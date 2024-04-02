Community, celebration and stars: Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024

‘Sex, sass, queerness, community and celebration … that’s the vibe that I think best encapsulates my particular take on cabaret,’ says Virginia Gay, Artistic Director of the 2024 Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

Gay, an award-winning Australian writer, actor and television personality whose career has embraced everything from an acclaimed production of Calamity Jane and Melbourne Theatre Company’s Cyrano, to television drama All Saints and light entertainment program Dancing with the Stars, as well as cabaret both in Australia and overseas, fell in love with cabaret as an art form when she was 14.

‘I saw Judi Connelli do a cabaret downstairs at the old Tilbury [Hotel in Woolloomooloo] and I did not know that you could be so up close and personal with a star in a room that was so tiny and intimate. It was magical,’ she tells ArtsHub.

‘I just remember thinking, “I didn’t know you could do this with songs that I recognised from musicals”… I didn’t know you could do this alchemy. I was like, “I’m in. I’m hooked. This is magic. Sign me up. I’ll see f***ing everything”,’ Gay enthuses.

She is equally enthusiastic about her inaugural Adelaide Cabaret Festival as Artistic Director, a role she describes as ‘the best job in the world’.

‘It’s the job where you get to find all the best pieces of musical comedy and cabaret all over the world and bring them to people under one roof. Like, that’s the dream gig. That’s extraordinary.’

Gay’s delight has made its way into the 2024 program in a variety of ways, including a QR code in the printed program that readers can scan, enabling them to watch Gay share her enthusiasm about each individual act. And, as a former Festival performer, she also know that the sense of connection the Festival engenders doesn’t finish at the end of each show.

‘The thing that I really want to do in this Festival, particularly, is really embrace the way that performances can pour off the stage and into the foyer afterwards. So we’ve got lots of performances that rely on the audience to work, things like A Slightly Isolated Dog and Gillian Cosgriff’s Actually Good – shows that are about really valuing human connection – but for a couple of our late night shows we’re going to basically get everybody to parade out after these pied pipers and absolute icons and then be out celebrating in the foyer: no distinction between performer and audience and all just celebrating together,’ Gay says.

Among a tantalising array of old favourites, future stars and genuine megastars, the Festival’s headline act is the legendary, three-time Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone performing the Australian debut of her new concert, A Life in Notes.

Patti LuPone. Photo: Douglas Friedman.

‘We are so honoured to have her here in Adelaide. We are ecstatic. I think I will probably drop a curtsy when I meet her. I’m already irritated about how embarrassing I’m going to be,’ Gay laughs.

Other Festival highlights include Lisa Simone performing the songs of her mother, Dr Nina Simone, in Keeper of the Flame; a celebration of the late Dame Olivia Newton-John featuring former Adelaide Cabaret Festival AD David Campbell together with Jess Hitchcock, Georgina Hopson, Christie Whelan Browne and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra in Hopelessly Devoted to You, featuring hits from Grease, Xanadu and Newton-John’s many albums; and Noongar and Gumbaynggirr woman Emma Donovan (The Black Arm Band, The Putbacks) launching her new album, Til My Song is Done.

While the opportunity to see major stars is part of the Festival’s appeal, Gay is equally enthusiastic about showcasing and celebrating lesser known acts in her program.

‘It’s pretty exciting to be able to go, “OK, well, let me offer you these incredible icons, these people who you know and love,” but also to say, “How can we stretch the bounds of what cabaret is? How can we expand what’s in people’s viewing field? It’s pretty exciting to be able to play with form and to introduce people to the next generation of cabaret artists, and the next generation of musical geniuses in Australia and the world.’

Such acts include award-winning comedy duo Mel & Sam with the world premiere of their new show, The Best Of, and storyteller, songwriter and performer Darby James exploring sperm donation in Little Squirt, which was nominated for six Green Room Awards and won Best Cabaret and the Edinburgh Touring Award at the 2023 Melbourne Fringe Festival.

While some such acts have already honed and road-tested their shows, Adelaide Cabaret Festival also offers the opportunity to see acts that haven’t even graduated from secondary school yet. Now in its 15th year, the Class of Cabaret program – established by David and Lisa Campbell – sees South Australian students in Year 10 and 11 mentored, tutored and undertaking workshops in a program that culminates in a performance at Adelaide Festival Centre.

Class of Cabaret 2023 participants. Photo: Claudio Raschella.

‘Class of Cabaret is such an incredible, brilliant thing,’ Gay says. ‘These 16- and 17-year-old kids come to us, they get mentored by incredible cabaret professionals, they get help writing their own first cabaret show. We talk about vulnerability, we talk about authenticity, we talk about the role of humour and how that actually helps get an audience’s guard down. And then we do a showcase in the final two weeks of the Cabaret Festival where you see all of these 20 kids do a five-minute spot from their cabaret.

‘But the most exciting thing for me is that this has been such a success, and so important in the South Australian cultural landscape, that it is now something that you can do for your SACE [South Australian Certificate of Education], which is like [NSW’s] HSC. They get marked on their cabaret and that counts towards their Year 12 leaving marks.

‘I mean, just the idea that I could have done cabaret as part of my Year 12? For my HSC? I am so furious that this doesn’t exist nationwide. And I am working on making it nationwide. I just love the idea. Because supporting the next generation, supporting their voice and saying, “Your voice and the way you tell stories is super important. We need you to save the world!”‘

Adelaide Cabaret Festival runs from 7-22 June 2024 at Adelaide Festival Centre.