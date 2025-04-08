Australian Pavilions from Expo 70 to 2025

At Osaka Expo 2025, Australia is among the countries that has constructed a pavilion on Yumeshima Island – a section of reclaimed land in the port of Osaka. Just a few kilometres away in 1970, a bamboo forest was cleared to make way for Osaka Expo 70, where Australia had also promoted its way of life to the world.

The Australia Pavilion at Expo 2025 (Sunday 13 April to Monday 13 October 2025) was designed with an inspiration of eucalyptus blossom by the team at architecture-design firm Buchan. The theme of ‘Chasing the Sun’, explores “Australia’s unique energy, our diverse and warm people, our talent and creativity, and our stunning natural environment,” according to the Pavilion website. “To chase the sun is to dream big and maximise our potential for an inclusive future society.”

The new pavilion is a love letter to simplicity and sustainability, but the building is modest in comparison to an outlandish construction of the past.

Fifty-five years ago, Australia was one of the stars of the show at Osaka Expo 70, with a pavilion that was an outlandish, modernist architectural masterpiece. The $6 million Australia Pavilion at Expo 70 had a ‘wow factor’ with its striking construction that was an architect’s dream come to life. With a large circular roof, suspended in mid-air by a sky hook, the Australia pavilion had a distinctive, futuristic look.

Australia’s striking pavilion at Expo ‘70 Osaka. Image: Provided with permission from Nancy Gordan.

The official Expo 70 guidebook described the pavilion as “a cantilever tower, sloping up gracefully to the height of a 10-storey building and curving over at the top to form a sky hook”. From the sky hook, there hangs a circular roof “which appears to float above the ground”.

Architect James Maccormick designed the pavilion building, while Robin Boyd designed the interior of the Space Tube running alongside the main building. Maccormick and Boyd had worked as architects for Australia at Montreal Expo 67. Maccormick would later become the Joint Chief Architect of Brisbane’s Expo 88, along with Graham Bligh.

Maccormick’s idea for the pavilion was an ‘East meets West’ design. The shape of the building was based on the woodblock print of The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Japanese artist Hokusai Katsushika. Printed during Japan’s Edo period in late 1831, the famous artwork shows a large tsunami-like wave with Mount Fuji in the background.

The circular roof was influenced by a bronze lotus pedestal that Maccormick saw in a temple in Tokyo. The building symbolised “Australian resources emerging from the ground and gaining refinement from modern technology”. Japan had become Australia’s largest trading partner in 1966 and the building symbolised the growing importance of the relationship.

Boyd told Australian Women’s Weekly that he designed the inside of the pavilion to provide “a crash course in Australiana”. Visitors would learn about the Australian contribution to the theme of ‘progress and harmony for mankind’.

Australian postage stamps about Expo 70, one with the Australia Pavilion and one with the Southern Cross stars and Japanese script. Image: Supplied.

One Japanese writer described the pavilion as a “dinosaur with a basket in its teeth”, according to Australian Women’s Weekly. While the sky hook reached 10 storeys, the actual usable area was five storeys above ground and one below.

The Space Tube stretched across the Sunken Garden, which held ferns and other native plants shipped in from Australia, sinking two storeys below the ground. “The garden symbolises Australia. Half is a desert scene, dry and stark with dead trees, rocks and sand in the fantastic colours of Australia’s dead heart. The other half is a lush bush glade with cascading water, tree ferns and rainforest vegetation.”

The official guidebook explained the experience of the pavilion: “Visitors preparing to enter the underground exhibition are sheltered by the roof and entertained by a dramatic film spectacular projected on wide screens extending entirely around its inner rim.”

Pavilion visitors would follow a path around the circular hall and watch a film on nine screens surrounding the hall. Produced by the Commonwealth Film Board and directed by Gil Brealey, the film would introduce Australian people, life, culture, nature and more. The film presented Australians as beach-loving people with sun-bleached hair. The expo audience of mostly Japanese people would see the happy beach culture and consider Australia as a tourist destination.

Pamphlet for the Australia Pavilion at Expo 70, with the ‘Neighbours on Longitude 135 logo’ depicting the meridian line across both countries. Image: Supplied.

A large globe at the centre of the hall showed maps of Australia and Japan, with the line of 135 degrees east longitude passing through both countries, as part of the sub-theme, ‘Neighbours on Longitude 135’. The line passed through Akashi City in Hyogo Prefecture Japan, then down through central Australia. This expressed the ever-growing bonds of friendship between the peoples of Japan and Australia.

“We are good neighbours to each other,” said the pavilion pamphlet. “Because we seek this from each other, and because we can mutually benefit from fruitful cooperation. We have important common interests in international relations. Economically, they are complementary in many ways. Building on this solid foundation of mutual relationships, we strive to achieve even stronger ties,” said a translation of the Japanese pamphlet.

The pamphlet pointed out that since the Japan-Australia Trade Agreement of 1957, mutual trade had “increased rapidly” and, in 1967, Japan became Australia’s largest customer, while Australia became a major buyer of Japanese products. “In terms of total trade, Australia is now Japan’s most important trading partner after the US.”

The narrative of the changing the view of Australian identity was obvious in the pavilion pamphlet: “Many Japanese people still think of Australia as a country of sheep farming, kangaroos and vast land. So at Expo 70, we’ll show you what Australia really is today: a country where 80% of its people live and work in thriving, modern cities.”

Models of pavilions with the Australia Pavilion in the centre at the Expo 70 Pavilion museum at the Expo 70 Commemorative Park in Osaka. Photo: Andrew Wrathall, August 2023.

Internal and external views of the Space Tube at the Australia Pavilion of Expo 70. NAA: A1200, L71737 and L71738. Image: Courtesy of NAA.

Boyd’s Space Tube was viewed while riding on a moving walkway. The guidebook said: “The main exhibition is presented in a tunnel below ground through which you are transported on moving platforms. Riding through this tunnel, you find yourself surrounded by 47 animated, eye-catching displays, arranged above, below and on either side. You see how modern Australians live, work and play. You learn of Australia’s culture, sports and scientific achievements, its rise as an industrial nation and its discovery of rich natural resources.”

Read: Australian Pavilion wins Golden Lion Award at Venice Biennale

The exhibits in the Space Tube were in four main categories: ‘Man’, ‘Man and Nature’, ‘Man and Man-Made’ and ‘Man and Man’. The Man group was concerned with “Australia’s contribution to the greater understanding of the value of life and to man’s efforts to prolong it”. The tube exhibits were animated with special lighting and visual illusions.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Critic Tim Dare described the inside of the Space Tube in Walkabout magazine. A simulated sunshine overhead showed Australia’s dry sunny climate, while visitors viewed a desert scene painted by Don Laycock. There was a skull of a prehistoric man contrasted with a model of the brain of a modern man. There were animated displays showing work in immunology and research in various fields. Visitors saw the interiors of a modern Australian house, with cartoon figures by Bruce Petty, which Dare said “adequately showed our burgeoning affluence”. Boyd had also included a model of the Sydney Opera House, which would be completed in a few years.

The walkway “moved too quickly for the visitor to absorb what was happening between the flashing lights and the smack of tennis balls. Boyd was faced with cramming too much into the available space,” said Dare.

Dare also criticised the sports display, which paired two champion tennis players – Lesley Hunt and Evonne Goolagong. The critic said that perhaps “organisers hoped to convey the impression that Australia was the country where rosy-skinned, Nordic blondes run around playing dusky” Indigenous people. Dare added, “Asians are well aware of the White Australia Policy; that’s one thing they all knew long before Expo 70.”

The implication was that the combination of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people was a false image of Australia at that time, because the country had been divided by an archaic policy that sought to increase the white-British population of Australia. While the policy was about immigration, not First Nations people, the policy had affected the image of a ‘multicultural Australia’.

Australian governments had already been working to dismantle the Immigration Restriction Act, more commonly known as the ‘White Australia Policy’. The Holt Government had just introduced non-discriminatory immigration reforms four years earlier. The dictation test, a key mechanism of the policy, was abolished in 1958.

In the distant past, Melbourne bookseller Edward W Cole travelled with his wife to Japan to attend the 1903 Osaka Trade Exhibition. Cole had used the trip to show his opposition to the policy, which had just been legislated at that time.

In an interview in 1905, Cole said: “During my stay I had opportunities of meeting several of the most prominent of the Japanese public men, and they without hesitation declared themselves in opposition to the Australian legislation which excluded their people from the Commonwealth. A medal which I had struck and distributed there took their fancy. Its motto was, ‘All men are brothers – the people everywhere that you do not know are as good as people you do know’.”

Working as an Expo 70 host, arts-law student Caroline Lamb told Walkabout: “Japanese school books apparently tell [Japanese people] about the White Australia Policy, so I’ve had to cope with a lot of questions about that.” Lamb said, “The Japanese ask pretty searching questions and are very interested in the Australian people.”

The 1970 pavilion was ready to shake off the shackles of past identity. Placing tennis players with different skin colours together may have been a progressive move that showed how inclusive Australian society can be. While there wasn’t a big focus on multiculturalism, the pavilion team had incorporated some ideas of Aboriginal Australia. There was Aboriginal bark art in the main chamber, plus on Australia’s national day at Expo, 8 May 1970, an Aboriginal corroboree would be performed. Government officials had travelled to Northern Territory to find 14 Aboriginal people to perform dances about kangaroos, owls and goannas.

In the end, both architects are credited with helping Australia to present a new image of itself, moving away from its traditional identity. This new image combined symbols of modern progress with elements of Japanese culture, suggesting Australia’s possible future as part of the Asia-Pacific region.

On the first two days of the show alone, more than 50,000 people visited the Australia Pavilion. By May, more than one million visitors had come. The Department of Foreign Affairs said 11 million people, or about 17% of the total attendance at the Expo (64.21 million), had passed through the pavilion.

Exterior render of the Australia Pavilion at World Expo 2025 Osaka. The pavilion design is inspired by the flowering blossom of the iconic Australian eucalyptus tree. Credit: design by Buchan, render by Flood. Image: Provided with permission from Nancy Gordan.

Australia’s new pavilion at Expo 2025 is subtler than the grandiose sky hook pavilion of the past, but the simpler build is more sustainable. While expo pavilions are only temporary structures, Expo 2025 has set a policy to follow the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) 2030 agenda.

Nancy Gordon, Commissioner General for Australia at World Expo 2025 Osaka, says the new Australia Pavilion is “designed with sustainability and the circular economy in mind”, adding, “the Australia Pavilion was built using reused and repurposed materials from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics”.

“Many of the materials used in the Australia Pavilion will be reused elsewhere after the Expo, significantly reducing material wastage often seen with bespoke one-off structures,” says Gordon. “We have also engaged suppliers with a strong record of providing furniture and other fittings that can be recycled or reused and will have a life beyond the Expo, rented commercial kitchen equipment and fittings, and ensured that flora and established trees from the forecourt of the Australia Pavilion will be replanted elsewhere in Japan after Expo 2025 Osaka.”

The new pavilion will present a more evolved identity to the audience of Expo 2025. The Pavilion website says, “Australia’s vibrant society is a tapestry of cultures, backgrounds and ideas. At Expo 2025 Osaka, we will embrace our differences, champion equality and celebrate diversity. Social, economic and political inclusion are essential to sustainable global progress.”

In 2025, the Australia Pavilion will be fully inclusive of First Nations people. Gordon says: “First Nations perspectives, experiences and interests are embedded throughout our Expo participation. First Nations business and advisers have been involved in the design and development of Australia’s Expo participation. This includes Dr Jilda Andrews, Deputy Director National Museum of Australia, providing overarching cultural consultancy, Karrda Pty Ltd, advising on the design of the Pavilion, Balarinji creating the Pavilion’s logo and branding, Kirra Services delivering the Australia Pavilion website, and Kirrikin designing staff uniforms.”

Visitors to the Australia pavilion will embark on a ‘one-of-a-kind immersive adventure’, following the sun across Australia and learning about the world’s oldest continuous living cultures. Credit: Render by Spinifex Productions. Image: Provided with permission from Nancy Gordan.

Gordon adds: “Visitors to the Australia Pavilion’s immersive exhibition will learn about First Nations Australians’ concept of Country and be introduced to how ancient knowledge helps build a future society of care and connection. First Nations groups, organisations and individuals will be participating across Australia’s Expo participation and programming, including our strategic business program and our dynamic cultural program.”

A ‘Retro Lounge’ will give visitors the opportunity to travel back to 1970 to view various historical items from Expo 70. Gordon says the lounge will “promote our enduring connection with Japan through World Expos”.

The lounge will include “facsimiles of the architectural drawings and renders of Australia’s Expo ’70 pavilion, uniform designs, framed photos of the pavilion, and digital screen content such as stills and videos from the National Archives of Australia’s collection,” says Gordon.

After Expo 70 finished, there was already a plan for Australia’s sky hook. The expo had a rule that whatever was built had to be pulled down again unless specifically requested otherwise and Australia’s pavilion wasn’t pulled down. Prime Minister John Gorton had toured the pavilion on the national day and made an announcement that he would hand over the pavilion to the Port of Yokkaichi in Mie Prefecture after the expo ended. Yokkaichi had been the main port for Australian wool exports. The people of Yokkaichi City created the ‘Australia Pavilion Relocation Preparation Committee’ and launched a fundraising campaign to cover the relocation costs, which was about 400 million yen, around AU$1 million at that time.

The committee had expected some assistance from the Australian government in the move, but the government had already paid contractors to dismantle the building, so with the committee’s own funding the relocation was completed in April 1973.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The above video shows inside of the museum in 2013.

The pavilion in Yokkaichi was operated by the ‘Japan World Expo Australian Memorial Foundation’ and became a museum of Australia. The enormous platypus and other exhibits from Aichi Expo 2005 were given to the foundation to be exhibited in the building. However, by 1998 the building was showing signs of deterioration and leaks. The first renovation of the building was completed in 2006, so that the Aichi Expo items could be exhibited to the public.

The maintenance costs were starting to pile up and, by 2013, the cost was three million yen per year.

Yokkaichi City Council held a meeting in June 2013, to decide the fate of the building. The Council expressed its reluctance to take over the building, citing the cost of earthquake reinforcement and measures to deal with deterioration, which would cost approximately 138.6 million yen.

The foundation was at crisis point and the committee was dissolved by the end of November 2013. Contractors to demolish the structure were chosen by June 2014 and by August the pavilion building was gone. The Yokkaichi City Council replaced the building with a new tennis centre.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The above video is a drone flyover, showing the last view of the Australia pavilion in 2014.

The exhibits inside the building were saved by a dentist named Mr Higuchi. He bought many of the museum items, including the giant platypus. The items are housed in the Higuchi Friendship Museum in Tsu, Mie prefecture Japan. The museum is open every Sunday.

A stone plaque, which could also be called a ‘headstone’, shows the former location of the Australia Pavilion at the Expo 70 Commemorative Park in Osaka. This was the location before the pavilion moved to Yokkaichi.

A stone plaque identifies the former location of the Australia Pavilion at the Expo 70 Commemorative Park in Osaka. Photo: Andrew Wrathall. February 2025.

The Expo 70 park is open to the public and continues to be dominated by Taro’s centrepiece, the Tower of the Sun, as it was in 1970. The tower is a museum and the public can climb the inner stairs of the Tree of Life, while listening to its eerie music. Also at the park is the old steel pavilion, which has become a memorial exhibition of Expo 70. Images and models of Australia’s pavilion can be found within the museum among the others that existed at that time.

At the 2025 pavilion, the Retro Lounge will display an original model of the Expo ’70 Australia Pavilion, on loan from the Port of Yokkaichi.

Japanese illustrator Hiromichi ito (ヒロミチイト) created this image, featuring the Australia pavilion, which was used for the cover of the local Yokkaichi magazine ‘La Sauge’ – Volume 33, October 2014. Image: Supplied.