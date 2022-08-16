Celebrating 75 years of fine music making

On 26 March 1947, the 45-member Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO) performed its debut concert to 2,5000 classical music lovers in Brisbane City Hall under the baton of guest conductor Percy Code. This was a defining moment for music in Queensland, marking the beginning of a new era of music-making in the state and the start of a journey for the Orchestra that has made it the largest, and one of the best-loved, performing arts companies in the state.

2022 notches up another significant milestone for the QSO as it celebrates its 75th birthday; this week presenting a major performance in the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall. The 75th Birthday Concert will highlight both the history and future of Queensland’s state orchestra, featuring guest artists, interviews with musicians and historical imagery.

Queensland has a rich history of music making. Shortly after the ABC was established in 1932, a decision was made to create state-based classical music ensembles. In 1936 a core group of 17 players became the newly-minted Brisbane Symphony Orchestra. The Second World War enforced a hiatus on musical development, but QSO was finally established, only the second orchestra outside of Sydney to be so recognised.

In its first year of operation, QSO performed 31 concerts in both Brisbane and around the state. They also programmed a number of highly successful regional tours, mostly travelling by train, and an enhanced touring program has continued to this day. Over the years the Orchestra has also successfully combined increased regional activity with wide-ranging educational programs across the state that are an important aspect of its musical offerings.

The QSO’s Northern Tour train in Townsville in earlier days. Image Image courtesy of Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

Equally, the Orchestra has always attracted many distinguished international artists with Rafael Kubelik, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf and Otto Klemperer welcomed as early as 1949. Such appeal has not waned, with artists of the calibre of Lang Cubelike, Maxim Vengerov, Paul Lewis and Jack Liebeck performing in Brisbane in recent years. Home-grown superstars have also been part of the mix, including conductor Simone Young, pianist Piers Lane, violinist Ray Chen, tenor Kang Wang, and didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton.

Celebrating modern music

Today, the Orchestra performs not only the great classical masterpieces, but commissions and premieres work from Australian composers, while revelling in performing modern music from the stage and screen. It has regularly showcased hits ranging from Harry Potter and James Bond movies to playing Pink Floyd and David Bowie and collaborating with beat boxers and story tellers from across the globe.

Highlights of recent international collaborations have included playing for a number of world-class ballet companies through the QPAC International Series, while Journey through the Cosmos, presented by British physicist Professor Brian Cox in 2014, combined visual imagery of the universe alongside the playing of Holst’s Planets Suite to great acclaim.

Johannes Fritzsch, who was Chief Conductor of QSO from 2008 to 2014, became Principal Conductor and Artistic Adviser in 2019. Maestro Fritzsch joins a rollcall of extraordinary conductors who have led QSO over 75 years including John Farnsworth Hall, Rudolf Pekarek, Stanford Robinson, Ezra Rachlin, Patrick Thomas, Vanco Cavdarski, Werner Andreas Albert, Muhai Tang, Michael Christie and most recently Alondra de la Parra.

Johannes Fritzsch, the QSO’s Principal Conductor and Artistic Adviser. Photo: Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

QSO has gone through many changes over its 75 years, but perhaps no change was as dramatic as the divestiture of the orchestras by the ABC which commenced in 2000. Formal merger discussions started between the two Queensland orchestras and in 2001 the newly merged The Queensland Orchestra presented its first concert season. The name was changed back to Queensland Symphony Orchestra in 2010.

‘The process of the merger of the two orchestras was fragile and quite difficult in the beginning. Such an arrangement is complex for everyone involved and requires great trust and a lengthy build together,’ said Fritzsch, reflecting on the Orchestra’s growth since he first conducted QSO in 2006.

‘When I took over as Chief Conductor in 2008, there was much work still to be done to find ways to work together, plus we needed to fill many new orchestral positions almost immediately so there were continual changes.’

Fritzsch believes, however, that with many new young players coming on board, who brought fresh ideas and enthusiasm, the Orchestra was invigorated and that musically it slowly started to take shape and work as a cohesive whole. He said that, ‘QSO is now one orchestra with a strong core and a good musical direction’.

Director of Artistic Planning, Timothy Matthies, noted there have been many additional new players recently, including the appointment of a new Co-Concert Master, and that this has assisted the quality of playing and performance.

Matthies said: ‘The diversity of work that we undertake including regional tours, educational work, guest and pit work and our own extensive annual concert series has given the Orchestra different challenges and opportunities. Plus, it has been a bonus to have had some excellent conductors and high-quality guest artists on board. The players have also been more engaged since they have been actively involved in introducing the concerts, as it gives them a positive connection to our audience.’

Adapting to the challenges of COVID

Of particular note over the past few years has been the Orchestra’s response to the pandemic and managing its fallout both artistically and financially. As Matthies noted: ‘COVID gave the Orchestra opportunities to work differently, to create small chamber ensembles and to be adaptable to different situations.’

He cites the successful Orchestra Over the Fence program during lockdown, together with small chamber concerts outside apartment buildings, in retirement villages and at special needs schools, as well as the creation of a Studio Series, as major achievements.

Matthies continued: ‘Musically, the Orchestra was able in some form or other to keep playing together which was a huge boost to morale.’

Conductor Alondra de la Parra and the QSO, September 2018. Photo: Peter Wallis.

Financially, QSO has relied less heavily on box-office than many other Australian performing arts companies, due in part to its size, while JobKeeper allowed the Orchestra to support not only the orchestral players but administrative staff, crew and casual employees. Overall Queensland was also fortunate in having fewer lockdowns than the southern states, so that audience numbers to the concert series in QPAC surprisingly increased from late 2020.

What does the future hold for the QSO?

As to the future, the appointment of Umberto Clerici as the new Chief Conductor from 2023 is highly anticipated by players and staff alike. He has already proved his worth in some wonderful concerts over the past two years.

Johannes Fritzsch leaves the Orchestra in wonderful shape after nine exceptional years at the helm and will become Principal Guest Conductor from 2023.

Clerici’s focus will include reaching larger and more diverse audiences, so regional and educational programs are likely to be prioritised. As a cellist (formerly Principal cellist with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra) Clerici has a strong commitment to chamber music. He wants to develop the musicians to work in chamber music repertoire and more classical works, including Mozart and Haydn, and to expand the orchestral repertoire. He also wants to make the best use of QSO and its players in various configurations, including developing programs that utilise his full orchestral resources.

Over the past 75 years the QSO has become home to 74 world-class musicians, with a strong management and executive team, a marvellous new home in the ABC building on Southbank and a first-class concert hall in which to perform. It is in good shape artistically and financially, with a recently appointed new Chief Executive plus a Chief Conductor designate about to commence.

We can expect that the next few years will bring further development of unique musical experiences across the state to ensure that Queenslanders everywhere can experience the power of live music.

Learn more about the QSO’s 75th anniversary. The Orchestra’s 75th Birthday Concert takes place this Friday 19 August 2022.