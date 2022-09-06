Digital intimacies and echoes in space

The sound of wind rushes past your ears. The windows seem to rattle. A human voice rings out: ‘Yes and yes and yes and …’

Alexa, the voice of the Amazon Echo, promptly chimes behind: ‘And … and … and … and … and …’

Meanwhile, a holographic mountain at the centre of the gallery slowly rotates, unresponsive.

A work by Roslyn Orlando, Ekhō (2020) takes its name from the mountain nymph of Ancient Greek myth, famous for having been punished by the goddess Hera and sentenced to being only able to repeat the last few words spoken to her.

We see her in this untouchable mountain. We hear her in the voice of Amazon. Body and voice are separate. Everything is separate. Nothing interacts; they only reflect each other.

But there is still intimacy here. The soft human and acrid robot voices intermingle. Although there is delay between their speech, their tones overlap and ring out in an almost syncopated rhythm.

Roslyn Orlando, Ekhō (2020). Photo: Claire Osborn-Li

At first, it feels obvious that the Amazon Echo is the one doing the echoing. Later, it seems uncertain. They seem to be in a process of understanding each other. In their echoing, they become engaged in a kind of language-learning.

Orlando insists, in this way, on the echo as a bridge: ‘Intimacy is at the core of this work. It’s about how the echo can be used to reach towards otherness.’ The echo mediates a process of intimacy.

Intimate publics

‘It’s important to recognise that all forms of intimacy are mediated – if not by memories, experiences, language, then by technologies,’ says Distinguished Professor Larissa Hjorth of the School of Media & Communication at RMIT University, a socially engaged artist and digital ethnographer whose investigations into digital media span two decades.

In an early work, CU, shown at the Centre for Contemporary Photography in 2009, Hjorth took SMSes and placed them alongside images which underlined the emotional response had by the people who received them.

In an essay from the catalogue that accompanied the piece, Hjorth writes that CU is an attempt to represent the complex emotions hidden behind texted smiley faces ( 🙂 ) and kisses (XXX).

In this same essay, she notes that while there are experiences of intimacy that can only be had face to face (or f2f, as Hjorth refers to it in textese), there are others that are unique to the digital. Complex emotional exchanges can occur over text, in total silence:

‘… a lover will tell a secret they could never say f2f, best friends will share a co-present belly laugh, a daughter will send a greeting to her mum, a joke will be sent to a wrong number …’

For Hjorth, these moments are ‘intimate publics’, referring to a term coined by the late cultural theorist Lauren Berlant. These publics also have the potential to bring about a collective with the interest of social change.

‘Bearing witness is an affective and emotional experience,’ Hjorth adds, ‘and devices such as the smartphone now enable a far greater reach of our abilities to witness or participate in events.’

This witnessing is not a detached gaze, but an engaged eye.

One huge close-up of the internet

We’re so used to thinking of the digital as disconnected. ‘Screen time’ connotes anti-social time, time spent absent from the world around us. But artists and thinkers like Hjorth and Orlando help us understand the nuances of digital intimacy.

Orlando doesn’t shy away from investigating social media and digital interaction’s renegotiation of how we connect with each other, choosing to tease out the good and the bad, rather than just exhibit the ugly. ‘My practice is kind of like doing one huge close-reading of the internet,’ she says.

Much of Orlando’s work reminds me of The Rehearsal, the docu-comedy where the socially awkward director of the project, Nathan Fielder, allows participants the opportunity to rehearse a conversation they’ve been having difficulty attempting with someone.

In the first episode, Kor is struggling to admit to a friend of his that he lied about having a Masters degree. He hopes to break it to her at their favourite place for trivia night, and so Fielder constructs a set that imitates the bar where it takes place, down to the last detail.

He has an actress talk to the friend in disguise, to study her cadence. Kor and the actress then play through every possible scenario until he feels confident enough to break the news in person.

But then a shift occurs. Fielder begins to use the resources at his disposal for his own rehearsals, eventually replaying interactions he’s had but has struggled to understand.

Orlando’s work operates through similar reconstructions. In Chat Club – Episode 21 (2016), Orlando reached out to suggested friends on Facebook and invited them to share spontaneous thoughts and random online content in a group chat.

In 36,000 Words Under A Gemini Moon (2019), Orlando re-enacts a conversation that was had over the internet. This one plays out under different circumstances, though.

Orlando invites Keren, a woman she met on Tinder and dated for a while, to recite the text messages they’d exchanged over the course of the relationship to each other – this time, in person.

The work underlines the different intimacies of the digital and the ‘real’; where words once communicated over text because it was too hard to say are now spoken aloud, hot breath, sweating brow and all.

Orlando has hired actors, too (she uses Airtasker, Fielder, Craigslist). In Portrait of the Artist (As Told by Airtaskers), she has them pose as her based solely on biographies they had produced after studying her through social media.

As Orlando says, ‘The internet itself is a kind of echo… that simultaneously distances us from and draws us closer to ourselves.’

Fielder and Orlando both operate through this echo. We put ourselves out there. Something distorted yet insightful could reverberate back.

Roslyn Orland’s Ekhō is showing at Blindside Gallery, Level 7, 37 Swanston St. Melbourne until 17 September.