Australian literary festivals in 2023

Please note, as of time of publication (mid-January) some festivals have yet to confirm 2023 dates or release their programs. This list will be added to as the year progresses.

JANUARY

Q-Lit (Vic) – various dates

This Queer Victorian Festival of Words is new and aims to celebrates the work of all LGBTQIA+ storytellers: writers of fiction and non-fiction, graphic novelists, singer-songwriters, playwrights/screenwriters, mixed media creatives, children’s authors, academics and poets.



The free festival will launch in Ballarat, Shepparton and Traralgon in January, Collingwood in February, and Geelong and Warrnambool in April. As a wholly Victorian festival there is a strong emphasis on including the voices of those from the community who live regionally and encouraging them in the involvement of Q-Lit’s larger Melbourne-based festival in the latter part of 2023.

FEBRUARY

Festival of the Photocopier and Zine Fair (Vic) 11-12 February

Here’s a festival exclusively for zine fans: creators, readers and collectors.

Enqueer (NSW) 19 February

The festival features queer writers exploring the ethics of selling trauma in a capitalist world as well as the psyche of young adult writing.

Banjo Patterson Australian Poetry Festival (NSW) 17-26 February

The Banjo Paterson Australian Poetry Festival includes: events in Molong, Yeoval, Millthorpe and Orange; events held in wineries, pubs, museums, historic sites, schools, a family market day with walk-up bush poetry as entertainment and displays activities at Yeoval in conjunction with the exhibition Banjo Paterson – more than a poet.

GenreCon (Qld) 18-19 February

Features a line-up of leading names in Australian and international genre fiction across a weekend of panels, workshops and special events. This year Garth Nix will be keynote speaker



Perth Festival (Literature & Ideas) (WA) 10 February – 5 March

Perth Festival’s Literature & Ideas program extends across the three weeks of the Perth festival.

Voices on the Coast (Qld) 23-25 February

This is a literature festival for regional Queensland youth. Since its beginnings in 1996, the Festival has brought some of Australia’s finest established and emerging writers and performers for young people to the area for workshops, book talks, storytelling, poetry and drama.

Cairns Tropical Writers Festival (Qld) 24-26 February

This biennial event brings together the regional community of writers and readers with Australian and international authors, with a backdrop of two World Heritage areas: the Great Barrier Reef and the Wet Tropics Rainforest.

MARCH

Words out West (Qld) 1-29 March

For readers and writers of all ages on the Western Downs. There will also be a writers’ retreat, with a creative writing masterclass for the adults and, for the first time, a tailored youth short story workshop for high-school aged writers.

Mansfield Readers and Writers Festival (Vic) 4-5 March

A new regional Victorian festival bringing authors and literary luminaries to Mansfield in north-east Victoria, Taungurung Country.

Adelaide Writers’ Week (SA) 4-9 March

As usual, Adelaide Writers’ Week sessions will be held in the Pioneer Women’s Memorial Garden. The main Writers’ Week program is free; however, the special 2023 evening events do have a cost. Please see event pages for more information.

Port Fairy Folk Festival (Vic) 10-13 March

A crossover festival that showcases theatre, film, a writers program, roving performances, handmade crafts, great food and family friendly entertainment.

Somerset Storyfest (Qld) 28-30 March

Storyfest is the writers’ festival for the Gold Coast, the cornerstone of which is its annual three-day event. Offering over 130 workshops, masterclasses and featured authors etc throughout the year, Storyfest nurtures emerging writers and provides opportunities for readers and writers alike.

Brimbank Writers and Readers Festival (Vic) 16-25 March

The Brimbank Writers and Readers Festival (BWRF) is an annual event that encourages a love of reading and literature, celebrates creativity and diversity, and promotes lifelong learning for the Brimbank community. The program includes workshops, author talks, panel discussions, creative writing, storytelling, performance and more. There is no cost to attend events.

KidLitVic (Vic) 25 March

Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about children and YA books. There will be panels, workshops, assessments, illustrator showcases and more.

Clunes Booktown Festival (Vic) 25-26 March

The annual festival in the Victorian Goldfields has yet to release any information on its 2023 season.

Oracles of the Bush (NSW) 3 March – 2 April

Tenterfield’s Oracles of the Bush is a four-day cultural event encompassing live performance of Australian Bush poetry, music and art.

Newcastle Writers Festival (NSW) 31 March – 2 April

Best-selling authors Craig Silvey and Pip Williams are among 100 artists participating in the 10th Newcastle Writers Festival. The event will also be moving from City Hall to the University of Newcastle’s NUspace building as part of a new three-year partnership between the two organisations.

APRIL

Oz Comic-Con (WA) 1-2 April

Oz Comic-Con hosts authors as well as guests from film, TV, illustration and comics etc, spanning across many fandoms and franchises. At Oz Comic-Con attendees have the chance to meet the guests, taking part in photograph and autograph opportunities, as well as attending guest panels.

Shakespeare on the River Festival (Vic) 23 April – 13 May

For nearly 30 years, the Gippsland town of Stratford has hosted the Shakespeare on the River Festival, centred on the works and life of William Shakespeare. In 2023 there will be more than 20 events across two weeks.

Man from Snowy River Bush Festival (Vic) 13-16 April

Held at Corryong in the foothills of the Snowy Mountains halfway between Melbourne and Sydney, the Festival is a bush gathering of mountain riders, poets, artists and lovers of the Australian High Country and pioneering spirit, bringing together people from around Australia. The Festival offers a unique experience to competitors and visitors alike to be part of a celebration of traditional bush skills that remain an essential part of Australia’s heritage.

Swancon (WA) 15-16 April

The longest continuously running science fiction convention in Australia, Swancon celebrates all genres of speculative fiction with panels, discussions and activities across print, TV, art, gaming and other art forms.

Supanova (Gold Coast Qld) 15-16 April, (Vic) 22-23 April, (NSW) 17-18 June, (WA) 24-25 June, (SA) 4-5 November, (Brisbane Qld) 11-12 November

A fan convention focusing on science fiction and fantasy film and TV, comic books, anime, gaming and collectables.

Sorrento Writers Festival (Vic) 27-30 April

A brand new festival making its debut this year. Details to be announced.

MAY

Bendigo Writers Festival (Vic) 4-7 May

The regional festival at the heart of central Victoria will be populated by 120 writers over 70 events.

Melbourne Writers Festival (Vic) 4-7 May

Details of MWF’s 2023 program are yet to be released.

Penola Coonawarra Arts Festival (SA) 10-13 May

The program will be released in March.

Brisbane Writers Festival (Qld) 10-14 May

The full program will be launched in March.

Queenscliffe Literary Festival (Vic) 12-28 May

This seaside literary festival takes place over three weekends and includes a free children’s program.

Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival (WA) 12-14 May

The biggest regional literary event in Western Australia is back with an exciting program of novelists, journalists, academics and storytellers, both established and emerging.

Melbourne Art Book Fair (Vic) 18-28 May

Since 2015, MABF has brought together publishers, artists and designers to showcase some of the world’s best publications across Melbourne and Victoria. The Stallholder Fair will take place Friday 19 to Sunday 21 May at the NGV Great Hall, with a satellite program of events across Victoria until 28 May.

Sydney Writers Festival (NSW) 22-28 May

The program has yet to be released.

Words on the Waves Writers Festival (NSW) 31 May – 5 June

Words on the Waves is a not-for-profit literary festival based on the Central Coast, NSW. With author talks and panels, as well as evening conversation events, a cinema screening, literary cruise, family fun day, schools program and more, the festival offers a diverse range of literary events for both the Central Coast community and visitors to the area.

JUNE

NT Writers Festival (NT) 1-4 June

A four-day festival that emphasises Australia’s cultural and linguistic diversity, bringing people together to share stories, language and culture. This year the Festival will take place at the Olive Pink Botanic Garden in Mparntwe/Alice Springs.

Capricorn Coast Writers Festival (Qld) 2-4 June

The program will be launched in April.

Bellingen Readers and Writers Festival (NSW) 9-11 June

A line-up of literary talent, workshops, readings and displays comes to the picturesque town. The full program is still being finalised and will be released closer to the festival date.

Woodend Winter Arts Festival (Vic) 9-12 June

The Woodend Winter Arts Festival is an annual celebration, showcasing the very best of classical music from Australia and internationally, along with a literary and visual arts program. The event takes place across various venues in the village of Woodend in the Macedon Ranges.

StoryFest (NSW) 16-18 June

StoryFest is a celebration of storytelling in all its forms: oral, written, prose, poetry, song or film. The Festival will be on again in Milton, Mollymook and Ulladulla.

JULY

Mildura Writers Festival (Vic) 13-17 July

The annual festival returns to Mildura, in north-west Victoria. The full program is still being finalised and will be released closer to the festival date.

Football Writers’ Festival (NSW) 15-17 July

Authors, journalists, broadcasters, and commentators from 11 countries form the international line-up for the 2023 Football Writers’ Festival which will take place in Sydney days ahead of the opening match in Australia of the Women’s World Cup.

CYA Conference (Qld and online) every weekend in July

For writers and illustrators of stories for children, young adults and adults, the 2023 conference will be the first hybrid conference with in-person classes on the second weekend in July at TAFE South Bank, and online classes on the third and fourth weekends.

AUGUST

RWA Conference (NSW) 11-13 August

The Romance Writers of Australia Conference has a new website in progress.

Words in Winter (Vic) dates TBC

Words in Winter is an annual literary and arts festival held in August each year in the Hepburn Shire and surrounding districts. The festival has yet to release its dates or program.

SEPTEMBER

CapriCon (Qld) 2 September

This festival focuses on pop culture including steampunk and cosplay.

Write around the Murray (NSW and VIC) 13-17 September

For five days in September, Write Around the Murray brings people together in Albury-Wodonga for a festival of storytelling. The full program has yet to be released.

National Young Writers’ Festival (NSW) dates TBC

The festival has yet to release its dates or program.

Port Fairy Literary Weekend (Vic) dates TBC

OCTOBER

Blue Mountains Writers Festival (NSW) 20-22 October

The festival has yet to release its program.

Hobart Writers Festival (TAS) dates TBC

The festival has yet to release its dates or program.

HeadLand Writers Festival (NSW) dates TBC

Headland Writers Festival is a new literature event for the Far South Coast featuring conversations with authors, industry forums, workshops, performances, live music and more. The festival has yet to release its program.

IF Maitland Festival (NSW) 21-30 October

The annual IF Maitland Festival comprises two festivals – an indie (writers’) festival and an arts festival – which run concurrently in Maitland NSW.

NOVEMBER

Australian Short Story Festival (SA) 9-12 November

The program is yet to be released.

Mountain Writers Festival (Vic) 5-6 November

The Mountain Writers Festival is a weekend writers’ festival, produced by the Macedon Ranges Literary Association (MRLA). The festival has yet to release its program for 2023.

BAD Sydney Crime Writers Festival (NSW) 16-19 November

The BAD Sydney Crime Writers Festival is an annual event that explores what crime can tell us about human beings today and in the past. Speakers include writers, reporter, filmmakers and professionals from the justice system such as detectives, judges and psychologists.

Independent Publishing Conference (Vic) dates TBC

Hosted by the Small Press Network, this conference looks at small to medium publishers with workshops, panels and keynotes from within the industry. The conference has yet to release its dates or program.

Fish Creek Festival of Children’s Stories (Vic) 18-19 November

This regional Victorian Festival is for all children, and for those who are young at heart.

What did we miss? Email updates to thuyon@artshub.com.au



