Art that drives social change

Increasingly, we are seeing the power art has to shape dialogue, increase visibility, and highlight the most important topics of our times. Art plays an important role in advocacy and protest, but is also an avenue to celebrate marginalised communities and send out the message that ‘we are here, and we see you’.

In 2023, Sydney will become a playground for artists, creatives, communities and allies to exemplify the power of art with everything from a ’party with purpose’ to staging First Nations languages.

Festivities kick off with the return of Sydney Festival from 5-29 January, followed by the first WorldPride in the Southern Hemisphere from 17 February – 5 March. Light extravaganza Vivid Sydney is also slated for 26 May – 17 June 2023, with more details to be revealed.

No doubt there will be plenty of glitter and glam, but the curatorial approach to these programs reveals a deeper desire to have Sydney seen anew after the pandemic, with a strong focus on diverse representation, First Nations voices, and meaningful cultural engagement.

LGBTQIA+ communities ‘party with purpose’

ArtsHub recently met up with Sydney WorldPride CEO Kate Wickett, who just a few nights before saw the first drag performance held in Parliament House and witnessed history in the making.

Speaking to her own experience of attending her first Mardi Gras in the early 2000s, Wickett says these events of celebration and community not only ’changed lives, but saved lives’. She adds that these events might seem to be all about fun, but it’s also ‘party with purpose’.

Working with a small group of volunteers as the Chair of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 2019, Wickett won the bid for Sydney to host the next WorldPride against Montreal and Houston, making the Australian city the first destination for the global festival in the Southern hemisphere.

The event will send a message to the world about Australia’s vibrant LGBTQIA+ culture, and also place queer First Nations communities front and centre. The Festival’s cultural program is co-led by Creative Director Ben Graetz, a descendant of the Iwaidja and Malak Malak clans from the Northern Territory and an instrumental figure in raising the profile of Darwin Pride.

Sydney WorldPride has also partnered with Equality Australia to host a Human Rights Conference, focused on four key pillars: Community and Culture, Justice and Freedom, Health and Wellbeing, and Visibility and Inclusion.

The Sydney WorldPride and Equality Australia collaboration represents a moment where an arts and culture festival goes hand in hand with human rights experts to maximise impact.

Wickett says: ‘Everyone thinks that we are just hosting parties but the Human Rights Conference will be the cornerstone of Sydney WorldPride … It’s about the multiplicity of voices, including activists, community, government, sports people, celebrities and artists. We are making the information and discussion accessible to everyone.’

Apart from the main program, WorldPride Arts, WorldPride Sports and the open-access Pride Amplified program have been designed to provide multiple entry points so anyone can pave their own path.

‘For me, success for Sydney WorldPride is when anyone in our community can look at that program and see themselves in at least one event,’ Wickett adds.

While Sydney WorldPride represents the ultimate celebration of LGBTQIA+ culture, it also points to a collective city-wide commitment in making space for Sydney’s queer communities. The breath of organisations involved is a promising sign, and includes major institutions such as Powerhouse, Carriageworks, Sydney Opera House and State Library of NSW, as well as community-orientated spaces such as Campbelltown Arts Centre, Boomalli Aboriginal Artists Cooperative and more.

First Nations stories to the fore

Both Sydney WorldPride and Sydney Festival feature dedicated First Nations programming, including a First Nations Gathering Space and the Blak Out program.

In an earlier interview, Graetz said of the First Nations Gathering Space at Sydney WorldPride: ‘It’s really incredible to be able to create a global First Nations LGBTQIA+ sistergirl and brotherboy event, and particularly to have it taking place in the heart of our Black capital, Redfern and Eveleigh.’

Also championing authentic First Nations stories is Garrigarrang Badu by Jannawi Dance Clan, to be presented at Sydney Festival’s Dyin Nura (Women’s Place). The female-led immersive performance will be a first in bringing Dharug language to the stage in a full-length dance work.

The performance was commissioned by Arts & Cultural Exchange (ACE) as part of their First Nations residency program, an experience that has strengthened the connection between the performers and Dharug culture.

Jannawi Dance Clan Artistic Director Peta Strachan says: ‘Learning to sing in Dharug has made our spirits stronger.’

The full work will be presented in Carriageworks’ new 10-day international First Nations Dance Festival, Darunga Nura, in July 2023.

Also new to Carriageworks in 2023 is The Blak Vine, a training program for the Blak writers of Gadigal Country and intended to centre Blak perspectives, which are often lacking in arts and cultural critique.

While First Nations works are finally getting the spotlight they deserve, fostering arts workers will ensure that these voices ring out both internally and in the programs presented.

A new beginning for Sydney’s youth

2023 will also be an opportunity for young creatives and communities to platform their voices and share their views on the future of the world around them.

Returning for the first time since 2020 is Queer Formal Sydney, an opportunity to celebrate LGBTQIA+ young people (aged 12-19) in a safe environment featuring drag, live music, special guests and new friendships.

The work of Dylan Mooney, a proud Yuwi, Torres Strait and South Sea Islander man from Mackay in North Queensland, will present another empowering form of affirmation with an exhibition at N.Smith Gallery as part of Sydney WorldPride. The 26-year-old artist is celebrated for his digital portraits which proudly present who he is and encourage other young audiences to do the same.

For those keen to dip their toes into vogue and ballroom culture there is the Youth Ball and Vogue Workshop, as well as Right Here – Stories From the Heart, a guided program for queer teens aged 15-18 which will manifest in a final live performance.

Also part of WorldPride Arts is Coming Out, Coming Home, an interactive photography exhibition for the queer Chinese-in-Australia community that invites viewers on a journey of self-discovery.

Another powerful story coming from young performers will be Guttered at Sydney Festival, presented by Adelaide’s Restless Dance Theatre. Audiences are invited to head down the bowling alley as performers of different abilities explore the power of making one’s own mistakes, and the often restrictive boundaries of over-protection.

Going into these mega-events, one might ask the question: How will art make us see things differently?

Plenty of new discoveries, explorations and reflections prompted by these critically presented programs will bring us closer to the answer.

Sydney Festival runs from 5-29 January 2023.

Sydney WorldPride runs from 17 February – 5 March 2023.

