Postcard from London

London is an absolute treasure-trove of delights for art lovers with many of the world’s greatest art museums, a vivid collection of commercial galleries, and the vast array of theatre and performance venues. You could literally do something different every day for a year and still have more to see and do. After an enthralling five weeks in this great city, going to many shows and exhibitions, here are just a few recommendations.

Art museums

The Greater London Authority proudly says there are 857 galleries in the city, so it’s a good idea to start with a few of the majors:

The V&A is home to over 5000 years of human history and celebrates our ingenuity in art, design and performance. Highlights of the permanent collection, spread across 150 galleries, include the breathtaking jewellery collection in the William and Judith Bollinger Gallery, the superb display of portrait miniatures and the impressive Photography Centre. A special display Re:Imagining Musicals, celebrating the glittering world of musical theatre (temporarily closing from 22 May for essential works, reopening August 2023 and running until the end of November). The V&A is also home to the world’s oldest museum restaurant set in beautifully designed period rooms. This truly is a sanctuary for the soul. The V&A Shop is vast and rather more special than the average museum offering. And for just £3 you can purchase The V&A: A Souvenir, one of the cheapest things in London. This delightful hardback book, of some 330 pages, is full of colour illustrations of all those items you saw – and all the ones you missed! (Free; special exhibitions may be ticketed.)

The superb Wallace Collection is located in Hertford House, just a short walk from the busy Oxford Street shopping strip. This amazing collection of paintings, sculpture, furniture, porcelain, arms and armour includes two of my all-time favourite works: The Laughing Cavalier by Frans Hals and Rembrandt’s superb Self-Portrait in a Black Cap. To see these up close and in such an intimate setting is a real treat. A special (free) exhibition of The Queen and her Corgis is a delight. There is also a very elegant, and surprisingly inexpensive (by London standards!), courtyard restaurant that does a nice luncheon or afternoon tea. Gifted to the nation in 1897, The Wallace Collection is one of the finest and most celebrated in the world and a ‘must see’ destination. (Free; special exhibitions may be ticketed.)

Queen Elizabeth II of England at Balmoral Castle with one of her Corgis, 28 September 1952. Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images. Image: Supplied.

The impressive Courtauld Gallery is in the magnificent Somerset House on The Strand and has an exceptionally good art collection. You’ll see all the big names here – including Renoir, Rubens, Monet, Degas and van Gogh – hung in a beautiful period setting. (Free; special exhibitions may be ticketed.)

TATE Britain is located in Pimlico, a lovely area by the Thames that’s always worth a wander. TATE Britain houses the national collection of British art from 1500 to the present day, including the world’s best collection of paintings by JWM Turner. The divine Turners alone make it well worth a visit. The current ticketed exhibition tells the story of Pre-Raphaelite stars Dante Gabriel Rossetti, Christina Rossetti and Elizabeth Siddal in life, love and art. Be sure to listen to the poems, some of which are voiced by actor Bill Nighy. The Rossettis runs to September 24. (TATE Britain is Free; The Rossettis is ticketed.)

Christina Rossetti ‘Goblin Market’ 1865 © Tate. Image: Supplied.

On the other side of the river, you can find TATE Modern for an overwhelming collection of modern and contemporary art. It’s housed in the former Bankside Power Station – the building itself is an architectural marvel. The old turbine hall makes a huge entrance and display area and the boiler house is home to the galleries. (Free; special exhibitions may be ticketed.)

The collection hidden in this house-gallery is a real surprise. Formerly the home of renowned Neoclassical architect Sir John Soane, without whom London streets would look very different, this is a positive Aladdin’s Cave of antiquities, furniture, sculptures, architectural models and paintings. The building has been kept much as it was when Sir John died in 1837. The curators have resisted the temptation to attach labels to objects and place everything in neat glass cases, so it’s just all here for you to see, some of it almost hidden in the basement or in tiny little rooms. It is an amazing cornucopia amassed by a very passionate collector. (Free; special events may be ticketed.)

It goes without saying that the Royal Academy of Arts on Piccadilly is worth a visit every time you’re in London. It was founded in 1768 and every notable British artist has been an Academician. There are always multiple free exhibitions here, including the Highlights from the Collection, which is marvellous. (Free; special exhibitions may be ticketed.)

Most galleries and museums have an ‘open late’ night once a week. This can be a great time to visit with no school groups and added attractions such as music and hospitality.

Commercial galleries

London is home to a thriving community of commercial galleries. No matter when you visit there will be some big names on show. I’ve seen Anselm Kiefer, Antony Gormley, Gilbert & George, and many other big names in commercial gallery exhibitions. If you’re planning ahead, join the email list for your galleries of choice so you know about their coming shows.

Many of the commercial galleries hold mid-week ‘private views’. These are for gallery regulars but open to anyone in the know. You can also find out about coming openings by signing up for FADemail. My favourite London galleries are White Cube at its two locations, Mason’s Yard and Bermondsey; Hauser & Wirth on Savile Row; and Stephen Friedman on Old Burlington Street. Like these, there are many more galleries scattered around Mayfair, all within a short walk of the Royal Academy. Sadie Coles HQ is also excellent and is adjacent to the shops and cafés of Carnaby Street, so that’s always fun to see. Holy Art is a newer player in the London art world and already making a big name for itself with its unconventional art fairs.

If you’re planning a visit, you could time it for London Art Week in the first week of July; Frieze Art Fair in October; or the London Art Fair in January next year.

Performing arts

Mention London and many people immediately think of ‘theatreland’ in the bustling area around Leicester Square. While a few of the old theatres have been repurposed as nightclubs or casinos, you’ll still find around 40 alive and kicking in the West End. Productions change regularly, so check the latest theatre guides. You can also head to the Leicester Square Box Office on Cranbourn Street to snap up discounted tickets. One of the little joys of going to the theatre in London is that many still have interval usherettes with their tray of delicious ice cream tubs – the salted caramel is highly recommended. Some of the current theatre highlights include:

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is on at the fabulous old Playhouse Theatre, just near Embankment. This new production takes Sally Bowles’ story and ups the naughtiness with an extra dash of burlesque. The fun begins in the foyer, so be sure to arrive early. It’s on until mid-December, so put this on your ‘must-see’ list.

The Mousetrap has been playing continuously in the West End since 1952, apart from the unavoidable closure during COVID. The play is still a gem, and seeing it in the traditional St Martin’s Theatre is a delight. And you’ll understand why London theatre-goers refer to ‘the crush’ when you try to buy a drink in the tiny, but totally charming, theatre bar. In a very quaint touch, there’s even a separate door from the street for those people (like me…) heading to the cheap seats – we wouldn’t want the riff-raff mixing it with the toffs, now would we?

‘The Mousetrap’ at St Martin’s Theatre. Image: Ji-Elle, own work, CC BY-SA 4, Wiki Images.

Ain’t too Proud to Beg: The Life and Times of The Temptations has just opened in London and is the perfect musical with brilliant songs, great vocals and tight choreography. Even if you’re not a Temptations fan, you’ll be sure to recognise these timeless Motown classics. The show is from the team behind Jersey Boys so it’s very polished. Catch it at the Prince Edward Theatre until 1 October.

Ballet

The English National Ballet has a busy calendar of performances, so there’s usually an opportunity to see this outstanding company. It presents both modern and more traditional works at its home theatre at Sadler’s Wells and other venues including the Royal Albert Hall. I saw Creature, a moving and dramatic work by choreographer Akram Khan, at Sadler’s Wells. And with some cheaper tickets on offer, you may be able to see the ballet for the price of fish and chips at the local pub!

I also saw a beautiful production of Cinderella by the Royal Ballet at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. This gorgeous ballet will be shown in cinemas across Australia later in the year, so you will have a chance to see it a little closer to home. (You can watch the trailer on YouTube, but note the date is for UK showings). It’s worth going to almost anything at the Royal Opera House because it’s such a stunning theatre. Be sure to book a table at Sarastro, an amazing restaurant and bar just around the corner on Drury Lane, for the full theatreland experience.

The Southbank Centre is the largest arts centre in the UK and showcases everything from visual art to performance and poetry. There are multiple theatres and exhibition halls, and you can always find something to attend, from classical music to comedy. I’ve seen some superb theatre here on previous visits and heard the wonderful London Philharmonic Orchestra. The adjoining courtyards often have pop-up markets, food stalls, and bars, adding to the many things to do.

The Barbican is an icon of Brutalist building design and rated as architectural treasure with a Grade II heritage listing. As an arts venue, it pushes the boundaries of all major art forms including dance, film, music, theatre and visual arts. On this visit, we saw the new show by artist Alice Neel, heard the fabulous London Symphony Orchestra (twice!) and saw Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Complicité. With great bars and cafés, the Barbican is just a good place to hang out and feel like you’re part of the art world.

Embassies, cultural centres and libraries

For something a little less mainstream, it’s worth checking what’s on at the many embassies, cultural centres and libraries around London.

On this trip, I attended a stimulating discussion between poet Pavla Melková and sculptor Antony Gormley on the intersection of poetry and visual arts at the Czech Centre in the heart of Notting Hill Gate. All this, and a couple of glasses of wine, for a mere fiver. On a previous sojourn in London, I attended a free writing group at the Kensington Library. We were given behind-the-scenes access to Kensington Palace and the opportunity to contribute to a professionally-published anthology. You really do never know what wonderful cultural experiences are just around the corner.

No matter how long you’re in London, there’s always something more to explore. And don’t forget to read ArtsHub UK for all the latest news while you’re there!