Census 2026: Making sure artists are counted

Last week the Australian Bureau of Statistics made the first of its Census 2021 releases and while data on employment and occupations isn’t due out until October, we still won’t be any closer to understanding more about how Australia’s artists live and work.

Why? Because the Census is notoriously incurious about the projects and practices that fire our passions – even if that work is far more meaningful to our lives and relevant to policymakers than our day jobs.

What does the census ask?

A census is a comprehensive survey: while surveys aim to reach a statistically significant sample of a given population as a basis for understanding the whole, a census aims to reach the entire population.

Australia’s five-yearly Census of Population and Housing asks questions about our homes, families, jobs, culture and religion. Participation is compulsory and there are penalties for refusing or for making false or misleading responses.

Most likely in the interests of brevity, the Census asks only about our ‘main job’, its ‘main tasks’, and the ‘main goods produced or main services provided by the employer’s business’.

Despite the rise of the gig and the creator economy, which the ABC has identified as one of the top five most impactful trends for the coming decade, the Census offers no way of recording how many Australians maintain a creative practice – or how many nationally and internationally renowned Australian artists can achieve that recognition only by holding down that ‘main job’.

So how do we know how many artists there are, and how they earn a living?

The definitive research on how Australia’s artists live and work is by Macquarie University’s Professor David Throsby and his team. Commissioned by the Australia Council since the 1980s, the sixth and latest report is Making Art Work: An Economic Study of Professional Artists in Australia (2017) by Throsby and Katya Petetskaya.

Making Art Work estimates that ‘[t]here are 48,000 practising professional artists in Australia – a number that has remained relatively steady since the 1990s’ – and whose average incomes remain largely unchanged across that period.

To estimate artist numbers, Making Art Work takes an approach consistent with the team’s previous research projects, but with some changes to account for the shortcomings of the Census. In the past, the team undertook surveys in cooperation with ‘arts service organisations, arts companies, directories, unions, professional associations and similar organisations’, which were then cross-referenced against the Census. This time, the project began with ‘an open-ended question asking artists how they identified their main job in the 2016 Census’. (The report details its research methodology in Chapter 2: The Artist Population.)

This approach allowed researchers to work around Census limitations, including:

The focus on that one ‘main job’ during the week of the Census overlooks the inconsistent ways in which artists earn their living, as well as overlooking the ‘day job’ that many artists take in order to support their practice.

The lack of any distinction between professional and amateur artists.

A lack of clarity on what ‘artist’ means when self-identifying our ‘main job’.

Problems in how ABS occupational categories understand and capture creative professions – in particular, the researchers point out, dancers and ceramicists are unknowingly caught out by category definitional issues.

The unavailability of some Census data at the time the report was written, meaning its findings are based on 2011 and not the more recent 2016 Census.

In addition, the ABS recognises that there’s ‘a high undercount’ of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population, despite recording a 25% increase in the population.

While Throsby’s team can rely on a great many sources for their research, the team who analyse Census results only have what we can tell them in response to the questions they ask us.

What can we do to improve the Census?

Next year the ABS will be consulting on what kinds of questions they should be asking in the 2026 Census. This is an important opportunity to help Australia’s statisticians, demographers and policy-makers come to a more comprehensive understanding of who we are and how we work.

The Census could improve its understanding of artists and creative workers via questions that:

Ask about work – whether paid or otherwise – that’s secondary to the ‘main’ job of the past week.

Ask about whether the past week’s work is typical of the year’s work – a useful way to identify gig economy workers across all sectors.

Distinguish between a career and this week’s job – a great opportunity to gain insights valuable for education and training policy, also relevant well beyond the arts.

More immediately, however, we have the opportunity to contribute to the National Cultural Policy consultation, for which the Australia Council has helpfully released its Framing Submission last week. More on that process soon.

