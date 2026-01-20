Best grants for First Nations creatives in 2026

First Nations arts practitioners at every career stage are eligible to apply for a range of funded opportunities throughout 2026. From community storytelling to international exchange, these programs invest in First Nations creativity, professional development and creative leadership.

Here are our top five upcoming opportunities for First Nations creative practitioners.

Creative Australia Storytelling and Recording: First Nations Project Fund – closes 9 February

Value: $10,000 to $50,000 per project

$10,000 to $50,000 per project Important dates: closes 9 February

closes 9 February Eligibility: First Nations media organisations and individuals producing arts or cultural content, or working in First Nations storytelling, language recording or cultural documentation; First Nations organisations and individuals focused on collaboration, technical training, cultural projects or educational resources are also eligible

This Creative Australia program supports First Nations media organisations and individuals in creating and sharing culturally significant arts and cultural content. This includes community-based radio and television broadcasting, cultural recordings, community storytelling and technical media training. The initiative amplifies First Nations voices, fosters cultural preservation, and broadens audience participation through enhanced media production. Projects must adhere to First Nations Cultural and Intellectual Property (ICIP) Protocols. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Business: First Nations Development Fund – closes 3 February

Value: $10,000 to $50,000

$10,000 to $50,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February, with notifications late April and projects starting from 1 June

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February, with notifications late April and projects starting from 1 June Eligibility: Individuals and groups must be First Nations artists who are sole traders residing in Australia with Australian Citizenship or Permanent Residency; and organisations must be a First Nations-led small business or micro-organisation (with no more than 5 full time staff) based in Australia

The purpose of this Creative Australia grant is to support First Nations individuals, groups and micro-organisations in building sustainable arts and culture business practices through improving skills, capacity and financial stability. Funding can be used for professional and workforce development, governance training, capacity building, marketing, seed funding, strategic planning and building digital capabilities. This initiative is part of Creative Australia’s First Nations First industry development programs, which aim to build on a 50-year legacy of First Nations leadership and investment at Creative Australia. Learn more.

Creative Australia First Nations d/Deaf and/or Disabilities Project Fund – closes 3 April

Value: $5,000 to $10,000

$5,000 to $10,000 Important dates: Open 26 February to 3 April

Open 26 February to 3 April Eligibility: Open to Australian First Nations d/Deaf artists and arts workers; Australian First Nations artists and arts workers with disability; Australian First Nations d/Deaf artists and arts workers groups; Australian First Nations artists and arts workers with disability groups; and Australian First Nations organisations

These Creative Australia grants support projects and professional development opportunities across all artforms, nationally and internationally. This initiative is part of Creative Australia’s First Nations First industry development programs in response to extensive community consultation on priorities and needs of the sector. Learn more.

Creative Australia Tri Nations Exchange Program 2026-2028 – closes 3 February

Value: Travel, accommodation, visas, travel insurance, networking opportunities and a daily allowance

Travel, accommodation, visas, travel insurance, networking opportunities and a daily allowance Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February Eligibility: Applications are open to First Nations fashion and textile label owners, designers and industry professional

The Tri Nations Exchange is a longstanding and ongoing partnership between Creative Australia, Creative New Zealand and the Canada Council for the Arts. This international program brings together First Nations creatives and industry professionals in the fashion, adornment and textile design industry to strengthen artistic collaboration and cross-cultural exchange. It provides mid-career to established First Nations fashion and textile designers, label owners, adornment artists and industry professionals with the opportunity to collaborate, network and exchange best practice with First Nations creatives from Aotearoa, New Zealand and Canada. Learn more.

Arts Tasmania Tasmanian Aboriginal Arts Mentoring Scheme – closes 19 March

Value: $10,000

$10,000 Important dates: Closes 19 March

Closes 19 March Eligibility: Applications are open to Tasmanian First Nations artists under the age of 25, in the first five years of their arts practice; and Tasmanian arts organisations looking to mentor a Tasmanian First Nations artist are also eligible to apply

This Arts Tasmania program supports mentorships that develop the capacity of young or emerging Aboriginal artists. Learn more.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.