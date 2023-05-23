Good things happen when the young Dare to Dream

Based in Cairns, JUTE Theatre Company (JUTE), an acronym for Just Us Theatre Ensemble, is one of the key cultural organisations situated in Far North Queensland (FNQ). From humble beginnings some 30 years ago, JUTE has grown into a highly regarded national theatre company, creating exciting new works that are stretching the boundaries of theatre. Focused on diversity and telling stories that are unique to its place in FNQ, JUTE connects with local and remote communities by using the medium of theatre as a catalyst for change.

The company’s work is predominantly based on a wide range of inclusive programs, developing new work through in-house script developments that in turn become theatre productions and tours. Regional and remote tours have expanded to include residencies, training, mentorship and community outreach programs. One such project that has had enormous resonance in recent years is Dare to Dream, a First Nations residency program in schools.

Dare to Dream program

Established in 2016, the Dare to Dream project was created to promote positive Indigenous stories by Indigenous writers, while providing quality Indigenous theatre with which remote Far North Queensland and Cape York communities can engage.

Supporting, involving and inspiring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students to express themselves and their aspirations through theatre is an ambitious aim. Yet the program has proved to be highly successful due to careful and considered planning and in-depth consultation with communities. Over the past seven years, the program has touched and transformed the lives of over 20,000 young people in regional and remote communities in FNQ and there is no other program like it within Australia.

To date, the Dare to Dream series has presented Proppa Solid (2016 and 2017), Bukal (2018), The Longest Minute (2019), Back on Track (2021 and 2022) and Get Your Geek On (2021). For 2023, a new production, I Gut this Feeling, will be touring for five weeks across FNQ, travelling to Mossman (22 to 26 May), Weipa (29 May to 2 June), Mapoon (5 to 9 June), Lockhart River (12 to 16 June) and Normanton (19 to 23 June).

Creative Producer at JUTE, Monica Stevens, tells ArtsHub: ‘Dare to Dream has now got good traction as a theatre program and the message of this new work about safer communities is both relevant and important.’

She continues: ‘Embracing the heuristic spirit of Dare to Dream’s residency program, I Gut this Feeling is a culmination of everything Dare to Dream stands for – primarily the positive impact theatre can make on the lives of young people in remote centres.’

Maurice Sailor in ‘I Gut this Feeling’. Photo: Mimi Tannaka.

‘Not only are we putting on a show, we are also bringing voice to many who may have trauma in their lives or are not feeling safe in their communities. I Gut this Feeling is about kids trusting their instincts and their gut feelings. If anything happens in their lives, they know where to go. So our health clinics, partners in the program, are intrinsic to keeping this message alive,’ she adds.

The genesis of I Gut this Feeling

In order to inform the Dare to Dream program in 2023, JUTE’s Senior Creative Producer, Kathryn Ash, together with Stevens, consulted FNQ communities on the safer communities idea, establishing connections with healthcare providers to wrap around the program and complement the residency tour.

Isaac Drandic has written and directed the last few plays for JUTE’s Dare to Dream initiative and I Gut this Feeling is his third for the company. He tells ArtsHub: ‘I Gut this Feeling was commissioned by JUTE after extensive consultations with Aboriginal communities in Cape York and beyond on the subject matter of the play. JUTE fed back the consultations and directives from the community and I then went about writing the play.’

He continues: ‘I had previously written Back on Track and Get Your Geek On for JUTE, two 45-minute plays for young people. I Gut this Feeling was a great opportunity for me to hone my craft of playwriting.’

A Noongar man, originally from the south-west of WA, Drandic trained as an actor in the Aboriginal Theatre course at WAAPA (Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts) and recognises the significance of the work being not only written for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander audiences, but also presented by Indigenous artists.

He says: ‘Our collective voice as First Nations people and key creatives is critical to the success of the show and the messages coming through in the story. We are accountable to our communities, and ensure the very best of care and consideration in making the show.’

Actors Jamaylya Ballangarry-Kearins and Maurice Sailor agree with Drandic on the importance of Indigenous performers communicating the messages of the play.

Ballangarry-Kearins says: ‘There is a really deep need for Indigenous representation within the arts world. Storytelling is such a huge part of our culture and giving kids an opportunity to see Black artists in front of them is crucial to trust and acceptance.’

Sailor adds: ‘It is great to be working with an all First Nations team and this brings confidence to the students, making them feel more comfortable and with the motivation to strive for better things.’

Jamaylya Ballangarry-Kearins in ‘I Gut this Feeling’. Photo: Mimi Tannaka.

I Gut this Feeling is a two-hander play with Sailor playing four separate characters. Described as a clever and comical experience that both entertains and educates audiences, it tells the story of Djirra (played by Ballangarry-Kearins), who is a young girl trying to make her way back home safely through a strange world.

Along the way, she meets some very odd creatures – a crafty water spirit who tries to lure her to the water’s edge, a roaring Hairyfella who seems scary but maybe he’s not and a rather strange old cook who is making stew in the middle of nowhere with ‘secret’ ingredients. Djirra even gets messages from a gecko. All of them have advice for her, but who should she trust? The messages are clear and open paths for discussion.

Drandic says: ‘Remote communities often don’t get access to theatre experiences like this and I just love that the young people are getting the same opportunities to watch theatre as the young people in larger cities. I hope they find the play engaging, educational and, of course, entertaining. A few laughs along the way would be nice too.’

Residency and Education Program

Intrinsic to Dare to Dream is a week-long residency program in each community, following the performance of the play on a Monday morning. A four-day workshop program for up to 20 students, between grades 4 and 9, offers a fun but educational opportunity to learn new theatre skills and help build confidence. At the end of the week, the students present their residency experiences to their peers and the school community, reinforcing the themes of the play.

Ballangarry-Kearins says: ‘The Bravehearts training we received about childhood trauma before going into the community was empowering. With that knowledge – which goes hand in hand with the themes of the play and our residency – our preparations for this tour have come together nicely. Being a part of something like Dare to Dream, which is clearly going to make an impact everywhere we go, is exciting and really fulfilling.’

Sailor says: ‘I can’t wait to go on tour. It’s the first time for me to go up that way to visit these communities. The activities we conduct during the week-long residency are transformative and I hope to be a positive role model for young kids in the community.’

Positive feedback from schools is all-important and James Wall, Head of Department, English and Drama at Mossman State School, has said of an earlier production: ‘Dare to Dream was a brilliant experience for our students, especially in terms of the residency for Indigenous students, culminating in a performance to Elders. It was a professional operation from beginning to end and we are looking forward very much to their return.’

Assessing the outcomes

Drandic highlights the importance of his play in imparting key messages to students, and why the First Nations-led work within Indigenous communities is intrinsic to its success: ‘The whole concept of the Dare to Dream project is about inspiring and empowering young First Nations people to think big. To dare to believe in an exciting future. Storytelling has always been used to convey important messages to young people. I’m just picking up where the Elders have already carved a path,’ he says.

‘The play’s messages are about keeping young people safe. Hopefully giving young people some tools and ideas on how to practically do that. It’s about reading your own body. When something doesn’t feel right, it’s probably not.’

JUTE’s Dare to Dream: I Gut this Feeling tours Far North Queensland from 22 May to 23 June 2023.