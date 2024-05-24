Not your inspirational quote – the dark and humorous side of text in craft

“Anonymous was a woman”, “ask for help”, “SHELTER IN PLACE”, “RELAX, WE’RE DOING GREAT”, “An abundance of caution” – these are the kinds of phrases you can find in the text-based works of artists like Kate Just, Michelle Hamer and Ruth Maddison. Working in craft mediums such as stitching, knitting and embroidery, these pieces are contrary to the decorative and inspirational-style quotes that often accompany traditional craft pieces.

Both Hamer and Maddison come from a background in working with photography, and both have started to engage with text on craft mediums looking at the COVID pandemic period.

Maddison tells ArtsHub, ‘I was obsessed with listening to COVID news day after day, and started writing down these expressions, thinking that I’ll look at them later [for a potential artwork].

’I kept adding and thinking about how I might use them… Sewing, for me, immediately related to women’s work and the expression “working from home” has a certain degree of denigration historically.’

From there, Maddison browsed local op shops for a suitable material to sew on, and eventually settled on doilies, which also have connotations of domesticity and family history.

Hamer, on the other hand, says, ‘Part of my practice is about documenting and recording what’s going on around us. My photographs [seek] to reveal things happening that we otherwise are not seeing, and I often see the language around us as being amusing – it’s got quite a dark sense of humour.’

During COVID, Hamer began documenting through photography LED signs that displayed cautionary or encouraging phrases, which were then translated into stitched works.

She continues, ‘I’ve always been interested in this flux between the manual and the digital. Each stitch is a pixel [of the photograph] and I’ve noticed that people seem to spend more time with [the stitched works]. They can understand each stitch as a piece of labour, whereas maybe a photograph feels more instant.’

Maddison also sees her embroidered doilies as a form of social documentary coming out of COVID times. Her exhibition currently showing at the South East Centre for Contemporary Arts (SECCA) is titled An abundance of caution, a COVID catchphrase that perhaps many have already forgotten, or never really understood in the first place.

Another aspect of making text-based work through this manual and labour intensive process is actually about imperfection, as both artists note.

Maddison says, ‘I had a really interesting conversation with a woman that came to see the work on opening night who was a sewer and embroiderer. She told me that she was very confronted (“confronting” being an interesting word; it can be a positive and a negative thing) by my lack of experience and imperfection, because her own approach was so different.

’With this set of doilies, I wasn’t playing with [the imperfection] – I’m just bad at it because I had never done it before… But that, to me, was OK. I was repurposing these abandoned doilies and there’s a beauty to that work within a contemporary setting.

’It’s like that idea of visible mending as opposed to invisible mending,’ adds Maddison.

Hamer says she also adopts a rather organic approach to her stitched works and is entirely self-taught in the craft. ‘I think a lot of people assume that I work on a grid or through a pattern, but it’s actually a more painterly approach. I work from an image and build around it.’

Linden New Art in St Kilda, Melbourne will be presenting Hamer’s new series of silkscreen prints in I’m A Believer, complemented by several hand-stitched works.

Here, she has gathered medical letters from an online global call-out, in which people recounted instances when they have been disbelieved or dismissed for experiencing serious health issues or, instead, prescribed novel lifestyle advice like “go for a 20-minute walk each day” or “everything will improve if you get pregnant”.

The letters have been redacted to hide any identifying information, but Hamer has also used this process to ‘reveal the language that was the most dismissive, but also allow for some of the humour to shine through,’ she says.

‘In many cases, the people who have submitted the letters have been quite traumatised by them, but there’s also a sense of catharsis in most cases, as what’s been written in these letters has since been proven wrong. They have expended a huge amount of time, money and energy to get other help.’

The phrases that Hamer has hand-stitched are those where the language particularly resonated with her, or been camouflaged in the vast amount of information that can overwhelm the patient. These include “Personally, I’m not a great believer”, “Man up and soldier on”, “She was able to have golf lessons”, “Without convincing signs” and so on.

Michelle Hamer, ‘Untitled No. 22 – I’m A Believer’, 2024, hand-stitching, mixed yarn on perforated plastic. To be exhibited at Linden New Art. Image: Courtesy of the artist.

These small pieces can each take up to 40 hours to make, where Hamer is sitting and being present with the language, working it into a visual format.

Elevating people’s awareness around language is also something Maddison seeks to explore. She says, ‘Given what’s going on all over the world at the moment, if everyone started exhibiting “an abundance of caution”, things might improve.’

Maddison’s exhibition includes a series of doodle drawings she completed while being confined at home due to an injury, as well as a crocheted lace tablecloth and two doilies by her maternal grandmother that have been handed down through the family.

Both Hamer’s and Maddison’s text and craft-based pieces are not only about highlighting woman’s work, but also drawing on a visual medium that encourages extended engagement with language. They reflect the sometimes strange and humorous phrases that surround our everyday encounters, and prompt viewers to do a double take regarding their meanings, connotations and the kind of social conscience that is suggested in their usage.

Ruth Maddison: An abundance of caution is on view at SECCA until 19 June.

Michelle Hamer: I’m a Believer is on view at Linden New Art from 31 May to 25 August.