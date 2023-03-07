The Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) has chosen Andy Warhol, the original pop culture icon, for its headline 2023 Adelaide Festival exhibition.

Exclusive to Adelaide, Andy Warhol and Photography: A Social Media focuses on Warhol’s passion for photography and, through that lens, his obsession with celebrity culture. This is a colourful, decadent and totally absorbing exhibition.

Working some 50 years before the rise and rise of social media as we know it today, Warhol’s photography was candid, collaborative and largely intuitive, attuned to the power of the image to shape his public persona and self-identity. If anything was manufactured it was the myth of Warhol himself from the insouciant demeanour to the ever-present (and frequently changing) wigs.

The exhibition poses the question: was Warhol the original influencer? In so doing, it cleverly talks to a younger audience for whom many of these celebrities are just names from the past. Probably best known beyond his art for the oft-quoted, and now scarily prescient, line ‘In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes’, the working-class boy from Pittsburgh has enjoyed far more than 15 minutes in the spotlight. And, no, it seems he never actually uttered the line anyway.

Installation view: ‘Andy Warhol and Photography: A Social Media’, Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide. Photo: Saul Steed.

The exhibition features some 285 works including photographs, experimental films, paintings and screen prints by Warhol, including his famed Pop art portraits of Marilyn Monroe and other celebrity portraits including Liza Minnelli, Mick Jagger, Debbie Harry, Jackie Kennedy and Elizabeth Taylor. The core of the exhibition is AGSA’s own impressive holding of 49 of these works, with the rest coming from a variety of lenders including the National Gallery of Australia (NGA), National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA), and many other institutions and private collectors. As Gallery Director Rhana Devenport said proudly at the launch, ‘We don’t take exhibitions, we make them.’

There are also numerous works by other artists and photographers that formed part of Warhol’s inner circle at The Factory in its many iterations. These colleagues and collaborators include Christopher Makos, Gerard Malanga, Robert Mapplethorpe, David McCabe and Duane Michals. The first works as you enter the exhibition space itself are two small black and white photographs by Michals of Warhol and his mother that serve as a touching introduction to the rest of the show. There is also a wall of tiny Warhol self-portraits that is an exhibition in itself. Indeed, many of the pictures of Warhol are just as engaging as those of his celebrity friends and colleagues.

Christopher Makos with his ‘Altered Image’ series in ‘Andy Warhol and Photography: A Social Media’, Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide. Photo: Saul Steed.

Makos is a photographer who worked with Warhol for many years and collaborated with him on numerous projects including exhibitions, books, and magazines. He says, ‘I learned a great deal from him, but he also learned from me, especially about photography. We were … continually exchanging impressions and ideas’.

Makos took countless pictures of Warhol doing everyday or ‘unfamous things’, including rowing a boat on a lake in Paris, having a massage or wearing a clown nose. But even those that appear spontaneous were usually carefully choreographed to display just the right amount of insouciant disregard for the camera.

Christopher Makos, born Lowell, Massachusetts, United States 1948, ‘Andy Warhol in a row boat in Paris’s Bois de Boulogne’, 1981, Paris, gelatin-silver photograph, 27.7 x 35.6 cm (sheet), 18.3 x 27.9 cm (image); Private collection. Image: © Christopher Makos

Makos was in Adelaide for the launch of the exhibition and spoke about the Warhol years at an In Conversation event with AGSA’s Senior Curator of Prints, Drawings and Photograph, Julie Robinson.

‘Andy met me and was, of course, smitten with me right away,’ he told the full house in the Radford Auditorium.

Steve Schapiro, born Brooklyn, New York, United States 1934, died Chicago, Illinois, United States 2022, ‘Edie Sedgwick, Andy Warhol and others at a party’, 1965, New York, gelatin-silver photograph, 31.5 x 47.1 cm (image), 40.0 x 49.9 cm (sheet). Image: Courtesy of Fahey/Klein Gallery, © estate of Steve Schapiro.

The Factory years were clearly a period of intensive chaotic creativity. Warhol was entranced by the instantaneous quality of the Polaroid camera and took thousands of images. But even so, many pictures attributed to Warhol do not actually have the hand and eye of the artist. The Polaroid cameras were passed around and we can never know who actually took those individual pictures.

As Makos says, ‘It’s his camera and his film, so it’s his picture. Whoever is paying the bills owns the picture.’ And while plenty of the pictures were taken informally, at social events at the Factory, Makos says many of the celebrity pictures that look candid were fully set-up and posed, so maybe nothing is really as it seems.

Robinson has been working on this project for 10 years or more. AGSA bought three Warhol Polaroid photos back in 2012 and from there the collection has grown to the significant holding it has today.

The exhibition explores the social aspects of Warhol’s photography, including the collaborative nature of his photographic practice, the role photography had in his social interactions with others and the candid social media ‘look’ of his images.

These concepts apply to the two strands of Warhol’s photographic practice that are brought together here: photography as an essential part of his working method, as source material and inspiration for screen prints and paintings; and photography as an art form in its own right. When Warhol died in 1987 there were more than 60,000 photographs in his estate.

Warhol’s work was unashamedly commercial as well as creative and he always had an eye for the dollar. During the 1970s and 1980s he made countless commissioned portraits, available to anyone who could afford the US$25,000 studio fee. These portraits were based on Polaroid photos he took in his studio. This allowed Warhol and the sitter to choose the one that would be made into the portrait.

His studio photo shoots were often of a social and collaborative nature, with studio assistants and others photographing alongside Warhol, while studio guests watched on.

Andy Warhol, born Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 1928, died New York City, New York 1987, ‘Henry Gillespie’, 1985, New York, synthetic polymer paint and screenprint on canvas, 101.6 x 101.6 cm; South Australian Government Grant 1996, Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide. Image: © Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc ARS/Copyright Agency.

Warhol is only known to have made portraits of two Australians, Henry Gillespie and the late Loti Smorgon. Gillespie was in Adelaide for the launch of the exhibition and posed with his colourful portraits, the four works reunited here to be hung together. One is usually in AGSA’s permanent collection of, the other three at the NGA.

Art critic Robert Hughes famously described Warhol as the ‘voyeur in chief to the marginal and then the rich’. This is starkly apparent in this exhibition of celebrity and decadence. We can only imagine Warhol’s response had he known that his Shot Sage Blue Marilyn was sold at Christie’s in New York last year for US$195 million. This is the highest price ever achieved for a work by an American artist.

The 1964 silkscreen image shows Marilyn Monroe in vibrant close-up with bright yellow hair, striking blue eyeshadow, and deep red lips against a rich blue background. Interestingly, those bright red lips that feature in so many of his iconic portraits do not always belong to the person in the image – Warhol would add them in to enhance the image in a forerunner of today’s Photoshop.

‘During the 1960s, in addition to creating his Pop art paintings, Warhol was a leading underground filmmaker, making hundreds of experimental films. Some were silent, some were loosely scripted and others were largely improvised; most invariably relied upon friends and acquaintances as “actors”, such as in his 1965 film Camp,’ says Robinson in the notes to the exhibition. There are also examples of screen tests or ‘stillies’ – three-minute silent portraits of sitters who were instructed to sit motionless and gaze directly at the camera.

Christopher Makos, born Lowell, Massachusetts, United States 1948, ‘Andy Warhol Kissing John Lennon’, 1978, New York, gelatin-silver photograph, 27.7 x 41.7 cm (image), 40.7 x 50.4 cm (sheet); V.B.F. Young Bequest Fund 2022, Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide. Image: © Christopher Makos.

Warhol exhibited very few of his photographs during his lifetime although, in January 1987, just weeks before he died, he revealed a new approach to his photography in an exhibition of ‘stitched photographs’ at the Robert Miller Gallery in New York.

In an essay about Warhol portraits, Tony Shafrazi said, ‘I see Warhol as a gentle magician who stole the hypnotic eye of the photograph and gave it to us as a gift so we could use it to look at ourselves.’ This seems so true when you are immersed in this wonderful exhibition.

Interestingly, one of the major pieces is an ‘unauthorised edition’ from Sunday B Morning of the famous (and ubiquitous) Marilyn portrait. These editions were initially rejected by Warhol who refused to endorse them as genuine editions and even wrote ‘not by me’ on each one. Times change, however, and they are now endorsed in the official catalogue raisonné of Warhol prints. And, yes, the iconic Campbell soup cans are featured larger-than-life on the facing wall.

Installation view: ‘Andy Warhol and Photography: A Social Media’ featuring ‘Andy Warhol’s Self-portraits’, Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide. Photo: Saul Steed.

Andy Warhol and Photography: A social media is set out across four gallery spaces representing the four stages of the Factory, Warhol’s famed studio on East 47th Street in Manhattan. Some of the walls are covered in silver, although it’s not the same silver foil as was used originally to cover the walls of the studio from floor to ceiling. There is a Silver Cloud Studio in the Foyer of the Art Gallery where you can create your own silver print portrait; this is a free activity suitable for all ages.

Andy Warhol and Photography: A Social Media is a ticketed exhibition at AGSA to May 14 2023.