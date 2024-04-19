Funny Tonne – part four, MICF 2024

As part of ArtsHub‘s partnership with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024) this year, we are also sharing a twice weekly round-up of some of the best reviews from the 2024 Funny Tonners. If you’re unaware of this component of the Festival, it’s where the MICF arms a small group of ‘die-hard fans of funny to dive deep into the Festival program and pen engaging and enthusiastic show reviews’.

Ahead of the announcement this weekend of the winning review and reviewer, here is a final batch of contenders for the prize.

★★★★★

Douglas Rintoul’s show Brave and Bold is the perfect combination of theatre kid zaniness, fast-paced songs and niche moments of sketch comedy.

Opening by revealing he cannot play piano and sing at the same time, Rintoul examines the concept of normalcy and what success is in the grand scheme of things.

The lighting and sound cues are delivered in a highly rehearsed and effective manner, further heightening jokes and lines that are hilariously unexpected.

Various references to the arts industry are made throughout, specifically those at a certain Rob Mills’ expense, but this is also very much a show that caters to both the theatre community and outside of it.

Brave and Bold is a very entertaining and enjoyable night of comedy, especially for the theatre kids at heart.

by Alex Osborne

‘Bold and Brave’. Image: Supplied.

★★★

Picture this if you will: seven-year-old me, a proud (recycled paper) card carrying member of environmental protection clubs. Add in my unusually high passion for Australian politics and it would seem that I’m A Raindrop, Get Me Out Of Here is a show created especially with me in mind, albeit almost two decades late.

We follow three raindrops, Reef, Rocio and Millie, on a sketch comedy journey through time. Starting all the way back with Scientaurous Rex (see what they did there?), then it’s caveman era before ending up in present day Australia. The songs are catchy and the message is great. While the environmental themes are at points a little heavy handed in their delivery, this is a show aimed at young children so it comes with the territory. Impressively there are also some really clever jokes that adults, or politically aware children will really enjoy, including a witty ukulele sketch.

by Bella Jones

‘I’m a Raindrop, Get Me Out of Here’. Image: Supplied.

★★★★★

Little Squirt is the surprisingly earnest cum-pun-filled musical you never knew you wanted. Darby James pulls back the curtain on becoming a sperm donor, but it’s about loads more than that. James’ journey throws him for a loop, leaving him questioning his legacy, our debt to the future and parenthood. He is a master at his craft, showcasing witty lyricism, banging tunes and a restrained yet enchanting stage presence. It’s hilarious and vulnerable and an absolute treasure. In Victoria sperm donors are able to write a letter to their offspring and, in a remarkable climax, James reads us the letter he wrote, filled with poignant advice for a child growing up into an unknown world. Little Squirt grapples with massive generational worries with care and humour and genuine wisdom, proving James to be a talent to watch out for.

by Ryan Hamilton

‘Little Squirt’. Image: Supplied.

★★★★★

The Four Burners theory suggests that every person has four “burners” in their life: family, friends, health and work. Having all four on would cause you to burn out, so if you want to be successful you have to turn one burner off; to be really successful you have to turn two off. Which would you choose?

In his show Four Burners Josh Earl seeks to answer that question for himself. The journey he takes the audience on is an absolutely hilarious one, through his childhood, marriage and why 5’ 7″ is the perfect height for a man (even if it means you’re exclusively called “buddy”). Earl is incredibly skilled at his craft, even on the first preview night, this show was fully formed with laughs aplenty and Earl’s signature style on display. This is 55 minutes of absolute hilarity, leaving the audience roaring with laughter. But as well as that, it’s wrapped up at the end with the most touching, brutal and lovely finish I’ve seen at the festival.

by Bella Jones

★★★★★

Lara Ricote takes a performer’s relationship with their audience to a new level in Little Tiny Wet Show (baptism). Collecting letters from random audience members to form the group’s collective name and identity, Ricote then utilises this connection to bring a personal layer to the rest of her performance.

Discussing the ups and downs of her own personal relationship, the importance and amazing nature of human connection is explored in a unique and insightful manner.

Ricote’s energy throughout the show is something we as an audience are instantly drawn to and her excited mannerisms and joy at her own comedic moments are delightful to watch.

by Alex Osborne

‘Little Tiny Wet Show (baptism)’. Image: Supplied.

★★★★

Julian O’Shea’s brings his affable blend of urbanist education and candid humour to the festival in M is for Melbourne. O’Shea has cultivated a community who loves his cheeky and rebellious take on urbanism, and this live show delivers that in spades. This is an hour full of genuinely eye-opening facts about our city and a satisfying mix of accessible and nerdy humour. He avoids taking an uncritical eye towards Naarm and highlights the missteps in our urbanist history, and in doing so he firmly places comedy in the urbanist’s toolkit as a way to speak to the heart and empower city-dwellers to advocate for better cities. A brain-tingling and satisfying night out.

by Ryan Hamilton

