Hara
Be Here
St Davids Park, nipaluna/Hobart
Artistic Director: Isabella Stone
Collaborating Choreographer: Risa Muramatsu Ray
Music and Sound: Rachel Meyers
mapali – Sunset Gathering
19 March
Devonport Foreshore, Devonport
Performer: Dave mangenner Gough and community
Creative Direction and Writer: David mangenner Gough
Designer: Darryl Rogers
Composer and Sound Designer: Ian Chia
Memento Mori – Four Portraits of a Marriage
The Old Mercury Building, nipaluna/Hobart
A chamber opera for baritone and soprano by: Don Kay
Libretto: John Honey
Composer: Don Kay
Lyricist: John Honey
Director: Roger Hodgman
Lighting Design: Jason James
Visual Design: Michael Bugelli and Joseph Shrimpton
Singers: Douglas McNicol, Christine Douglas
Piano: Vanessa Sharman
Hide the Dog
15 March, Theatre Royal, nipaluna /Hobart
18-19 March, Burnie Arts Centre, pataway/Burnie
Co-Writers: Nathan Maynard (Trawlwoolway/Pakana) and Jamie McCaskill (Ngāti Tamaterā, Te Ati Haunui a Pāpārangi, Ngā Puhi) Poroaki Merritt-McDonald (Māori)
Assistant Director and pakana Cultural Adviser: Nathan Maynard (pakana)
Cast: Tibian Wyles (Girramay, Kalkadoon), Najwa Adams Ebel (Birri-Gubba), Elaine Crombie (Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara), Tyler Wilson Kokiri (Māori), Najwa Adams Ebel (Birri-Gubba), and Poroaki Merritt-McDonald (Māori)
Set Designer: Jane Hakaraia (Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga)
Sound Designer: Maaka McGregor (Māori)
Lighting Designer: Ben Hughes
AV Designer: Keith Deverell
Costume Designer: Sabio Evans
Associate Designer and Design pakana Guide: Denni Proctor (pakana)
Boat Technical Design: Greg Methe
Additional Cultural Adviser: Maakarita Paku
Muyini Song Lyric Contributor: Kaninna Langford (Aboriginal), Jordy Gregg (Murrie)
Additional Māori Advice: Maaka McGregor (Māori)
Education Kit: Dr Meg Upton with Theresa Sainty (pakana) and Kimo Winiata (Māori)
Qwerin
By Osian Meilir (Wales)
11-19 March, various locations across lutrawita/Tasmania
Performers: Osian Meilir, Cêt Haf, Elan Eidyr
Director/Choreographer: Osian Meilir
Design and Production: Becky Davies and Amy Barrett
Music Composition: Tic Ashfiled and Benjamin Talbott
Mentor: Marc Rees
Producer: Saoirse Anton
Te Wheke-A-Muturangi, The Adversary
Lisa Reihana (Aotearoa, New Zealand)
10 -19 March, Kangaroo Bay, nipaluna/Hobart
The Beauty Project
9-11 March, nipaluna/Hobart, Railway Roundabout
17-18 March, Wynyard, Gutteridge Gardens
Producer: Second Echo Ensemble
Director: Elise Romaszko
Creative Producer: Kelly Drummond Cawthon
Lead Creatives: Elise Romaszko, Julia Drouhin, Roz Wren, and the SEE Core artists
Musical Director: Michael Fortescue
Digital Media: Alex Moss
Design: Roz Wren
Production Manager: Ellen Roe
Company Coordinator: Bethany Reece
Artist Support: Dorianne Daniels
Multi Story
8-12 March, Launceston Library, Launceston
Performers and Creators: Young Tasmanian Dancers
Choreographer: Kyall Shanks
Artistic Director: Bec Jones
Producer: Rachel Moore
Guest Collaborators and Artists: Denni Proctor, Anna Seymour and Yyan Ng