Best opportunities and grants for writers in 2026

Fellowships, grants and scholarships can provide writers with the time and space to write, research and turn ideas into publishable work.

Whether you’re a young poet interested in the Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarship, or an established author interested in a fellowship with the Copyright Agency, these opportunities for Australian writers are well worth exploring.

Copyright Agency Author Fellowship – closes 17 August

Value: $80,000

$80,000 Important dates: Open 27 April to 1pm AEST 17 August; with notifications in late October

Open 27 April to 1pm AEST 17 August; with notifications in late October Eligibility: Applicants must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident, who has previously published or performed at least five full-length works of their own creative writing (of which two books may be self-published) and secured either a publishing contract (or a letter of interest/intent to publish) from an Australian-based publisher/theatre company

The Copyright Agency’s Author Fellowship will support an established Australian author to create a new work for publication or performance and is open to novelists, playwrights, poets, children’s and young adult writers, picture book illustrators and journalists. The fellowship will provide sustained support for a year to one Australian author to create a significant new work (or a series of books if writing for children and young adults). Projects must start after 1 November 2025. Learn more.

Copyright Agency Fellowship for Non-Fiction Writing – closes 18 August

Value: $80,000

$80,000 Important dates: Open 1pm AEST 17 August to 1pm AEST 18 August

Open 1pm AEST 17 August to 1pm AEST 18 August Eligibility: Authors must be Australian citizens or permanent residents who have previously published at least two full-length books of their own creative writing (one of which may be self-published) and secured a publishing contract (or a letter of interest/intent to publish) from an Australian-based publisher

The Copyright Agency’s Fellowship for Non-Fiction Writing assists an Australian author to create a significant new work of literary non-fiction by providing sustained support for a year. Applicants should submit a compelling description of their intended project accompanied by a writing sample to demonstrate their literary merit. Applications will be accepted in memoir, biography, autobiography, history, criticism and review, arts/science writing, political analysis, writing on the environment and other genres which contribute to the national discussion/polemic. Learn more.

Copyright Agency Create Grants – closes 9 March

Value: $20,000

$20,000 Important dates: Closes Monday 1pm AEDT 9 March, with notifications mid-June and projects starting from August

Closes Monday 1pm AEDT 9 March, with notifications mid-June and projects starting from August Eligibility: Applicants must be Australian citizens or permanent residents

Copyright Agency’s Create Grants provide a living allowance for writers and visual artists at key stages of their career. Creative writers who have published one full-length creative work in Australia can apply to write their second book in the following literary genres: fiction, poetry, children’s literature, young adult literature, picture book illustration, graphic novels, playwriting, literary non-fiction and writing for performance (plays only). Visual artists who have had three solo exhibitions in Australia can apply to create new work. Projects should start after 1 August. Learn more.

Creative Australia The Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarships – closes 3 February

Value: $50,000 AUD, paid in quarterly instalments over two years

$50,000 AUD, paid in quarterly instalments over two years Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met)

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met) Eligibility: Individual artists aged 21 to 35 (as at the closing date) who are Australian citizens

The Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarships provide support for talented young artists to explore, study and develop their artistic gifts through interstate and international travel. In 2026, the scholarships will provide financial support for the disciplines of acting, instrumental music, painting and poetry. Scholarship funds can be used to assist with study programs, professional training courses and mentor programs in Australia and overseas. The scholarships are administered by Creative Australia on behalf of Perpetual as trustee. Learn more.

Regional Arts Fund Project Grants – closes 13-17 March

Value: Up to $30,000

Up to $30,000 Important dates: Opens 1-3 February and closes 13-17 March (depending on your state)

Opens 1-3 February and closes 13-17 March (depending on your state) Eligibility: Applicants must be an Australian individual, incorporated organisation or local government organisation in a regional or remote location (with ABN); however unincorporated groups can also apply if auspiced by an organisation that meets the above criteria, and those under 18 can apply if auspiced by an adult with ABN (organisations and individuals in metropolitan locations are not eligible to apply unless partnering with a regional organisation or community to deliver a project, in which case the regional organisation or community should submit the application)

Regionally based artists, arts workers and organisations can apply to the Regional Arts Fund for professional development and creative arts projects. Project grants will fund high-quality arts projects benefitting regional or remote artists, arts workers, audiences and communities. The focus of the project could include any area of creative practice, multiple artforms or cross disciplinary practice. Regional Arts Fund grant funds may be used toward the cost of producing the activity, including (but not limited to) artist fees, travel costs, materials, venue hire, equipment hire, insurance, project administrative costs and disability access costs. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Projects for Individuals and Groups – closes 3 March

Value: $10,000 to $50,000

$10,000 to $50,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March Eligibility: Only individuals and groups may apply; applicants must be an Australian citizen or an Australian permanent resident, and a practicing artist or arts professional (applications for funding to the First Nations panel must come from First Nations individuals or groups only)

This Creative Australia grant offers funding for a range of activities and projects, both national and international, across all arts practices. It funds a range of activities that deliver benefits to the arts sector and wider public, accepting applications in First Nations arts and culture; community arts and cultural development; emerging and experimental arts; multi-arts; music; dance; theatre; visual arts; and literature. Eligible activities include the creation of new work; touring; festivals; exhibitions; productions; performances; exhibitions; publishing; recording; promotion; marketing; professional skills development; collaborations; market development; community engagement; and practice based research. Projects must involve or benefit Australian practicing artists or arts professionals, and have a clearly defined arts component. Supported activities must not last longer than two years from the proposed start date. Learn more.

Varuna Red Room Poetry Fellowship – closes 3 February

Value: N/A

N/A Important dates: Closes 5pm AEDT 3 February

Closes 5pm AEDT 3 February Eligibility: Poets who have previously been programmed or commissioned by Red Room Poetry, and emerging poets who have had no more than one collection of poetry published

Australian poets are invited to apply for a week-long fellowship at Varuna in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales to foster poetic and professional development, including mentorship and publication opportunities with Red Room Poetry as part of Poetry Month. Learn more.

Copyright Agency Frank Moorhouse Fellowship for Young Writers – closes 22 June

Value: $10,000

$10,000 Important dates: Open 23 March 2026 to 1pm AEST 22 June; with notifications from late September

Open 23 March 2026 to 1pm AEST 22 June; with notifications from late September Eligibility: Applicants must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident aged between 18 and 35 years (as at application closing date)

Named in honour of the late Frank Moorhouse, this Copyright Agency fellowship is for a young fiction writer aged between 18 and 35 years who has not yet published a full-length work of fiction, and provides support to develop and write a new work of fiction. Applicants must have previously published some short stories or work in literary magazines, journals or online. Writers who have published a full-length work, in fiction or any genre, are not eligible to apply. The fellowship is essentially a living allowance to create a new work of fiction. It may also be used for mentoring costs. Learn more.

Further opportunities to watch

Keep an eye on Varuna’s residential and other fellowships (most open in March), the Bundanon Artists In Residence Program and the Katharine Susannah Prichard (KSP) Writers’ Centre Fellowships, as well as ArtsHub‘s list of national residency opportunities and fellowship opportunities.

