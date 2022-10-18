Losing long-term sponsors: crises or opportunities?

Last week, Perth Festival announced its 18-year partnership with energy company Chevron will end after the 2023 festival, and this morning, Santos announced it is walking away from its sponsorship of Darwin Festival after a concerted campaign by Fossil Free Arts NT and NT Traditional Owners against the partnership.

In the case of Chevron’s long-time support of Perth Festival, the energy company’s General Manager of Corporate Affairs Kate Callaghan said in a statement that the company ‘has been honoured to support Perth Festival in providing audiences an enriching and unique arts experience for nearly two decades, including for the past 10 years as a major partner’.

Perth Festival’s Executive Director Nathan Bennett said Chevron’s decision to end its support of the Festival did not come as a surprise, and that, regardless of any speculation to the contrary, the move was not linked to community backlash against Chevron as in the case of the Santos/Darwin Festival partnership.

‘We’ve had a very open dialogue with them [Chevron] over a long period of time about a range of issues,’ Bennett told ArtsHub.

‘It’s no secret that there has been some community sentiment that has been negative about the way arts organisations attract corporate support,’ he continued. ‘But that was not part of the discussion Chevron had with us about why they decided to end their partnership.

‘It was simply that they have reviewed their partnership strategy and are looking to shift their investments in arts and culture into addressing more grassroots social issues,’ Bennett said.

Read: Fossil fuels arts money: where are the alternatives?

Both Chevron and Santos’ decisions to step away from their festival partners, while motivated by different factors, are not the first examples of long-standing arts partnerships dissolving, nor will they be the last.

But they raise the interesting question of how arts executives plan for the end points of long-term corporate partnerships, and how easy or difficult it is to fill the gaps left in their wake.

ArtsHub spoke to three executives of major Australian arts organisations to gain their inside views on this subject.

How do you know when a partnership has run its course?

Toni Palmer is Director of Development at Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO). After years working in the business and start-up sector in Melbourne, she moved back to Queensland eight years ago, where she worked in the media and at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) before joining QSO three years ago.

Palmer said there can be a range of telltale signs that a corporate partner’s support is falling away, but the company’s level of interest in their partner’s activities and artistic output is a major factor.

‘Their engagement factor will tell you – absolutely,’ Palmer told ArtsHub.

‘If you’re holding an event, and if you’re not getting the names back of their attendees, and they are not taking up your ticket offers – that’s absolutely a sign their engagement is lagging.

‘If their neighbours, best friends, cousins – whoever – if they are the ones taking those free tickets instead of the company staff themselves, you also know you’ve got a problem,’ she said.

Read: Global report takes pulse on Creative Industries

For Adelaide Festival CEO Kath M. Mainland, ongoing communication with long-time partners is vital to sensing the end may be nigh.

‘Sustainable partnerships are based on good communication and a sense of engagement that goes year-round, not just around your festival or season time,’ Mainland told ArtsHub.

‘So if you have that year-round dialogue, you can get a sense of how things might be changing.’

She added that leadership changes within a partner organisation can also foreshadow its demise.

‘Sometimes, it’s about the people behind the partnership who are most passionate about it – and if they move on, that can be a sign,’ she said.

‘But, in fact, those people can take the partnership with them [to their new organisation], so that presents a new opportunity.’

Planning for endings with new beginnings

Another good strategy to design the end of one partnership as an opportunity for fruitful new beginnings is to ensure you have a supply of alternative partners waiting in the wings.

‘You’ve got to have that pipeline of new businesses running hot and sitting there all the time,’ said Palmer.

‘With my Development Manager, part of that person’s KPIs is to have money sitting there in the pipeline all the time [for when such a situation may occur].’

According to Palmer these end points ‘can be good opportunities to bring in those new people who you’ve hopefully got lined up waiting to support you, and maybe also to enable existing partners to move to the next level of support’.

Yet, regardless of a partner’s longevity with your organisation, Palmer believes their motivation must be centred on more than them ‘feeling good’ about supporting the arts. Instead, it’s about mutual investment between two like-minded organisations.

‘It’s not a pitch, it’s not a sale – it’s a coming together of two businesses,’ she said.

Perth Festival forging new connections

This meeting of minds between arts partners has proven a winning formula for some of Australia’s largest companies – The Australian Ballet’s multi-decade partnership with Telstra, or Opera Australia’s long-standing alignment with Mazda, for example.

After decades of having a strong suite of corporate partners, however, Perth Festival is now busy building up a different arm of its financial support base.

‘What we’ve been doing for a number of years is seeking to increase our philanthropic support, because that is a very different kind of support [to corporate partnerships],’ Perth Festival’s Nathan Bennett told ArtsHub.

‘Corporations give for a range of different reasons,’ he continued. ‘But [philanthropic] donors have a completely different value set, and their drivers are completely different.’

Read: Does it matter where arts sponsorships come from?

Bennett said that because philanthropic donors tend to have more nuanced interests around where their money goes, the Festival’s multi-art form program is a good fit.

‘Some donors are interested in supporting our large events, and others are motivated to support artist development, or commissioning of work or creative learning programs,’ explained Bennett.

‘And in most cases, they are not seeking the same kinds of returns that corporate supporters are looking for.’

Evidently, Perth Festival’s recent commitment to its philanthropic strategy is starting to pay off.

‘We’ve taken our philanthropic income from less than $300,000 five years ago to what will be about $2 million this year,’ said Bennett, adding that these donor amounts can range from ‘anywhere between as much as $300,000 to just five dollars’.

Looking ahead, Bennett reflected that the Festival’s growing philanthropic program is both pragmatic and in line with sector trends.

‘I think that’s a much safer and diversified approach,’ he said. ‘Because if we lose one of those donors, it’s not as significant as losing one major partner. And we’re not the only ones moving in that direction,’ he concluded.