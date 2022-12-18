‘First Casualty’ and Australian Drama

‘No one’s in charge so there’s no one to blame.’ Brigadier Michaela Cain

‘Everyone goes back. Not everyone goes home.’ Sergeant Jack Hunter

Learning that audiences for the third week of First Casualty were low, I was told, ‘people don’t want to see a play about war’. To which my reply is: ‘don’t start one then’.

Whatever Australia does as a society, drama has a duty to explore on stage. How else do we get beyond the shallows of media reportage to deeper awareness of the human cost involved? How else do we encounter the world, not just ‘stay informed’ about it?

It has been 90 years since an Australian playwright with first-hand experience of military combat wrote a play about it. Sydney Tomholt published The Crucified in 1933. Every line breathes with the horror of the trenches, written by someone who actually fought in them. It has an authenticity that should have made this country take note. But it was 1930s Australia, so he was ignored.

Christopher Johnston is Tomholt’s worthy successor, and Queensland Theatre’s outstanding production of First Casualty demonstrates that Australian plays tackling issues of national importance can now make it to the stage, at least.

Set during the recent Afghanistan War, it follows the fortunes of a group of Australian Diggers as they train local forces to fight the Taliban, and prepare to withdraw. The program reads: ‘This is not an anti-war story. This is not a pro-war story. This is a story of soldiers – the sons, the husbands, the fathers, the people we love.’

Love them we may, nevertheless we send them off to remote parts of the world where local complexities make a dog’s breakfast of high-minded strategies. First Casualty has no ‘message’ in the way didactic plays are presumed to. Rather, it offers ground-level insights into what war feels like to soldiers who are seen, and see themselves, as bog-standard. Asked if they are Special Forces, one replies, ‘Nothin’ special about us’.

Christopher Johnston (right) on deployment in Afghanistan. Image: Supplied.

Johnston is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Australian Army and an intelligence officer. Seen though his eyes, the Afghan deployment had a warped logic to it that turned good intentions into ironic outcomes every time. Combat Outpost Mirage, the soldiers’ home, is an island of bewilderment in a sea of confusion. When in the second act, the whole platoon (and an Afghani warlord) burst into a musical number, complete with Broadway tap sequence, we get an insight into the razzle of a high-profile visit to a warzone even the most embedded journalist could not provide. War sometimes feels like a song and dance. What better way to communicate this reality than in song and dance?

First Casualty is rare in the personal experience brought to bear on its material, and its language craft (parts of the dialogue are in Pashtun). Australian theatre is usually prized for its ‘entertainment value’. That is its purpose and its raison d’etre. But it is impossible to separate this from the artform’s other main function: to educate.

This is what makes Australian drama so vital. It is not just about ‘Australian stories’. It is about the nationally-specific knowledge contained within them.

The best plays offer ‘the three Ts’: tone, texture and truth. First Casualty is a good example. By exploring the situation of its Aussie soldiers in human terms, it goes beyond the literal data contained within it to produce a wealth of insight in a compressed space of time. What is revealed is salutary. Johnston’s program note reads:

Some 25,000 Australians served [in Afghanistan] between 2006-2014 … I was there in May 2011, at the height of the violence and the surge, when Bin Laden was killed and coalition forces began to draw down on a timeline. From that point onwards we fought in a no man’s land between ends and means. Our campaign became monumentally insubstantial, full of sound and fury, evanescent like a dream … Soon there will be no trace left of our presence. Just stories, through a glass darkly.

First Casualty should be the event of the year, with a long tour ahead of it. Instead, it may not leave the cradle of the QT’s Bille Brown Studio.

Why does Australian drama struggle to find a place with Australian audiences? It isn’t about writing ‘good’ plays. By any measure, First Casualty is one of these. Why do we prefer reheated classics with a digital fried egg on top to work that reflects our own lives and experiences?

It’s a question that has been put many times before. Yet it is important to keep asking it until a way better forward is found.

* * *

There are two main reasons why Australians undervalue their own drama. The first is that, since English is our main language, we are vulnerable to cultural imports from the US and UK. When we talk about classics, we usually mean foreign plays. Seldom do we mean Australian ones, nor do we revive them often enough to justify using that term.

The second reason is more political. Australia is one of the most successful on-sell cultural markets in the world. For 150 years, Australian audiences have been bridle-fitted to the norms and standards of overseas drama. Like our natural resources, the management of our cultural ones is an extractive enterprise. It isn’t about adding value. It’s about obtaining profit. In the theatre, this was brought to a fine art by the commercial entrepreneur J C Williamson in the years following World War I.

It is possible to go from the letters of the Tait brothers, who ran ‘the Firm’ in the 1930s, to today’s debate about streaming services and investment quotas, and find the same financial hyper-focus and weaselly justifications. Likewise, there remain the same structural barriers to local drama becoming a ubiquitous part of the repertoire (on stage and screen).

How to overcome this systemic inequity? Certainly Australian governments must support Australian culture. But designing policies that succeed in doing so is a delicate matter. It’s a problem worth careful unpacking.

Converting ‘unknown unknowns’ to ‘known unknowns’

For audiences buying a ticket to a new Australian play, there are two moments of decision: when it is first announced (reflected in pre-sales) and after it opens (reflected in daily box office). With the former, there is only the reputation of the writer, the company and the brochured artists to go on. In the latter, there are reviews and word of mouth. The first moment is an indeterminacy: an unknown unknown. The second has some context around it: a known unknown. The goal of cultural policy isn’t to pick ‘winners’, which is no easier in theatre than it is in horse racing. It is to convert unknown unknowns into known unknowns – to turn indeterminacy into calculated risk.

To some extent, this can be done by companies themselves. In the case of First Casualty, the QT ran the production for a fourth week. Given the cost of a 12-actor cast, this was an enormous gamble. It paid off. Reviews and word of mouth had time to alert new audiences who wanted to see the show. The last part of its run saw full houses.

But that is to saddle individual organisations with responsibility for overcoming structural bias. Better to change the overall perception of the value of Australian drama, so that the idea is more attractive, a better bet regardless of whether an individual play is a ‘winner’ or not.

To do this requires expanding in all directions at once: commissioning more Australian plays, workshopping them more intensively, staging them more frequently (including revivals) and touring them more extensively.

In lieu of a dedicated national company to do this – and let’s not forget, we have one of these for Shakespeare – then an incentive fund to support the local component of the repertoire is the way to go.

Let’s call it the Australian Drama Development Fund (ADDFun). It would have no institutional affiliations. Small companies would be treated the same as large ones. Its brief would be to support all stages of the creation of new drama, not just the hero end of it.

It would not think primarily in commercial terms. This is what disadvantaged Australian drama in the first place. To transform audiences’ preferences – to convert indeterminacy into calculated risk – requires a strong and constant flow of Australian plays to shift the cultural expectations around buying a ticket to the theatre.

You don’t get that by trying to make money. You get it by trying to make really good drama. That should be the first and only aim of an ADDFun.

Hats off to the QT and First Casualty for reminding audiences that ground-breaking Australian drama of scale can happen with the right motives, effort, skills and resources. It needs to find the supportive response from its country that The Crucified did not.