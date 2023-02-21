How many teenagers are seeing theatre right now?

Teenagers. They are the arts audiences of the future. They may be chewing gum and running amok today, but one day soon they will be independent adults deciding whether or not to spend their own time and money on what the arts have to offer.

In light of teenagers’ important role in sustaining the arts in coming decades, how well are we serving them now? More specifically, how well is the performing arts and theatre sector drawing them in?

Are there enough exciting, relevant works being shown to spark the long-term arts engagement the industry needs over time? And for the works that do catch their attention, can they even afford the ticket prices?

And finally, horror of all horrors… how many young people are interested in having live theatre experiences in the first place?

What the data says on teens attending theatre

Recent statistics on this theme are intriguing. The latest Australia Council’s National Arts Participation Survey (pre-COVID data) revealed that 44% of 15- to 24-year-olds were attending theatre, compared to only 37% of the general population – indicating an impressive number of young people are theatre-goers.

While this data looks promising, it could be argued it doesn’t speak directly enough to the teenage age bracket (that is, 13 to 17 years), as it excludes young teenagers (13 to 15 years), and includes a large portion of non-teen/young adult respondents (18 to 24 years).

Comparing those findings with the latest ABS (Australian Bureau of Statistics) data (which is also limited in its specificity), attendance rates of 15- to 17-year-olds at any cultural event outside of school is 20% – showing a fairly low likelihood that teens will attend live arts events of their own accord.

That data chimes with longstanding sector observations that teens will rarely initiate a night at the theatre on their own. Instead they commonly rely on the advice of an adult mediator – perhaps a parent or teacher – who sows the seed of the idea, and maybe buys the tickets and coordinates the plans.

For Jeremy Rice – currently Director of Education at Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC), and previously with youth theatre companies such as Barking Gecko Theatre Company (Perth) and Corrugated Iron Youth Arts (Darwin) – understanding teenagers’ theatre interests is a tricky business.

‘They are both the easiest and the hardest demographic to get to the theatre,’ he tells ArtsHub.

‘They are the hardest because theatre is not something that’s high on their list of things to do in their free time. But they are the easiest because schools will bring them,’ he says, pointing to the formative role school experiences can play in shaping teenagers’ enthusiasm for the art form (in their younger years and beyond).

What theatre are teenagers seeing at high school?

For Fraser Corfield, Artistic Director of Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP), when it comes to the works that appear on current high school curriculums (which vary from state to state), his experiences in ATYP’s home state of NSW have led him to feel somewhat cynical about its ability to genuinely engage teenage audiences.

‘There’s a vast irony there that if you put on a production of Romeo and Juliet and you market it to schools well, you’re likely to get thousands of students there because it’s on the curriculum,’ he says.

‘But if you put on a really exciting new work about teenage characters, you’ll get a fraction of that audience there, because it’s not sitting on the curriculum.’

Interestingly, for Jeremy Rice at MTC, the view from Victoria looks quite different.

‘I’ve worked across four different states now, and the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority [the VCAA] model is the best I’ve seen,’ he explains.

‘Every year it allows companies and artists to pitch their new works for the curriculum Playlist – which I think may actually be better named the Production List, because it’s about contemporary theatre practice, not analysing classic texts,’ he says.

‘So, that [Playlist] tends less towards the classics and more towards contemporary work, recognising the importance of exposing students to exciting, relevant new productions that speak to them about their lives.’

These are encouraging signs – for teenagers in Victoria at least – who are studying theatre at high school.

But what about those high-schoolers who don’t choose drama as one of their subjects? What if their school doesn’t offer drama as an elective? And what about schools that have students who can’t afford these in-theatre school excursions at all?

Opening more theatre doors to more young people

In 2017, Sydney-based arts philanthropists John and Dr Patricia Azarias decided to extend their successful Lysicrates Prize – an award for mid-career Australian playwrights’ new scripts – to include new works for young audiences.

So far, this innovative model is proving how much can be achieved when ticket costs for school students can be subsidised, and when students can see new Australian theatre for free.

The Azarias’ Martin Lysicrates Prize (named after the former NSW Premier James Martin and the ancient Greek theatre producer Lysicrates) calls for works-in-progress scripts from playwrights for young audiences, which are then shortlisted to three final works and performed to 12- to 15-year-old school groups in a large-scale one-show-only event at the Parramatta Theatre.

‘We have deliberately designed the performance as a competition, with the winning play being chosen by the young people themselves,’ Dr Patricia Azarias tells ArtsHub. ‘This is the way they did it in Ancient Greece after all,’ she adds.

In opening the doors to young people who may not otherwise get to see live theatre, the initiative is sparking their interest in the art form while also providing them with a valuable experience of what it means to be active participants in a democracy.

‘It empowers them as voters as well as participants in the arts,’ Patricia Azarias explains.

‘We literally set up urns in the theatre foyer and the young people put their coin in the urn they choose as their favourite work, which is also the way they did it in Ancient Greece.’

Once the votes are counted, the winning playwright is awarded $15,000 to finish their script and realise their new work. The 2022 winner was WA playwright Donna Hughes for her work-in-progress script Click to Undo, a piece she is now developing to completion with dramaturg Matthew Whittet.

‘The live performance [in December 2022] felt like a rock concert,’ Hughes says. ‘There were over 600 kids and they were so excited to be there. I was kind of stunned at how electric the atmosphere was.’

As someone who has worked in the youth arts space for many years – both as a drama educator and as a playwright – Hughes has seen how some teen audiences can miss out on the kinds of experiences the Martin Lysicrates Prize is making possible.

‘I think there is absolutely room to bring more young people into the theatre,’ she says.

‘That’s about young people seeing works specifically written for young people, which is what I’m focused on as a playwright. But it’s also about getting more young audiences – especially teenagers – in front of new adult mainstage works, too.’

Hughes is strongly encouraged by what the Martin Lysicrates initiative is achieving for young audiences in Sydney but, looking across the country, she can see there is more work to do.

‘I think it’s partly about access issues. But it’s also about how we support Australian playwrights, producers and companies to develop and present these new works to ensure they are reaching young audiences, as well as older ones,’ she concludes.