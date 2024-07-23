Powerful, poignant and a punch to the guts: Breaking the Waves, the opera

Spoiler warning: This article alludes to the ending of Breaking the Waves.

In his 1996 drama Breaking the Waves, Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier apparently set out to make ‘a film in which no one is “bad,” everyone is “good,” and when trouble flares anyway, it’s because incompatible concepts of “good” can violently conflict with one another’.

The film focuses on the character of Bess, a deeply devout woman living in an isolated island community, who is newly married to – and deeply in love with – oil rig worker Jan, an outsider.

When an accident renders Jan a quadriplegic, he asks Bess to sleep with other men and tell him about her sexual encounters in detail. Forced to weigh up her promise to love, honour and obey her husband versus the teachings of her faith, Bess’ choice leads to intense conflict within her fiercely religious community and sets in motion a disastrous series of events.

The film won the Grand Prix at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival and was subsequently adapted as an opera by US composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek, making its world premiere at Opera Philadelphia in September 2016.

Mazzoli, who was described as ‘Brooklyn’s post-millennial Mozart’ by Time Out, wrote of her score for Breaking the Waves: ‘In creating music for Bess McNeill and her world I see an opportunity to create a new kind of heroine, and a new kind of opera that presents complex characters in an intricate and unblinking light.’

Lyric soprano Jennifer Black, who sings the role of Bess in Opera Australia’s upcoming production of Breaking the Waves at Arts Centre Melbourne, is convinced Mazzoli has achieved what she set out to do with the opera.

‘Her characters are very fleshed out, they’re very developed. Now, I love singing Mozart … [but] if we’re going to compare Missy and Mozart, one of the challenging things for me about Mozart is finding the character development and the arc. There’s a lot more information in Missy’s music that seems accessible… [She] uses very complex harmonies and rhythms to achieve certain themes and certain elements and bring certain things forward in her music that I feel are really powerful and poignant,’ Black says.

The difficult choice Bess makes, and the painful events that follow, are explored in music that at times verges on tense and austere, accompanied by Vavrek’s considered libretto.

‘The councilmen, the men of the church, they do have this section – it’s beautiful music. “We must uphold the love of the Lord and the love of the law.” But then they go into this section where it’s actually written, “Out you go, Bess.” And the “S” is actually notated a certain length that they’re supposed to sing. So, as opposed to staying on the vowel … they go straight to the “S”, which really emphasises the venom that they’re spitting at her.’

Soprano Jennifer Black. Photo: Supplied.

Opera Australia’s semi-staged production of Breaking the Waves at Hamer Hall, which has one performance only, is directed by Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) Artistic Director Anne-Louise Sarks, hot on the heels of the current MTC production, A Streetcar Named Desire, which Sarks also directed.

‘I’m obsessed with the inner life of women and Breaking the Waves is [exactly] that… Missy Mazzoli has captured the core of Bess from the Lars von Trier film and brought it alive with music,’ says Sarks, who is making her operatic debut with the production.

‘Opera is an entirely different type of theatre; the sheer drama of the music adds a greater depth and dimension to the storytelling and allows us immediate access to the inner life of these characters. I am looking forward to working with some of Australia’s finest singers and musicians to bring this story to life,’ Sarks added in a media statement.

Describing the opera as ‘incredible’ and ‘so moving’, Black (who has performed extensively in the US, including at Metropolitan Opera and New York Philharmonic, as well as internationally, and who relocated in Australia in 2017 with her Antipodean husband) is quick to acknowledge the potency and dramatic heft of Breaking the Waves.

‘I do think that it’s a piece that you’re going to go into and be extremely moved or disturbed by. I don’t think that anybody can leave unaffected, without having an opinion… It’s like a punch in the gut. And why do we see art? We see art to be moved. We see art to be affected, to feel something, to experience something. And Anne-Louise Sarks, our director, has created a very elegant staged production.’

Black also acknowledges that, as a performer, singing the role of Bess can be gruelling.

‘Going through what Bess goes through and putting myself into those situations? It’s been a challenge, I’m not going to lie. She’s asked to do some pretty awful things, and not by the director, but in the opera. But Anne-Louise has done that in a very respectful way. It’s not going to be confronting with in-your-face violence, nudity and brutality, but implied by certain scenes that have been set up, certain spaces on the stage, and just the intention behind the movements,’ she says.

Read: Opera and the doing of women

As with Lars von Trier’s film, Mazzoli and Vavrek’s Breaking the Waves does not end well for Bess. Which begs the question: what is it about opera as an art form and the deaths of women, whether through murder, disease or by their own hand?

‘It’s always going to happen. Someone’s going to die… but it does seem to be the women. I have to say, just as an aside, that was one thing I really loved about [Verdi’s] Attila is that the soprano slits the bass’ throat and so she actually makes it out alive,’ Black laughs.

‘That was one of the roles I was lucky enough to do where it was more empowering. So you bring up a good point. Should there be less of women being offed in opera? I don’t know. It definitely makes for a good show, doesn’t it?’

Opera Australia’s semi-staged production of Breaking the Waves will be performed at Hamer Hall for one night only on Friday 26 August 2024.