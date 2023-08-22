Overcoming threshold anxiety

From Roy Grounds’ bunker-like design of Arts Centre Melbourne’s Theatres Building and Hamer Hall (as well as the neighbouring National Gallery of Victoria) to Robin Gibson’s iconic brutalist design for Queensland Performing Arts Centre, for many decades arts venues have often turned their backs to the world.

‘Originally, I think such designs were about security – an idea about these sorts of building as containers for precious objects, and certainly the NGV was conceived in that way,’ says Simon Knott (FRAIA), Founding Principal at BKK Architects (whose projects include the recent renewal of ACMI at Federation Square).

Referencing the importance of class and notions of so-called high art versus low art, which dominated Australian culture in previous decades, Knott adds, ‘I think there was, in some ways, the desire to create that sense of specialness about what you’re approaching… There’s certainly also a curatorial aspect. For example, light is a problem because it’s difficult to control, and so you need to control the environment in which you’re displaying art, whether it’s classical or contemporary art.’

In recent years this architectural trend has been reversed, resulting in buildings such as the redeveloped Wodonga Library and Gallery (a collaboration between JWP Architects and Architect Marshall, completed in August 2021) where passersby can look directly inside the library.

Other prominent examples include Bunjil Place in Melbourne’s outer east, and the proposed design for the in-development National Aboriginal Art Gallery in Mparntwe/Alice Springs.

Knott suggests that the evolution of architecture in this regard, especially where performing arts centres and galleries are concerned, represents broader changes in society more generally in recent decades.

‘I think class boundaries have dissolved a lot post World War II and there’s been an increasing democratisation of the arts. Through that, these institutions are now representative of a way that we might overcome those old ideas about distinction and preciousness. Now they reinforce that art is actually part of everyday life and should be experienced by many different people at many different levels of society,’ he says.

The playful interior of Geelong Arts Centre. Photo: Peter Foster.

Geelong Arts Centre (GAC), which officially opened to the public last Saturday (19 August 2023) after a $140 million redevelopment backed by the Victorian Government, is one of the latest venues to follow this design trend.

As Joel McGuinness, GAC CEO and Creative Director, explains: ‘When I got here in 2018, we decided to rewrite the brief for what an arts centre is – what arts institutions should be. We really wanted, as a starting point, to challenge the notion of black box theatres that are kind of exclusive and turn their back on the world.’

The redevelopment of GAC, designed in collaboration with ARM Architecture, Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and the wider First Nations community, has been specifically engineered to ensure the new building is open, accessible and, perhaps most importantly, welcoming to all communities.

As previously reported by ArtsHub, the interior design of the building draws inspiration from the culture and stories of local First Peoples, while the building as a whole has been designed to be welcoming and open – a direct response to the challenge of “threshold anxiety”, which makes some people feel unwelcome in such spaces.

An example of the way First Nations culture is incorporated across all levels of the redeveloped Geelong Arts Centre. Artwork by Gerard Black. Photo: Peter Foster.

“Threshold anxiety” (also known as “threshold fear”) is a term used to describe the discomfort some people feel about entering arts venues, especially those designed in earlier decades or centuries and the architecture of which is deliberately grandiose.

As Annie Dickinson, a Visitor Engagement Assistant at the John Rylands Library in Manchester, UK, wrote in 2020: ‘The architecture of the historic section of the Rylands building, and the grandeur and wealth of the Historic Reading Room in particular, has the potential to produce threshold fear, especially among visitors from the marginalised groups mentioned. As an organisation that prides itself on its accessibility, we need to acknowledge that our spaces are not as neutral as we might think, and that some people will feel more comfortable and at home in those spaces than others.’

Visibly striking, the very walls of the redeveloped GAC now appear to have been pulled back, like a sheet or half-opened curtains, to reveal the heart of the building through its glass façade.

‘ARM Architects have been really fabulous to work with and their design is unashamedly fun. It talks to the art form, it is colourful, it is bright,’ McGuinness explains.

‘We want to make going to the theatre, going to live performance, fun again. So that everybody feels comfortable in the space, that they know what the building is about and that they don’t have this threshold anxiety, this feeling that they can’t walk through the doors. So, we love the design. We think they’ve really nailed it. It’s elevated, it’s beautiful, it’s fun and, as you walk through the building itself, there are stories around every corner. And that’s something that we just absolutely adore,’ he says.

Read: From edifice to ecology: how performing arts centres continue to evolve

Being able to see directly into the building, to see people working and attending performances, is a key aspect of the design when it comes to minimising threshold anxiety, McGuinness continues.

‘From the front you can see what is called the Open House Theatre and … the name literally describes how we want it to be: it is open. We’re setting up now for the opening on the weekend and we have the door open and a massive window that’s seven metres by seven metres. You can see our techs setting up, you can see them putting up the installation, we can see what goes on literally behind the curtain.

‘That was absolutely to try to demystify the fact that the arts are [sometimes seen to be] for some people and not for others. And that is something that we’re really genuine about. It’s layer upon layer and story upon story, but we want [GAC] to be open and inviting to everybody,’ McGuinness explains.

While its grand reopening weekend has come and gone, GAC’s opening festival continues until 23 September, with a program that reflects the desire for the building to be opening and welcoming to all.

Highlights include family-friendly work from Adelaide’s Windmill Theatre, pop music, comedy, a touring production by Opera Australia and a theatre production from Belvoir.

‘The intention behind the opening festival was really, when we were programming, we wanted multiple reasons for every single person in our community to come,’ McGuinness says.

‘We’re really, really thrilled with the quality of work that’s coming in and also the work that’s booked in for the rest of this year. We have 1000 event days booked into these spaces in this financial year, so before June of next year, which is just wild, you know? It’s fantastic. It’s exactly what we wanted to happen.

‘Buildings are buildings and they are so important, we want [visiting] it to be part of the experience, but buildings are nothing without artists and the storytelling that happens within these spaces,’ he concludes.

