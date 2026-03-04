Dear Colin Brooks: defunded Victorian arts organisations address Creative Industries Minister

Last week, ArtsHub reported on the concerns of several Victorian arts organisations that had lost their four year organisational funding – without notice or warning – in the latest round of Creative Victoria’s Creative Enterprises Program.

That article focused primarily on the impact to the organisations concerned, and their plans for the immediate future as they fight to survive.

Here, the defunded arts organisations directly address Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries, Colin Brooks MP, about their current predicament.

Writers Victoria

Janice Gobey, Chair of Writers Victoria, says: ‘For weeks we have tried, unsuccessfully, to meet with Minister Brooks. This is our opportunity to say what we would have said in the room.

‘The decision by Creative Victoria sends a message that culture is expendable, that the arts – and the people who create them – are not valued. But those who are born with the desire to create cannot simply turn it off. They help us make sense of the world, its change, trauma, hope and belonging.

‘At a time when social cohesion is fraying, the arts grow ever more significant as a force that still brings people together across difference.

‘Writers are a vital cog in the entire creative ecosystem. Without them, there are no new ideas, novels, screenplays or stories. Writers Victoria doesn’t just teach craft: it builds community and allows voices to flourish,’ Gobey continues.

‘The real question is not whether we can afford to fund the arts. It is: what kind of future do we want to leave if we silence the very people who help us imagine one?’

A Parliamentary petition in support of Writers Victoria, which calls upon the State Government through Creative Victoria to restore the organisation’s operational funding, is now open. At time of writing, it has 5711 signatures from Victorian residents, 4289 short of the 10,000 required to have the petition tabled in the Victorian Parliament.

Public Galleries Association of Victoria

Anne Robertson, Executive Officer of the Public Galleries Association of Victoria, the state’s peak body for more than 75 public galleries, tells the Minister: ‘Victoria’s public gallery sector urgently needs PGAV’s support to thrive.

‘Without us, there will be no state-based body to represent public galleries to government, philanthropy, industry partners or the media. Victoria will lose the long-term data collection that clearly demonstrates the impact of public galleries – the hundreds of jobs they deliver, the thousands of artists they showcase, the millions of visitors they engage and the community wellbeing they create – essential insights for demonstrating the public value of ongoing investment in the arts.

‘We understand the funding challenges facing the state and the need for careful investment decisions. Funding the PGAV is an investment in the 75 galleries we represent. It builds resilience across the sector at a time when many galleries are grappling with financial, infrastructure and workforce challenges that risk equitable access to the arts for all Victorians.

‘Our work touches every part of the gallery ecosystem. We help galleries interpret government policies, meet legislative requirements and respond to major challenges – like the Covid-19 shutdowns. We lead statewide initiatives like the Analog Art Club wellbeing program, broker partnerships that multiply the impact of limited gallery resources, and deliver professional development that lifts standards across the sector. Critically, we connect small and regional gallery teams across Victoria, ensuring they’re supported and informed rather than working in isolation,’ Robertson continues.

‘PGAV is both the voice and the backbone of Victoria’s public gallery network. No other organisation works so deeply or so effectively. For the modest investment of $100,000 a year – the support we’ve received since 2022 – the Victorian Government sustains a proven model that delivers exceptional sector-wide impact. In this CEP [Creative Enterprise Program funding] round, we sought an increase to establish a dedicated First Nations staff role to support networking and training for Indigenous gallery workers across the state.

‘Minister Brooks, we’re asking for you to reinstate PGAV’s funding so we can continue delivering for Victoria – not only for galleries, but for the artists, communities and visitors who benefit from them every day.’

Abbotsford Convent

Justine Hyde, Abbotsford Convent Foundation CEO. Photo: Supplied.

Justine Hyde, Chief Executive Officer of Abbotsford Convent Foundation, says: ‘Ultimately, it’s the community who pay the price if we are forced to scale back our vibrant programming and reduce our support for emerging and mid-career artists, writers and creatives.

‘It’s important to understand that the Convent precinct is an ecosystem. If we are forced to cancel programs, then we get fewer visitors, which means our onsite cafes and restaurants, like Cam’s Kiosk, have fewer patrons, our beautiful local makers have fewer customers and our car park income declines. Tinkering with $1 of arts funding has far-reaching implications for a place like the Convent.

‘The arts must not be the sacrificial lamb in budget negotiations. Melbourne prides itself on being the arts and cultural capital of the country but funding cuts like this make it very hard for creative organisations, and the artists that rely on them, to survive.

‘If Creative Victoria is not financially supporting us, and organisations like ours, then which part of government? It is clear from extensive discussions with colleagues, both successful and unsuccessful in this funding round, that Creative Victoria has lost the confidence of the sector.

‘We believe that the arts is a worthy investment, and we know a great many Victorians agree with us. We hope that the Government sees sense and overturns their decision,’ Hyde says.

Australian Print Workshop

Anne Virgo OAM, Artistic Director and CEO of Australian Print Workshop. Photo: Matthew Stanton.

Anne Virgo OAM, Artistic Director and CEO of Australian Print Workshop, notes that their organisation, ‘has been operating for many years. We were officially established in 1981 with the assistance of the Victorian State Government – so we’ve been in receipt of operational funding for 44 years. Admittedly it’s not a huge sum of money, just under $170,000 a year – an amount that hasn’t even increased with CPI over the last dozen or more years.

‘We were literally given days’ notice before the end of the year that our world had been turned upside down – with no prior warning, no discussion. We are a high performing organisation that’s recognised nationally and internationally. We work with artists and communities from around Victoria and Australia, from the city and the country, and with respected organisations nationally and internationally. We own our beautiful building in Fitzroy, which is equipped with specialist printing presses and facilities. We are fortunate that, through much hard work, we have some reserves in the bank, so we’re not failing in any shape or form. We weren’t in distress as an organisation. We support hundreds of diverse artists and communities every year.

‘We just can’t understand the short sightedness of the Victorian Government’s recent decision given their long-standing investment in our organisation. They helped create this leading, nationally significant and nationally recognised centre for contemporary printmaking located here in Victoria.

‘To invest in establishing a world-class, professionally equipped printmaking workshop – to invest in the development of specialist fine art printing skills and expertise over the past 44 years – only to cut off their support so abruptly, it’s completely unfathomable.

‘APW turns 45 this year. So, 2026 is a momentous year for our organisation and contemporary printmaking in Victoria – we have planned major projects and a year-long program to celebrate our 45th anniversary. They will be going ahead. Australian Print Workshop as we know it today will proceed and go ahead this year, funded through our hard-earned reserves and the support of some generous benefactors and a bequest.

‘Beyond this year, I don’t know what the future holds for Australian Print Workshop and the artform of contemporary Australian printmaking. I’m fearful that this amazing organisation and its wealth of printing expertise [and] specialist printing equipment – an important and much-loved community resource – will cease to exist beyond 2026.

‘It would be terrific if the Victorian Government overturned Creative Victoria’s recent funding decision, but I think it’s a much bigger issue. I think the arts in the state of Victoria is doing it tough on all levels. The state of Victoria used to be proudly known as the cultural state – but after these recent funding announcements, it’s certainly not anymore. The arts are in a grim state in Victoria.’

Virgo concludes: ‘Minister Brooks, please fight for us in Cabinet, claim back the missing $21.8 million cut from Creative Victoria’s budget, and save Australian Print Workshop – so we can celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2031.’

