Industry responses to Australia’s Poet Laureate position

The Australian poetry community is agog with the news that the nation is poised to have its first official Poet Laureate in over 200 years, a position that has been created under the Federal Government’s new National Cultural Policy (NCP).

As The Age pointed out, the very first Australian Poet Laureate was actually a former convict named Michael Massey Robinson. He was appointed to the role by Governor Lachlan Macquarie in 1810 and granted two cows for his services writing odes to commemorate royal birthdays. Over two centuries later, the next appointment for the position is slated to occur in 2025.

Although poet laureates have existed in countries as varied as the US, the UK, New Zealand, Nigeria and Jamaica, the novelty of having a contemporary Australian counterpart has led to much discussion about the responsibilities, vulnerabilities and parameters of the role. The Laureate’s appointment will be part of the brief for a new organisation, Writers Australia, which will support writers and illustrators.

ArtsHub reached out to a number of poets and industry figures to gauge their reaction. All interviewees were cautiously optimistic about the position, with everyone curious to know more details about the appointment process and the terms of engagement.

Inaugural position should be held by a First Nations poet

Yvette Holt is a part of First Nations Australia Writers Network (FNAWN) and an Australian Poetry Director, but more pertinently she was also instrumental in advocating for the Poet Laureate proposition, working behind the scenes and meeting with Minister for the Arts Tony Burke and his advisers, during the NCP submissions period. Holt says it’s about time Australia has its very own Poet Laureate. After all, as her research shows: ‘In 2022 New Zealand appointed its 13th Poet Laureate, Canada its ninth, the US its 24th. A further 19 countries throughout the world celebrate their Poet Laureate cyclically with national vitality and pride.’

After recently travelling throughout the UK to observe how its program is run, Holt says, ‘From abroad, there was genuine disbelief that Australia had yet to fully recognise that we are very much a huge global literary contender. We as a nation are so deserving of having our poetry reverberating nationally and internationally.’

Yvette Holt, standing at the creche of poetic discourse, Athens Greece. Photo: Supplied

She strongly believes that the inaugural position should be held by someone ‘of First Nations Australian heritage in greater recognition and awareness of our national consciousness’.

Jacinta Le Plastrier, CEO of Australian Poetry, is equally emphatic that the first recipient should be a First Nations poet. She tells ArtsHub: ‘Not only is the writing of First Nations poets flourishing beyond anything that has happened before in our national literature, this sign of respect and acknowledgement for millennia of storytelling is a perfect way to launch such a project.’

Poet, novelist, journalist and speechwriter Joel Deane agrees that the announcement is ‘overdue and very gutsy’.

‘Political hardheads are always against arts funding – especially for poetry,’ he says. ‘Albo deserves huge credit. Australian literature hasn’t seen this kind of political leadership since the days of Gough Whitlam.’

Deane is also calling for someone with an Indigenous or Torres Strait Islander background to be the trailblazer writer: ‘We have a wealth of talented poets to choose from and, given that we’re about to have a referendum on the Voice to Parliament, it would send a very strong message – and instantly give the position public standing.’

Overall reception to Poet Laureate initiative

Emilie Collyer. Photo: Ross Daniels.

Emilie Collyer, the 2022 winner of the inaugural Five Islands Prize for her collection Do You Have Anything Less Domestic? has mixed feelings about the Poet Laureate opening. ’I am all for anything that brings poetry and poets more firmly into the public realm, as public thinkers and imaginers, but wary of roles and positions that elevate a very small number of people.

‘So for me, the ethos, wording, decision-making and structure of the role will be key to how meaningful and relevant it is. For example, I do not like the UK tradition of people holding the role for many years at a time.’

How to go about choosing a poet that will capture the public’s attention is a fraught issue that Collyer recognises and why she champions a range of poets, each with a short tenure. ‘If it is a different person/entity/collective each year or every couple of years, then we would look for different ways poets make work and contribute.

‘Qualities may include: how the poet explores language and form, how their work speaks to the zeitgeist (artistic, cultural, social, political), how engaged they are with the poetic community, how they uplift and support others. But they need not be all of these things. Which is why mixing it up is very important.’

Andy Jackson. Photo: Supplied.

Andy Jackson, who won the 2022 Prime Minister’s Literary Award for Poetry for Human Looking, is similarly circumspect. ‘I’m glad to hear that the Poet Laureate will be chosen by the new body Creative Australia, rather than by the Prime Minister or Arts Minister, or by some kind of online poll,’ he says. ‘There are risks in the role, of course. A Poet Laureate carries the aura of being somehow required to represent the nation and its priorities, and we all know that this nation has injustice at its roots.’

Jackson champions the idea of a two- or three-year term: ‘Enough time to do some deep work, but not so long it gets onerous – and potentially even having two Laureates at once, working together or separately.’

Angela Costi, whose most recent poetry book is An Embroidery of Old Maps and New, believes that the panel to assign the Laureate needs to come from a diverse cross-section of society: ‘Not the usual or regular panels used by the Australian government and the Australia Council for the Arts. On the panel should sit members of the community who are not poets themselves, but are highly committed to the appointment and understand its invaluable contribution to the public. In the not too distant future, a Poet Laureate for each state and territory of Australia needs to be considered.

Deane is also pushing for a two-year commitment to ease into the role. ‘The first Poet Laureate will have a very tough job because they will need to build everything from scratch. That’s why they need an appointment of two years, otherwise they’ll spend the first year getting sorted, then have to hand over the keys to the car,’ he says.

All the poets ArtsHub spoke to are, nonetheless, gratified that the very existence of an Australian Poet Laureate will mean that, ideally, poetry will become more a part of our everyday lives, meaningfully integrated into community, instead of being relegated to the cliques of practitioners, rarefied literary academe or mandatory canonical school learning.

Scott-Patrick Mitchell. Photo: David Cox Media.

As Scott-Patrick Mitchell points out, ‘I think this is an amazing opportunity, not only for poets in general, but poetry as a whole. This position has the opportunity to enthuse a deeper love of poetry among people and hopefully see it embraced by more publishing houses too. It’s also incredibly aspirational – for schoolchildren who dream of writing poetry, hopefully they’ll see an end goal they can aspire toward. And hopefully their parents will foster their dreams of one day becoming an Australian Poet Laureate.’

Mitchell, whose recent debut collection is called Clean, tempers this enthusiasm with a word of warning. ‘Our first Poet Laureate will, unfortunately, probably come under intense scrutiny from this sector of the public, if not experience harassment and bullying. I hope the funding bodies have the resources to support our first Poet Laureate because there’s the potential for public backlash, which is really sad but a possible reality.’

What should be within and beyond the remit of of the Poet Laureate?

All the poets interviewed bristled at the role being closely tied to government duties. Jackson says, ‘An Australian Poet Laureate would only work if it acted as a counter to the colonial national narrative, or by turning away from “the nation” to focus on the land and all its inhabitants.

‘Mainly, I would want there to be distance from the government and the poet – there ought to be minimal “requirements”, so they have free rein to do whatever they want to do as Laureate – community-based workshops, raising the profile of poetry in general, writing new poems on major (or minor) events or a project of their choice etc,’ adds Jackson.

Collyer echoes his thoughts and says that she doesn’t believe a Poet Laureate should provide answers to anything. ‘I also don’t think a Poet Laureate should be wheeled out to write about specific occasions. They should be free to “poet” in whatever way they normally “poet”.’

Editorial independence is crucial says poet and zine-maker Adam Ford. ‘Each laureate should be able to decide for themselves how they will advocate for poetry. Over time, as new Laureates emerge, each Laureate’s work will complement the others,’ he says, ‘creating a larger picture of what poetry is and does in a way that no single person, career, voice or approach could.’

Mitchell articulates the need for community engagement with the position. ‘I would love to see our Poet Laureate travelling to a wide range of communities across Australia and not only teaching them to write poetry, to utilise their own voices, but also writing poems that further amplify the concerns of those communities. I think the role is really about amplifying what everyday people can’t readily articulate.’

Costi stresses that the US Poet Laureates’ work ‘seems rewarding on a personal and a public level’.

‘There doesn’t appear to be an expectation that they must bow to political persuasion, which is a concern with the English version,’ she says. ‘It shouldn’t be a self-serving political appointment and certainly not one that merges propaganda with poetry.’

Bipartisanship discussion necessary

Finally, it should be noted that conversation around the Poet Laureate, incoming and future recipients, should be held on both sides of the Australian government. Holt argues, ‘We are not only investing into a Poet Laureate under the very respectful watch of the Albanese Labor Government, we need it enshrined into the very bones of the Australian arts – that a Poet Laureate must be galvanised into our shared herstory and history for multi-generations to come is absolutely essential for our national psyche.’

As this will be a salaried position, whoever ends up wearing the crown of laurels will hopefully be able to afford more than two cows.