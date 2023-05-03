Human Rights Arts & Film Festival: Chair highlights

We asked Roj Amedi, Chair and Acting CEO of the Human Rights Arts & Film Festival, some questions ahead of the festival this week in Melbourne.

Hi Roj, can you tell us about a couple of film highlights of this year’s festival?

And I’d also recommend our online film program, which this year features four films.

Are there particular themes running through this year’s selection, and how are they different to (or the same as) previous years?

Our films touch on a range of universal themes without flattening the specificity and nuance of history and identity. Our films have always affirmed authorship, while exploring themes of home, resistance, creativity, and community. This year, we wanted to build portraits of what it looks like when human rights are valued and embodied. It’s not just about uncovering the challenges we face but creating a bold vision of how we could live.

How can (and, in fact, can they?) festivals of this short affect meaningful change in the world?

The Human Rights Arts and Film Festival (HRAFF), as a not-for-profit arts organisation, doesn’t just host our annual festival; we also run a calendar of events across Victoria that bring social justice and the creative world closer together.

The annual festival has been the centrepiece of what we do. We’re presenting a six-day program that packs a punch, including a wide range of art, conversation, food, performance and partnerships across the city.

What can attendees expect from the ‘art’ part of the festival?

We’ve programmed a range of performance artists such as Flora Chol, who will be sharing readings before No Simple Way Home at the Sun Theatre and Hong de Lion and Dragon Dance Association after Feminist Shorts at ACMI.



We’ve got A Wholesome Gang photography pop-up exhibition at Migrant Coffee and Real Job exhibition curated by Madeline Smith with various artists at Counihan Gallery.



And art doesn’t just have to be consumed visually; it can be interactive and tactile. Which is why we have invited the much loved Shop Bảo Ngọc to cater the conversation following the Australian premiere of We Eatin’ Good at Footscray Community Arts.

For someone who’s never been to a festival of this kind, and isn’t sure it’s for them, what would you say?

In our 17-year history, the Human Rights Arts and Film Festival has always welcomed people from all walks of life. We present a range of events that are curated to excite, engage, inform and ignite action around social justice issues through film and art, featuring some of the most talented artists around the globe. We have a very committed and engaged audience who love being part of the HRAFF community, as much as they love watching films and seeing great art.

The 2023 Human Rights Arts & Film Festival takes place in Melbourne from 4–9 May. Visit the website.