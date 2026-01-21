Best grants and opportunities for visual artists in 2026

For visual artists, support like grants, residencies and scholarship opportunities can be the difference between an abstract idea and a concrete exhibition.

Whether you’re an emerging artist interested in professional development, or an established artist seeking funding for a specific project, one of the following opportunities could alter the creative course of your creative year.

Ian Potter Cultural Trust Emerging Artist Grants – closes 23 June

Value: Up to $15,000

Up to $15,000 Important dates: Round two opens 5 May and closes 5pm AEST 23 June

Round two opens 5 May and closes 5pm AEST 23 June Eligibility: Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years old by the project start date; be an Australian citizen or Permanent Resident of Australia; make a reasonable personal financial contribution to their project; and classify as an emerging or early-career artist

The Ian Potter Cultural Trust supports applicants who can demonstrate initiative, exceptional talent and the ability to realise their ambitions – primarily funding projects undertaken overseas. This grant supports international residencies, mentorships, masterclasses, private lessons, internships, conferences, workshops, and professional development programs combining multiple opportunities as a single project. Applications will be assessed based on the applicant’s talent and demonstrated commitment to their practice, as well as the project’s relevance, viability, developmental benefit and alignment with the Trust’s funding principles. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Projects for Individuals and Groups – closes 3 March

Value: $10,000 to $50,000

$10,000 to $50,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March Eligibility: Only individuals and groups may apply; applicants must be an Australian citizen or an Australian permanent resident, and a practicing artist or arts professional (applications for funding to the First Nations panel must come from First Nations individuals or groups only)

This Creative Australia grant offers funding for a range of activities and projects, both national and international, across all arts practices. It funds a range of activities that deliver benefits to the arts sector and wider public, accepting applications in First Nations arts and culture; community arts and cultural development; emerging and experimental arts; multi-arts; music; dance; theatre; visual arts; and literature. Eligible activities include the creation of new work; touring; festivals; exhibitions; productions; performances; exhibitions; publishing; recording; promotion; marketing; professional skills development; collaborations; market development; community engagement; and practice based research. Projects must involve or benefit Australian practicing artists or arts professionals, and have a clearly defined arts component. Supported activities must not last longer than two years from the proposed start date. Learn more.

Creative Australia The Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarships – closes 3 February

Value: $50,000 AUD, paid in quarterly instalments over two years

$50,000 AUD, paid in quarterly instalments over two years Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met)

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met) Eligibility: Individual artists aged 21 to 35 (as at the closing date) who are Australian citizens

The Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarships provide support for talented young artists to explore, study and develop their artistic gifts through interstate and international travel. In 2026, the scholarships will provide financial support for the disciplines of acting, instrumental music, painting and poetry. Scholarship funds can be used to assist with study programs, professional training courses and mentor programs in Australia and overseas. The scholarships are administered by Creative Australia on behalf of Perpetual as trustee. Learn more.

Carclew Fellowships – closes 20 July

Value: $10,000

$10,000 Important dates: Open May to 20 July

Open May to 20 July Eligibility: Up to 26 years; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants up to 30 years

Carclew Fellowships offer financial support to young emerging cultural and creative artists and arts workers for arts career building; skills development; exploring new art form practice, methods and techniques; research towards creative and/or cultural development; and mentoring towards development of cultural and creative arts practices. Fellowship areas of practice can include (but are not limited to) community arts and culture; performing arts; visual arts; written word; digital platforms; and arts administration and industry pathways. Learn more.

Mordant Family x Creative Australia Affiliated Fellowship at the American Academy in Rome – closes 3 February

Value: Contribution towards travel, airfares, travel insurance and living costs during the residency period (applicants are expected to research the cost of living in the residency location they are travelling to and may need to supplement the grant)

Contribution towards travel, airfares, travel insurance and living costs during the residency period (applicants are expected to research the cost of living in the residency location they are travelling to and may need to supplement the grant) Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February 2026 (or earlier if application limit is met)

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February 2026 (or earlier if application limit is met) Eligibility: Applications are open to Australian citizens or permanent residents who are visual artists with a significant record of exhibitions in public institutions and commercial galleries

Pursue your work in an inspiring, collaborative, and supportive environment, with accommodation and studio space in the American Academy in Rome’s historic building. The successful applicant will have access to meals prepared by the Rome Sustainable Food project, as well as access to the library, gardens, communal spaces, IT support, and program staff and advisors. As a Mordant Family/Creative Australia Affiliated Fellow you will be invited to the Academy’s public programming including exhibitions, lectures and workshops. When and where possible you will also be invited to join Walks and Talks and the Spring and/or Fall Trips. Learn more.

Creative Australia Tri Nations Exchange Program 2026-2028 – closes 3 February

Value: Travel, accommodation, visas, travel insurance, networking opportunities and a daily allowance

Travel, accommodation, visas, travel insurance, networking opportunities and a daily allowance Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February Eligibility: Applications are open to First Nations fashion and textile label owners, designers and industry professional

The Tri Nations Exchange is a longstanding and ongoing partnership between Creative Australia, Creative New Zealand and the Canada Council for the Arts. This international program brings together First Nations creatives and industry professionals in the fashion, adornment and textile design industry to strengthen artistic collaboration and cross-cultural exchange. It provides mid-career to established First Nations fashion and textile designers, label owners, adornment artists and industry professionals with the opportunity to collaborate, network and exchange best practice with First Nations creatives from Aotearoa, New Zealand and Canada. Learn more.

Copyright Agency Create Grants – closes 9 March

Value: $20,000

$20,000 Important dates: Closes Monday 1pm AEDT 9 March, with notifications mid-June and projects starting from August

Closes Monday 1pm AEDT 9 March, with notifications mid-June and projects starting from August Eligibility: Applicants must be Australian citizens or permanent residents

Copyright Agency’s Create Grants provide a living allowance for writers and visual artists at key stages of their career. Creative writers who have published one full-length creative work in Australia can apply to write their second book in the following literary genres: fiction, poetry, children’s literature, young adult literature, picture book illustration, graphic novels, playwriting, literary non-fiction and writing for performance (plays only). Visual artists who have had three solo exhibitions in Australia can apply to create new work. Projects should start after 1 August. Learn more.

Regional Arts Fund Project Grants – closes 13-17 March

Value: Up to $30,000

Up to $30,000 Important dates: Opens 1-3 February and closes 13-17 March (depending on your state)

Opens 1-3 February and closes 13-17 March (depending on your state) Eligibility: Applicants must be an Australian individual, incorporated organisation or local government organisation in a regional or remote location (with ABN); however unincorporated groups can also apply if auspiced by an organisation that meets the above criteria, and those under 18 can apply if auspiced by an adult with ABN (organisations and individuals in metropolitan locations are not eligible to apply unless partnering with a regional organisation or community to deliver a project, in which case the regional organisation or community should submit the application)

Regionally based artists, arts workers and organisations can apply to the Regional Arts Fund for professional development and creative arts projects. Project grants will fund high-quality arts projects benefitting regional or remote artists, arts workers, audiences and communities. The focus of the project could include any area of creative practice, multiple artforms or cross disciplinary practice. Regional Arts Fund grant funds may be used toward the cost of producing the activity, including (but not limited to) artist fees, travel costs, materials, venue hire, equipment hire, insurance, project administrative costs and disability access costs. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Business: First Nations Development Fund – closes 3 February

Value: $10,000 to $50,000

$10,000 to $50,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February, with notifications late April and projects starting from 1 June

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February, with notifications late April and projects starting from 1 June Eligibility: Individuals and groups must be First Nations artists who are sole traders residing in Australia with Australian Citizenship or Permanent Residency; and organisations must be a First Nations-led small business or micro-organisation (with no more than 5 full time staff) based in Australia

The purpose of this Creative Australia grant is to support First Nations individuals, groups and micro-organisations in building sustainable arts and culture business practices through improving skills, capacity and financial stability. Funding can be used for professional and workforce development, governance training, capacity building, marketing, seed funding, strategic planning and building digital capabilities. This initiative is part of Creative Australia’s First Nations First industry development programs, which aim to build on a 50-year legacy of First Nations leadership and investment at Creative Australia. Learn more.

Further opportunities to watch

Keep an eye on the Anne & Gordon Samstag International Visual Arts Scholarships Program, Arts Tasmania Residencies, Australian Tapestry Workshop Artist in Residence Program, Bundanon Artists In Residence Program and Canberra Glassworks Residencies for further details later in the year, as well as ArtsHub‘s list of national residency opportunities and fellowship opportunities.

