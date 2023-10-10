National summit aims to strengthen Australian circus sector

From Darwin and Brisbane to Mullumbimby and Melbourne, members and supporters of the circus sector are gathering next week for the Australian Circus Summit, a national conference designed to encourage artistry and share information in equal measure.

‘I think we’re all finding in the industry that a whole bunch of refocusing is needed after the last couple of years,’ explains Darcy Grant, Artistic Director of Adelaide’s Gravity and Other Myths and one of two keynote speakers at the Australian Circus Summit.

‘Everyone’s appetite, from what people digest at an artistic level to what people want to make, all of the market ecosystems have changed – in lots of ways for the worse. Things cost more and it’s harder to make things, and it’s harder to travel. So I think getting heads together and honestly asking us all what we need – from artists, presenters, producers and funding bodies – is just a good idea.

‘It’s a good idea to get our heads back together and it’s also really awesome to see our National Institute [of Circus Arts], really taking the lead to start that international conversation,’ Grant tells ArtsHub.

Taking place over two days at the National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) in Prahran next week, the Summit will be attended by a maximum of 200 delegates, ensuring an intimate series of conversations covering everything from the importance of social circus and combatting burnout to discussions about rigging, fundraising and the culture of creativity.

Circus opportunities

Melenie Stevenson, Creative Producer of NICA Represents (NICA’s commercial arm, which helps manage circus artists and connect them with career opportunities both nationally and internationally), is leading the programming and direction of the Australian Circus Summit. She says the event was initially conceived as a circus-specific performing arts market akin to Showcase Victoria and the Australian Performing Arts Exchange (APAX).

‘Initially, it was just going to be a marketplace and was very much focused on being exclusively about circus … but as we started speaking with a whole range of people, it certainly became much bigger than a marketplace, and essentially the idea kind of evolved,’ Stevenson says.

‘It became obvious that we needed to start addressing and really tapping into all the other things that the circus sector is doing and what’s changing in the industry.’

Delegates from around the country will be talking all things circus at NICA next week. Photo: Rob Blackburn.

Elements of the marketplace concept remain in the program, with one session on Thursday 19 October featuring presenter pitches from venues discussing their audiences, programming habits and more, with a similar session featuring festival directors on Friday 20 October.

Elsewhere, the program grapples with the question of where circus fits into the broader arts ecology, the mechanisms of audience engagement, advice about contract negotiations and more.

‘The conference program is really looking at how we address the idea of circus being a lesser relative in the performing arts. We wanted to engage gaps or areas that we felt the circus sector wasn’t really tapping into, as well as embracing and discussing areas where we’re leading the way,’ Stevenson tells ArtsHub.

The Summit coincides with the annual Melbourne Fringe Festival, which once again has a strong circus component, and delegates are being offered discounted tickets to the many circus productions featured in the Fringe program – which includes NICA itself operating as a circus hub, with a range of acts on now until 21 October.

Pieta Farrell, Producer of the NICA Circus Hub (and who is also helping produce the Summit as a whole), describes NICA’s Fringe program as ‘a great opportunity for students and alumni to come to NICA and actually use the facilities to perform at, and further for NICA to be another circus venue in Melbourne – because we’ve kind of lost the Melba Spiegeltent; we’ve lost a few others. Not every venue has the capacity for circus. And so NICA put their hand up to make themselves available for that purpose.

‘We were very fortunate in getting some funding, part of which is from Creative Australia, formerly the Australia Council, and also from Creative Victoria. The City of Stonnington has also come to the table,’ Farrell says.

Read: Why circus arts and festivals are a match made in heaven

The success of Australian companies including Circa, Casus, and Gravity and Other Myths on the world stage demonstrates the rigour and skill of Australian circus artists, through Farrell believes there are additional factors at play when it comes to the popularity of circus in festivals around the world.

‘It’s such an accessible art form. There’s an element of danger and risk and death-defying acts that have people on the edge of their seat, and yet there’s also the way that you can communicate without language. So people who don’t speak English can come along to the show … and I think all ages can get something out of it, just from the respect for the physical nature of the performances and what the people’s bodies are going through,’ says Farrell.

‘But then there are also the broader stories that are being communicated – it can be high art; it can also be breaking down that fourth wall and be very comedic. So I think that there’s an accessibility there, and then there’s also the athleticism of circus, which is really exhilarating,’ she adds.

With the NICA Circus Hub featuring works from the likes of Jake Silvestro, Taiwan’s Formosa Circus Art and Dummies Corp, the opportunities for cross-pollination and cultural exchange are significant.

Intriguingly, the Australian Circus Summit is flipping the standard pitching process for arts marketing: instead of artists and companies selling themselves, the focus instead will be on what venues and festivals are looking for.

‘So we’ve got RISING coming along, we’ve got YIRRAMBOI coming along … and also Fergus Linehan from Carriageworks, who’s had an amazing history working with companies such as Gravity and Other Myths and circus generally in Edinburgh and Sydney in the past. We’ve got Creative Australia coming along, Partnerships Australia and Philanthropy Australia as well, which I’m really interested to look at when we break open and unpack the idea of funding,’ Farrell explains.

Add in Summit participants such as Darwin Festival Artistic Director Kate Fell; Aaron Marquise, Coordinator for the International Market of Contemporary Circus (MICC) at TOHU, Montréal; Jim Rimmer from the Arts Wellbeing Collective; and circus artists including Dylan Singh and Rockie Stone, and the stage is set for what will hopefully be a dynamic two days of discussion, exploration and future collaboration.

As Stevenson says: ‘We hope that whatever happens after this event it forges and builds the ability for an independent artist to have direct access to [venues and festivals] … and a relationship forms where, for example, a commission could form or a festival might commission one of the artists to create something for their festival in collaboration with someone else. That is the really important thing with this, and it’s what everyone has been discussing and everyone at NICA is wanting.’

Read: Swinburne Uni has put our circus dreams in jeopardy, say NICA students

Gathering together such a broad range of circus artists and those championing the art form will be a rare and valuable opportunity, says Darcy Grant, who earlier in his career was a founding member of the reborn Queensland company Circa.

‘If there’s one lesson that I learned being on the floor – whether it was in the rehearsal room or the training room – that has stayed really relevant to me now that I’m on the other side making work, is this question: what do you need?

‘Being able to really ask each other: what do you need to make a tour viable? What do you need to make this work great? What do you need to be able to write that application that’s going to get you the money to make your work? These are such important conversations to have,’ he continues.

‘I think everything’s changed. People’s needs have changed and being able to ask that question directly to each other and have those really well facilitated discussions – it’s really just the right time,’ Grant concludes.

The Australian Circus Summit runs over Thursday 19 and Friday 20 October 2023 at the National Institute of Circus Arts, Prahran.