New Annual Festival celebrates Newcastle places and stories

New Annual Festival is ‘very much about Newcastle stories and Newcastle talent,’ Festival Director Tory Loudon tells ArtsHub.

‘It is definitely about leaning into the beautiful natural environment of the city, the ocean baths and the rockpools and all of that. And it is very much also about tapping into Newcastle’s musical history and heritage, and really thinking about what makes Newcastle, Newcastle.’

Established by City of Newcastle in 2021 and held annually since, 70% of New Annual’s program this year celebrates and features work by Novocastrian artists. Additionally, more than 60% of the events on offer are free and family friendly.

Loudon credits influential festival This is Not Art (TiNA), which ran from 2000 to 2024 (and grew out of earlier festivals the National Student Media Conference and the National Young Writers Festival, established in 1998), and later the Renew Newcastle movement, with helping generate the vibrant artistic culture which now helps sustain New Annual. ‘That’s the foundation, absolutely,’ she says.

Site-specific shows and unique spaces

For the Festival’s fifth edition, and her first as Festival Director, Loudon – together with her colleagues and collaborators (including Tim Levinson, aka hip hop MC and producer Urthboy, who was also one of the driving forces behind influential independent label Elefant Traks which ran from 1998 to 2024) – have programmed a diverse and stimulating line-up of events over ten days in September.

‘A lot of them are site-specific shows that we’ve commissioned and asked people to make, so it’s very much about picking the right artists and bringing them to the right location,’ Loudon says.

Such locations include Newcastle’s iconic ocean baths, as well as the rockpools which dot the city’s coastline.

‘The Newcastle Ocean Baths are such a loved place, people go there all the time, and that’s why I chose it. But it hasn’t really been used before as a performance space, which is interesting to me,’ she explains.

For this year’s Festival, the Baths are hosting SOAK, five nights of live music curated by Levinson. ‘We both agreed that listening to music while you’re watching the sun set at this beautiful bath is just a really gorgeous combination.

‘And so this is about, come down and experience a place that you know really well but have a different experience, like, have a hopefully uplifting, really emotional experience. But then I’ve also discovered some other little places that haven’t been used for ages,’ Loudon teases.

Also programmed are Meet Me at the Baths, a new site-specific work presented by local theatre company Whale Chorus and written by Ang Collins, and The Bathers: Magical Memories, an outdoor photography exhibition by Lee Illfield and Edwina Richards which features the people and stories of the Newcastle Ocean Baths.

Artwork for ‘Listen to a Starfish’ by Diana Chester and Damien Ricketsen at New Annual Festival.

Not too far away, Newcastle’s coastal rockpools are the setting for the sound installation Listen to a Starfish, part of New Annual’s self-guided public art trail, while popular gallery space The Lock Up hosts Wiradjuri, Irish and German artist Karla Dickens’ first solo exhibition in Muloobinba/Newcastle, Locked On, addressing themes of climate crises and ecofeminism.

New Annual Festival: local collaborations

Another feature of New Annual’s 2025 edition are collaborations between local artists, which have resulted from Loudon deliberately encouraging visual artists such as Rosie Deacon and Jen Denzin to work together.

‘They’re collaborating on a mini putt putt course … they both use recycled materials and found objects to create very kitsch Australiana, and I just thought they would love to work together – hopefully. That has proven true, and so they’re getting a little kick out of collaborating.’

The Festival kicks off on 26 September with First Night Art Party in Laman Street, to celebrate the community’s first look at the expanded Newcastle Art Gallery, and runs until 5 October.

‘We kick off the festival with a big free art party. That’s next to the Gallery, which will be used as a big canvas and façade for projections. We have Haiku Hands, we have Kira Puru, we have DEVAURA –they’re all really amazing, feisty female performers and fun, they’ll get everyone dancing,’ Loudon explains.

Haiku Hands will get everyone at New Annual Festival’s First Night Art Party up and dancing. Photo: Supplied.

Additional New Annual highlights include two productions by powerhouse Perth collective The Last Great Hunt: Alvin Sputnik: Deep Sea Explorer for the young and young at heart, and the theatre-meets-film hybrid Night Night, described as ‘profound theatre, perfectly simple and simply perfect,’ in ArtsHub’s four star review of the work earlier this year.

POV,the latest work from Sydney’s re:group performance collective, has also been programmed. Billed as ‘a playful docu-drama that combines dark humour with emotional authenticity,’ the production features a child actor, a handheld camera, and two different, unrehearsed adult actors at each performance.

Artists from both The Last Great Hunt and re:group are running workshops for local creatives while in Newcastle, Loudon says.

‘I really care about legacy. If someone is potentially flying in and flying out, can they at least do workshops, can they at least do some sort of capacity building? Some of the workshops that we’re offering are very much for the general public, “the ungifted,” I like to say – you don’t have to be particularly talented to get something out of them. Other workshops will be pretty hands on – the theatre-making workshop for instance [run by The Last Great Hunt]. There’s a huge amount of theatre makers in Newcastle.’

She is delighted that artists from The Last Great Hunt and re:group performance collective are excited to see one another’s shows while visiting Newcastle.

‘What makes the festival special is when there’s magic – audiences get to discover an artist that they don’t know and they love, but also when other artists get to hang out together and collaborate or get to meet each other,’ she enthuses.

New Annual Festival runs from 26 September to 5 October 2025. Visit the Festival website for program and ticketing details.

