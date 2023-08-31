Photo biennale celebrates milestone with the power of people

From Andy Warhol’s miniature Polaroids to Platon’s larger-than-life portraits of world leaders, “people” sit at the centre of the 10th Ballarat International Foto Biennale (BIFB), showcasing photographic practices across galleries, local businesses and around street corners.

The eight-week long event showcases more than 2000 photographic works from local and world-renowned creative practitioners, this year with the theme ‘The Real Thing’. Taking its namesake from the 1969 Russell Morris song, ‘The Real Thing’ is a provocation as much as it is an invitation:

Come and see the real thing

Come and see the real thing

Come and see

There’s a meaning there

But the meaning there doesn’t really mean a thing Russell Morris, ‘The Real Thing’, 1969

As we consider photography as a tool of democracy, a critical art form and ultimately a way of seeing that changes our perception of the world, one would expect a photo biennale to be nothing less.

The Art Gallery of Ballarat is filled to the brim in this celebration of lens-based creatives, including cornerstone exhibitions People Power – Platon, Instant Warhol and The Stephanie Collection by New Zealand photographer Yvonne Todd. The Gallery also showcases local talent, with Karenne Ann & Heather Horrocks: Effacement, Iranian-born Melbourne-based artist Ramak Bamzar’s Pro Femina and works by Ballarat-based photographer Ian Kemp.

Each of these artists offers new perspectives for reflection, playing on what is real and what is constructed to spur critical viewpoints. Todd’s quirky and uncanny photographs depict characters that appear plastic – their constructed identities evident but nonetheless alluring, drawing viewers into an imaginative backstory. Each of Kareene Ann and Heather Horrock’s masked subjects is a force to be reckoned with, their determined gazes peering out of crocheted headgear constructed from discarded VHS tapes.

Meanwhile, Bamzar’s works take a powerful stand against oppression, specifically of women by the Islamic Republic. In an earlier interview, Bamzar told ArtsHub that her photographs send a clear message: ‘We don’t want men to make decisions for us anymore. We want to be ourselves… It’s not just about women, it’s about humanity.’

Not far from the Art Gallery of Ballarat, William Yang‘s intimate works of family and personal history are installed on the windows of the Xin Jin Shan Chinese Library. With the building’s humble presence you may be surprised (though not without a sense of pride) to find it is the largest Chinese library in the southern hemisphere. A place of collective memory and knowledge, the Library acts as a caring host to Yang’s works, which navigate his journey from boyhood to manhood as a gay Chinese Australian. A black and white photograph of Yang’s mother is inscribed with the words: ‘When I was growing up, my mother taught me everything I knew.’

William Yang, ‘Claiming Heritage’, installed on windows outside the Xin Jin Shan Chinese Library for Ballarat International Foto Biennale 2023. Photo: ArtsHub.

A sense of playfulness seeps out into the streets, with Indian street photographer Vineet Vohra‘s here, there, everywhere and Telly Tuita‘s Tongpop Pantheon – equal parts eye candy and social critique.

Perhaps it is Swedish artist Erik Johansson‘s presentation at The Mining Exchange that best speaks to the topic of ‘The Real Thing’ from a technical perspective, with imaginative compositions that send your head spinning. How to Fly considers the world with child-like wonder, characterised by a bespoke aesthetic straddling fairy tale, science fiction and photographic expertise. While some may question the photographs as being AI generated, everything the eye can see is photographed by Johansson, seamlessly arranged and combined into a single image.

Erik Johansson, ‘How to Fly’, installation view inside The Mining Exchange for Ballarat International Foto Biennale 2023. Photo: ArtsHub.

Upon opening this year’s 10th anniversary BIFB, CEO Vanessa Gerrans borrowed a quote from US graphic designer, art director and author, George Lois to highlight the ambition of the Biennale: ‘Only with absolute fearlessness can we slay the dragons of mediocrity that invade our gardens.’ More than a showcase of photography, BIFB feels like a gathering of thinkers who have put their mind into an image, to communicate, inspire and provoke.

Power to the people

‘I’m very aware of people who hold immense power, and then people who are fighting for power… All these people provoke in different ways and I want to raise eyebrows to create debate,’ Platon tells ArtsHub, standing inside his world premiere exhibition, People Power – Platon at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.

‘People Power – Platon’ installation view at Art Gallery of Ballarat, as part of Ballarat International Foto Biennale 2023. Photo: ArtsHub.

Surrounded by photos of Donald Trump (days after seeing his official mugshot), Bill Clinton, Vladimir Putin, Muammar al Qaddafi and some of the most recognisable faces on the planet, it’s almost difficult to make sense of the scope of this exhibition at a glance. These are faces that appear on screens big and small, what difference does it make to see them in an exhibition? But just some of the stories Platon reveals behind each of the photographs can send a chill down the spine, or a tear to well up in the eye.

He speaks of being so close to Putin that he could feel cool breath on his cheek, of asking Stephen Hawking for one word of wisdom, of Adele’s face shifting from pop star to young mother at the touch of her son and of three-year-old Evelyn who hoped her photo could help free her father from a US immigrant detention centre.

In 2013, Platon used the power of the lens to establish the not-for-profit organisation, The People’s Portfolio, documenting humanitarian efforts around the world. Some of these stories are shown in the exhibition, from Egypt’s human rights movement to migrant workers and orphaned children in Burma.

‘Everyone these days is frightened of being uncomfortable,’ Platon says of these works, which shed light on victims of power and those who are fighting for change. ‘The danger is that we will become sedated. The last thing systems of power want is for us to actually start having proper discussions and come together.’

For Platon, if people can look at an image and feel compelled to learn more and do their own research to dig deeper, then his photographs have achieved the intended outcome. It’s how he gets viewers to become “stakeholders”. He continues: ‘I think this idea of having everything handed to us on a plate only makes sense with a happy ending – we move on and forget about it, as if we’ve got the memory of a goldfish.

‘I want to leave people with more questions than answers; I don’t have any answers, this is just room after room of questions,’ Platon concludes.

The rest is up to you.

The 10th Ballarat International Foto Biennale runs from 26 August to 22 October; check out the full program.