Exit interview: Annette Downs, Performing Lines TAS

After 17 years as Senior Producer at Performing Lines TAS, the widely respected Annette Downs has walked away from working in the arts in order to focus on her partner’s well-being.

‘I was in rehearsals for Hide the Dog in Sydney just before Christmas, leading into the Sydney Festival season at the Opera House, and my partner got an awful diagnosis – and thank the Lord, Performing Lines were so great. They found a substitute producer and I was able to do the last three days, just to wrap up and set up, and then I was able to come home and focus on family,’ Downs explains.

‘So after about a month of doing that, it just became clear that this is what I needed to do. So I’ve wrapped with Performing Lines and I’m just going to take 2023 and do nothing but focus on family.’

Despite her great love for the Tasmanian arts sector – her career highlights include seven years as Artistic Director of Terrapin Puppet Theatre, during which time she established the company’s international touring model – Downs says temporarily stepping away from the sector didn’t require much deliberation.

‘Caring for my adoring partner of 32 years, the father of my children, was the easiest decision in the world,’ she tells ArtsHub.

The move was made easier by the presence of Performing Lines Tasmania’s Associate Producer, Sinsa Mansell, a proud Trawoolaway women from larapuna, the northern region of lutruwita/Tasmania.

‘Last year, Sinsa Mansell, a wonderful leader of the palawa community here, came on as Associate Producer for a two-year planned professional development opportunity and training … so she was already across the shows. She’s an awesome producer. And, by me getting out of the way, she can step up now and produce Hide the Dog, which is a palawa/Māori work. So it’s totally appropriate that it has a First Nations producer. In a way, it was like, “Oh, what a great synergetic coincidence.” It was easy on both sides, and Performing Lines was so great to let me go. I was supposed to have a longer notice period and they just released me from that and have been fabulous,’ Downs says.

Given the tumultuous history of Hide the Dog – its world premiere season for the 2021 Sydney Festival was cancelled due to COVID-related restrictions and border closures – Downs is relieved to have seen the work warmly embraced by audiences in Sydney, Perth and Tasmania in recent months.

‘That has been the hardest, toughest show. [Director] Isaac Drandic will say the same. So, yes, seeing it through the last few days of rehearsal before I left – so that it only had to jump into production week – was really important to me,’ says Downs.

‘I think it got hit with everything that COVID could give it. And while it’s been a difficult work to get up, it was such a worthwhile one, I really wanted to persevere, and I’m thrilled that it’s done Sydney, it’s done Perth. It’s a new work, so it will need those opportunities to play itself into itself. And the great thing about the MFI [Major Festivals Initiative] is you get those five festival presentations to keep deepening a new work, so that’s a fabulous co-commission opportunity.’

A passion for new work

Creating opportunities for the development of new work has been central to Downs’ practice for many years, a passion which she believes was informed by her upbringing in Casino in northern NSW.

‘I think part of it is coming from a regional town and feeling like an outsider. Theatre and performance was all in the city in those days. It was just Sydney and Melbourne, really – Brisbane didn’t have that much happening. So part of it was wanting to tell the stories that I didn’t see around me sometimes as a kid.’

She quickly adds: ‘Also, new work is just interesting. To take a well-known musical or an existent play and to put it on beautifully is a major thing and there’s still great difficulty around it. But there’s something so fabulous about making something from nothing. It’s super high risk. It always feels like a bit of a tightrope, and you have to have an allowance for failure, because you’re not going to nail it every time. Particularly in a regional centre with smaller budgets, in the early years.

‘But I love the diversity of voices; I love being able to tell stories that really relate to people and where they come from. I think it’s about making something from nothing. It’s just endlessly fascinating, endlessly complicated,’ Downs says.

Having originally moved to Tasmania to work as an actor with theatre-in-education (TIE) company Salamanca Theatre Company several decades ago, Downs was initially surprised to find herself falling in love with the island and its people.

‘It really seemed like the end of the world and not where I thought I was headed as a young, ambitious arts person. But it was the days when theatre-in-education actors were on teachers’ salaries, so compared to any other gig I could get, it was a really well paid, full 12-month contract. So I came down and toured schools – I think we did four shows. We spent I don’t know how many weeks on the road. You’d rehearse for four weeks and you’d be off again travelling around the island.

‘And so two things happened. I fell in love with the island, of course, because we drove to every primary school and every nook and cranny and flew to the islands – Flinders and King and Bruny. Coming out of Brisbane to that was like, “Oh my Lord, this is paradise.” And then I moved into a house to rent a room and the landlord is my partner of 32 years. So it worked out on all fronts,’ she laughs.

Changing the narrative

Thanks in part to Downs’ commitment to supporting Tasmanian artists and companies, as well as the much-vaunted Mona (Museum of Old and New Art) effect and the proliferation of festivals across the state over the last 15 years, the state’s arts ecology is far stronger than it was when she first moved to the island.

Downs credits a visionary Labor Premier, Jim Bacon (1998 – 2004), for helping turn the state’s circumstances around.

‘He came in determined to change Tasmanians’ narrative about themselves, because we – I’ll say we because I feel like a “we” here now – Tasmanians were their own worst advertisement. They talked down Tasmania, they felt left out and, when I arrived here, I understood why. You did feel like everything happened on the mainland, not much happened down here, and there wasn’t much connection,’ she explains.

‘So he started Ten Days on the Island, the very first cultural festival in Tasmania. And he started Brand Tasmania, which was literally just about changing people’s self-perception, making businesses change their narrative, understanding the natural assets of the state. And that big picture view had a trickle-down effect on everything. And then of course after that came the Mona factor.

‘Everyone here has understood the power of creativity, the power of culture. It’s just a totally different narrative to 30 years ago. And I think one has to credit the work that Jim did in bringing Ten Days and starting that momentum that’s rolled on and on and on,’ says Downs.

Triumphs and regrets

While watching artists flourish and new works develop has been a great joy for Downs during her 17 years at Performing Lines, she nominates the development of the Tasmania Performs Artist Residency model – which is now being rolled out across Australia – as one of her proudest achievements.

‘It was just a random exercise – all these actors weren’t talking to each other, and people in Launnie [Launceston] didn’t work with people in Hobart. And so we just created this random weekend at a school camp and it took off. It became a launchpad for regional artists and it continues to feed so much new work into all the festivals and the other companies,’ Downs says.

‘So having that be rolled out nationally and succeed in each of the places it’s gone and being repeated now, year in year out in those other communities, tells me we just lucked on a formula that worked for bringing regional artists’ voices to the mainstage and raising their profile. So that’s something I’m super thrilled with and I’m very grateful that Performing Lines manage the roll-out of it, because obviously Arts Tasmania funded the Tasmanian one and the national perspective of Performing Lines took it further afield.’

Downs is also proud of the work she’s done to help bring palawa voices to the stage. ‘It’s been life-changing, life-affirming and super, super rich. And it started with me meeting the playwright Nathan Maynard, who came to the very first one of those residencies in 2012. And through him I then met another community member and then another community member, and the State Government set up a mentoring scheme so we could have a fund of money to take on an Aboriginal mentee each year and help them broker into the sector.

‘It’s been such an honour, because every single one of the palawa people that I’ve worked with it, it wasn’t about really teaching them anything or mentoring them in that way. It was really just about getting rid of the barricades, taking away the blockages and giving them the same networks and conduits to opportunity that a well-heeled private school student gets when they go off and do their couple of years of uni. So it was an equity process, I think. And obviously, having a lifetime of networks nationally didn’t hurt… I’ve loved every second of it.’

When asked for pointers about working with First Nations artists, Downs’ response is straightforward. ‘No one’s a homogenous group, everyone’s an individual. So what’s worked for me was working with one artist at a time, getting deeply engaged with them, asking lots of questions, being prepared to make mistakes, and do things differently… I made lots and lots of mistakes. I continue to make mistakes. You just have to be willing to make them and ask for advice and assistance from the artists that you’re working with, and then get it right the next time.’

She struggles, at least initially, to identify any major regrets from her time at Performing Lines Tasmania.

‘I’m a Pollyanna. I don’t regret much. I just love life and love the opportunities and, I’ve got to say, I feel like the State Government invested well. So did the Australia Council. All the staff and artists I’ve worked with have been terrific and I’m just really grateful [the organisation] has been able to be here and do its job,’ Downs says.

And in terms of advice for whoever follows in her footsteps at Performing Lines TAS, she says: ‘Just have fun. Actually, I’m going to jump back to the question about regret. There was such a focus on building infrastructure and sorting out regional touring networks and finding the artists and raising our profile that it took a long while to get to the First Nations artists and that feels like it’s really strong and kind of stepping off and being autonomous now.

‘But I haven’t had a lot of time to really focus on other cultural diversity. And that’s partly because, 30 years ago, it was a very homogenous island, but it’s less so now.

‘So I hope the next person gets a chance to keep deepening that exploration,’ Downs concludes.