Contemporary art in historic sites: why do we love them?

The concept of presenting contemporary art in historic and heritage venues isn’t especially new, but it seems that this juxtaposition continues to draw crowds, generate excitement and ignite new conversations.

The reasons behind this are multifold. Institutions such as galleries and museums are inviting contemporary artists to interrogate the colonial legacy of sites, thus bringing to light marginalised voices. The practice also drives new audiences and creates new opportunities for engagement.

Heritage venues offer a fresh setting as opposed to the contested ‘white cube’ gallery and their inherent history evokes curiosity. This is especially true for pop-up or temporary art activations of historic sites.

Kate Barber is the Co-Director of Sarah Scout Presents and one of the Co-Founders of boutique art fair Spring1883 at Hotel Windsor. She tells ArtsHub that when the fair first started in 2014, ‘it was a bit of a risk’.

‘We personally love Hotel Windsor as a venue and really liked the idea of presenting contemporary art in this context, but we weren’t sure that our audiences would feel the same way,’ she adds. ‘But I think that first year really showed us there’s an appetite.’

There’s an element of surprise when people who aren’t expecting contemporary art to pair with Victorian decor visit Spring1883. The fair returns this year to its iconic venue from 9-12 August.

Barber continues: ‘For a lot of our audiences, they are as interested in getting into the Windsor as they are in having a contemporary art encounter. Initially, we weren’t sure how long the fair would keep going, whether people would get tired of coming back, but in fact they do. We’ve also had galleries that have been participating since the first fair, and this will be their eighth fair with us.’

Creating new opportunities in regional contexts

Art fairs in residential settings – especially the smaller more compact spaces – also help visitors envision how they can actually live alongside artworks. Another example is the annual MOTEL Art Fair in Bega Valley, regional NSW.

The motivation behind presenting contemporary art in historic sites is slightly different in a regional context. ArtsHub speaks with Co-Chair and Program Coordinator Lenka Kripac of Berry’s new OpenField Arts Festival about how the event revitalises local art infrastructure.

Kripac says: ‘When my Co-Chair Amelia Ramsden and I thought about starting OpenField, it was during COVID. We weren’t able to tour and there was a lot of restless creative energy. We were seeing there are loads of artists living up in the hills, but there is no arts infrastructure to speak of, no place for artists to present their work or connect.

‘We didn’t have the funds to start a bricks-and-mortar, especially in a town like Berry where real estate is through the roof. But at the same time, there were all these little heritage halls just sitting empty, with the occasional yoga class or knitting group.’

This grassroots and do-it-yourself spirit is what kicked off OpenField, where the festival model was able to take advantage of not only empty heritage spaces, but also government support for regional rejuvenation.

Working with sites that are not made for purpose, however, comes with challenges. One of the biggest is making a show look high calibre when the walls of the venue are heritage listed and have logistical constraints.

But it’s worth the extra effort, says Kripac. ‘The richness of these spaces takes people on an adventure,’ she says. ‘Berry has a pretty full-on history, as many of these regional areas do, with the way it was settled and how Indigenous people were treated – it hasn’t really had its time of reckoning yet. Artists are at the forefront of tackling these issues and so the buildings that their works are housed in become the perfect site to bring in these discussions.’

Anna Glynn will present video work ‘DWELLING’ at OpenField, Berry Showground Main Pavilion. The video work presents a world that bridges past and present. Image: Supplied.

For the inaugural iteration, OpenField will present 22 artists’ projects across 11 different sites, including the Berry School of Arts, Old Council Chambers, Memorial Park, Berry Courthouse and more.

Last year’s Kyneton Contemporary Art Triennial took on a similar brief of providing new opportunities for local artists and activating unused buildings. Cementa and Junction Arts Festival have also become flagship festivals that bring together community while encouraging regional tourism.

The Bromley Collection at the old Castlemaine Gaol is a further example of a bold reimagining of a loaded historic site. Artist David Bromley told Custom Homes that he and his partner, Yuge Bromley ‘endeavoured to take the gaol from spooky and a reminder of oppressive confinement to an almost A Midsummer Night’s Dream meets Edward Scissorhands‘.

Bromley’s playful paintings are presented alongside the couple’s own collection of Japanese ceramics, and sculptures, and works by fellow artists including Dale Frank and Jenny Watson.

A trend … or more?

It almost seems as if, today, every festival and event has an element of this contemporary/historic juxtaposition, from Dark Mofo in Hobart to Adelaide’s Illuminate, from installations at Sydney’s Hyde Park Barracks to major exhibitions at Melbourne’s Flinders Street Station – so will it ever grow old?

Barber says that, for her, it’s not just a trend. ‘People always have a fascination with these kinds of spaces, because they have an aura of history. One of my favourite things in Hotel Windsor is when you enter the lift and there is an honour roll of all the famous guests that have stayed there, like Vivien Leigh and Rudolf Nureyev.’

There is also something to gain for these historic venues. Barber continues, ‘Spring1883 has brought a new sense of loyalty and connection to the Hotel Windsor [from] people who may not normally visit or stay there.

‘The then owner of the hotel [Adipoetra] Halim really embraced the idea and has been such a great champion of the fair when we went to him with this crazy idea in 2014. Taking an art fair to a functioning hotel added whole new layers of complexities, but they have been remarkably accomodating, despite challenging logistics,’ Barber adds.

In many ways, navigating the inherent challenges and logistical considerations of working in heritage spaces becomes part of the creative process. Together with the visual attraction of contemporary works and the artists’ considered responses to site, this juxtaposition has the potential to renew our perception of not only art, but also history, place and belonging.

Spring1883 returns to Hotel Windsor, Melbourne from 9-12 August.

OpenField Arts Festival runs from 22-25 June in Berry, regional NSW.