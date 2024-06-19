Has RISING risen only to face a future fall?

RISING, Victoria’s “new” premier arts festival has continued to shoot for the stars, but has it ever reached orbit? After a rocky start, including two failed take-offs due to the pandemic, the festival would like us to think so. Following the wrap-up of RISING 2024’s festival program on 16 June, a media release spruiking the festival’s growth and success was distributed to news outlets.

Over 680,000 people attended the festival between 1 and 16 June 2024. However, RISING’s 2023 annual report reveals that this was a decline on last year’s attendance figures of 757,793. While attendance numbers during last year’s “core festival” sat at 630,000, a six-week extension to the highly popular Shadow Spirit exhibition and a three-week extension of The Rink brought about a further 127,000 attendees.

The report showed 941 artists were involved in last year’s program. In 2024, RISING worked with somewhere in the vicinity of only 670 artists. This number would have been slightly higher if not for a number of artists boycotting the festival in its lead-up over funding from the Besen Family Foundation.

RISING is an amalgamation of two impressive festivals of old – the Melbourne International Arts Festival (MIAF) and the free-to-attend White Night. However, the success of this reimagination still falls short of previous models, since White Night alone attracted 718,000 attendees over three nights in its final year. Meanwhile, attendance numbers for MIAF are unavailable online.

Looking at these figures it’s perhaps easier to grasp why this festival experience as a whole felt like RISING “trimmed of its fat”, into a leaner and meaner cultural machine.

A Melbourne festival is no small feat

During his time as Artistic Director of MIAF from 2016-2019, Jonathon Holloway likened his role to creating ‘a festival for a city which already had it all’.

Holloway said, ‘Festivals in other beautiful, but not necessarily as culturally dynamic, cities are a time when the city comes alive. Melbourne is alive 365 days a year and there is always a good choice of things to do.’

David Kemp, a Melbourne-based performing artist and former Artistic Director of Lonely Planet, echoes these sentiments. Kemp’s memories of MIAF date back to the late 80s and recall the festival’s first incarnation, Spoleto Festival.

‘It was a really radical arts festival,’ Kemp tells ArtsHub. ‘Within a few weeks, a lot of international and local companies that were all really experimental were in town performing and it felt risky and dangerous.’

Kemp continues, ‘To me, how it feels now is that RISING, in a way, is about lifestyle. It’s part of that image of Melbourne as a really great city to live in. You go out to a show and then to a restaurant or a bar – there is nothing wrong with that, but it makes art consumable and dilutes its impact.

‘Someone like me now could only afford to see two or three shows, but back then the shows felt more valuable because of the excitement factor, the risk factor – it was going to be worth it.

‘These days the shows are more expensive, but also it doesn’t feel as compelling.’

Programming hits and misses

This year’s program drew strongly on the legacy of MIAF, and less on White Night, which in this current economic climate seemed like a misstep.

The theatre programming was impressive – RISING achieved what any major arts festival should, bringing new experiences and perspectives to local audiences. From Belvoir St Theatre’s powerful Counting and Cracking to the hellish The Cadela Força Trilogy – Chapter 1 from Brazilian artist Carolina Bianchi – it was a stellar year for theatre.

Elsewhere, this year’s program felt lacking in terms of dance and performance art. Outside of festival highlights such as Gurr Era Op and ANITO – both presented at Arts House – there was no international dance works of the scale seen in Grand Finale by Hofesh Shechter (Melbourne Festival 2019). Although SHOUSE’s Communitas did see 1000 people participating as both audience and performers.

Similarly, in the absence of a major exhibition like Shadow Spirit, this year’s visual arts component felt threadbare, with less than a handful of exhibitions. Such included Melbourne Out Loud: Life through the lens of Rennie Ellis at State Library Victoria, which opened for PHOTO2024 in March.

This year RISING’s projections and large-scale lighting works were scaled back and limited to The Blak Infinite, a hub for First Nations art at Federation Square and at Arts Centre Melbourne. City landmarks were instead lit in deep blue.

Read: Thinking about aliens – The Blak Infinite envelops Fed Square this RISING

The one truly large-scale civic work was the audio-based The Rivers Sing. Created by Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO, Byron J Scullin and Thomas Supple, it was a reprise from RISING’s 2021 program and not a new commission. At 10 minutes in length it was performed daily at 5.30pm and with a relatively small impact.

Melbourne-based artist Jane Lever explains to ArtsHub how The Rivers Sing caught a number of people off guard. ‘I was in the city on Saturday 8 June, and what I now understand was The Rivers Sing started. I was just waiting for an uber, and it freaked me out – there were other women who were beyond concerned.

‘At that moment, neither myself nor these women knew anything about RISING; it echoed through the whole Fed Square and Flinders Station intersection, and was pretty scary,’ Lever adds.

This was Lever’s only interaction with RISING festival, who cites access and affordability as barriers to engaging further with the festival.

RISING 2024’s music program

Big name international acts such as Fever Ray delighted audiences this RISING, their Hamer Hall performances will likely be spoken of for sometime. Day Tripper, an eight-hour concert marathon described as ‘festival within a festival’, was similarly well received and attended.

Fever Ray at RISING 2024. Photo: Remi Chauvin.

However, a growing list of challenges faced by live music venues currently threatens the very fabric of our internationally regarded homegrown music industry. Those working in Melbourne’s local music scene have expressed a call for RISING to do more in terms of supporting locals.

A music insider who wishes to remain anonymous tells ArtsHub, ‘There is a general feeling among small venues that, although an investment in the arts is overall positive, there are concerns that these funded festivals do not incorporate existing venues that actively support music and arts all year round.

‘I wish there was a reimagining of these already wonderful and well-loved venues to be part of it all,’ they add.

Concessions and discounts

To understand the demand for free entertainment, we need only to look at the success of VIVID Sydney’s free program of events this year. The light festival was even caught off guard by the level of demand with the crowd making headlines.

This year 30% of RISING’s program was free to attend, with the festival offering a range of discounted ticketing options including the RISING: ART PASS, which granted arts workers a 15% discount on up to two tickets to a list of 14 shows, along with a 10% discount at Night Trade.

Concession card holders and full-time students received a modest 10% off the standard price of tickets, while one of RISING’s best initiatives offered Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders community tickets at 50% off the standard ticket price.

The festival had an adequate program of free events this year, but there was a price to engage more deeply.

Had this writer paid for the tickets received as a reviewer and guest of RISING, it would have come to around $500. A discount of only 10% to 15% would still place this out of reach for many.

We keep on hearing that this is a cost of living crisis. The Melbourne Rent Index (MRI) increased by 4.6% over the March quarter to $540 per week – the tickets for seeing these seven shows at RISING nearly matched this cost.

International artists boycott RISING

In the lead-up its 2024 program, RISING narrowly missed widespread public backlash by way of rejecting funding support from the Besen Family Foundation. Still, a small number of international artists did boycott the festival, including LA-based singer and artist, Dorian Wood, who spoke with ArtsHub in early May. Wood posted an Instagram statement explaining their decision on 4 April.

‘I learned that one of its principal funders, the Besen Family Foundation, has a well-documented history of supporting the decades-long oppression of Palestinian people via financial contributions and political partnerships,’ Wood wrote, adding that, outside of RISING, they ‘hope to return to Melbourne to perform soon’.

This all came at a time where other festivals were besieged by similar conflict and public outcry over funding ties. Melbourne Writers Festival, PHOTO2024 and Midsumma Festival among those caught in the crossfire.

RISING simply could not have afforded such backlash with its performance and future still very much up for review. The festival was quick to dampen any negative publicity and scrubbed reference to the Besen Family Foundation off its website.

ArtsHub reached out to the Besen Family Foundation for comment; however, no reply was received by time of publication.

Final moon cycle?

Despite this year’s success with record ticket sales, the future of RISING is not certain. According to The Age, the Victorian Labour Government is yet to publicly confirm future funding for the festival. With Victoria’s state debt sitting at $156.2 billion and slated to rise to $187.8 billion by 2027-28, future RISING funding could well be first on the chopping block, along with a reduction in arts funding more generally.

Funding for RISING is supported by Creative Victoria and Visit Victoria. ArtsHub approached Colin Brooks, Minister for Creative Industries and Steve Dimopoulos, Minister for Tourism for comment. In response, a Victorian Government Spokesperson said, ‘[The Victorian Government] is proud to deliver an incredible creative events calendar for Victorians across the state to enjoy.

‘As with all major events, any future funding negotiations are commercial in confidence. All funded events are assessed on the economic impact and value they deliver for Victorians.

‘The major events calendar in Victoria delivers $3.3 billion to the state and creates 15,000 jobs each year.’

Looking towards the future of RISING, co-Artistic Directors Hannah Fox and Gideon Obarzanek tell ArtsHub, ‘We’re constantly learning and responding each year to the one before, but the big lesson has been to trust that Melbourne audiences and those motivated to travel to Melbourne for RISING are willing to take risks with us.

‘Whether it’s getting involved in something like Communitas, staying up all night at the 24 hour Rock Show or delving into the darkness and fierce intelligence of Cadela Força – our audiences are as bold and brave as the artists we program.’

They conclude, ‘We’re thrilled with the response to the 2024 festival, which has been our most successful to date. We’re also deep into planning for 2025 and 2026, having hosted many of our international and national program partners who have been in town for the festival making plans for the years ahead.’