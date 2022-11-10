QCGU and QPAC partnership links students with industry

The relationship between the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University (QCGU) has never been stronger. Recently the two organisations announced a new collaboration that will see the musical theatre students from the Conservatorium train and study in residence at QPAC year-round. Welcomed by the Queensland State Government as building on its priorities of the roadmap ‘Creative Together 2020-2030’, QPAC and QCGU have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a five-plus-five-year partnership.

The move to new premises for the Musical Theatre department is scheduled for early next year, before the intake of the 2023 cohort of students. It will provide the Conservatorium students with access to three purpose-built rehearsal studios at QPAC year-round, allowing the university to consolidate its performing arts courses at its South Bank campus.

Professor Paul Sabey, Head of Performing Arts and Program Director, Bachelor of Musical Theatre at Griffith University, was a prime mover in this decision and tells ArtsHub: ‘This is a fabulous move for our musical theatre department, aligning us more closely with both the profession at QPAC, while bringing us physically closer to the Conservatorium of Music, our spiritual home. The Conservatorium wasn’t built for musical theatre and for the past 10 years we have mainly operated out of premises in Woolloongabba, staging some of our smaller shows there. Moving back to Southbank and being part of the major performing arts complex in Brisbane is an incredibly exciting opportunity for us.’

QPAC Chief Executive, John Kotzas, says that: ‘QPAC and QCGU have always had a good working relationship, so this is a natural next step for us to cement the partnership. We share a firm commitment to developing and growing the performing arts industry, and this partnership provides us with an opportunity to invest in the education of artists coming through QCGU courses.’

QPAC and QCGU first steps

QPAC and QCGU have been working together since the musical theatre course was first established through the Conservatorium at Griffith University in 2011, but in fact their relationship goes back further than that, before Sabey arrived in Australia.

Kotzas expands on this: ‘QPAC’s then chairman, Henry Smerdon, and I first met Paul when he was Director of the Musical Theatre Programme at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in North London. We knew he was interested to relocate to Australia, and Henry and I were both keen to develop a musical theatre course here. It helped that our chairman was also Chancellor of Griffith University at that time and saw an opportunity to develop a course through the Conservatorium of Music. The rest is history.’

Sabey says, ‘We have been developing a strong relationship ever since the musical theatre course started and QPAC has always been enormously generous in nurturing our students when it could, while offering us opportunities to perform our own shows in QPAC spaces.’

QCGU Musical Theatre students in ’42nd Street’, August 2022. Photo: Courtesy of Kenn Santos, Pif Productions.

Further, Sabey believes that: ‘The current collaboration was cemented by the success of Grease, our student production that was lifted from the Conservatorium Theatre into the Lyric Theatre at QPAC. This was in November 2021 when COVID had caused interstate cancellations and there was an empty slot that needed filling. We did six performances, and it was sold out and a great success. QPAC was impressed with our standards and it helped build a relationship between QPAC and the students that has grown over this past year.’

Training and industry models

Both QPAC And QCGU came to this decision to align themselves more closely together without reference to any other existing models or collaborations of this kind.

‘In fact, there really are very few models of a training institution working out of a performing arts centre that I know of in the world, certainly not in Australia,’ says Kotzas. ‘This is a unique arrangement and one modelled to suit our particular joint needs at this time.’

The Victorian College of the Arts (VCA), the Elder Conservatorium of Music in Adelaide, the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney and the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) in Perth all have their own purpose-built facilities, so do not work out of a professional theatre complex.

Sabey says: ‘The only similar models I can think of are the Juilliard School in New York, which is aligned and works closely with the Lincoln Centre. Similarly, London’s Barbican Centre houses the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, but neither of these schools offer courses covering all aspects of musical theatre.’

What’s in it for QPAC?

Kotzas is enthusiastic about the advantages for QPAC in this new relationship. ‘QPAC is very focused on our audience, but doing eight performances a week means many of our spaces, including the studios, are not utilised sufficiently especially during the day,’ he says. ‘Having 60-plus students in the building every day in the corridors will bring new energy, new thinking and new opportunities for us. It is timely that our new theatre will be coming online next year, offering additional facilities and spaces for further use.’

He continues: ‘I think what we are trying to do is change the way that we in Queensland embrace the sector. What we can become is a real centre for music theatre and that is our aim. Bringing the students into the building is the start of that journey for us.’

Benefits to the students

Sabey shares Kotzas’ views, adding: ‘If students want to get noticed in the industry, then sharing a building where they run into many industry professionals, both in the corridors and in the green room, can only be a bonus. It will help them gain knowledge and experience of the business, and build confidence for their future careers.’

John Frost is one of Australia’s leading theatre producers, who is responsible for many of the mainstream musicals presented on stages around the country. He has had a long and enduring relationship with QPAC. When asked his views on this collaboration, he tells ArtsHub:

‘I think it’s a really good thing for QPAC to open its doors to the musical theatre students from the Conservatorium. It’s great for the building to be occupied during the day with performing arts students adding life to the centre. It’s a progressive move for QPAC and I applaud it.’

He continues: ‘For the students it’s great for them to be working within a performing arts centre, to soak up the atmosphere and be part of the fabric of a building where performance takes place. It gives them opportunities to meet creative teams and artists who are performing in shows, as well as potentially producers like myself, who are always looking for new talent. Certainly, they’ll get a better understanding of the industry. It’s a win-win situation for both QPAC and QCGU.’