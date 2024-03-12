Adelaide Festival midpoint round-up

As with Perth Festival last month, a flying visit to a state mid-festival affords the opportunity to get a feel for the line-up and pick out any overarching themes and commonalities. But attending the following performances may have given just a taste of Ruth Mackenzie’s direction and intentions for the next couple of years, but not a big enough bite to really make any bold proclamations.

What we can say is that the use of projection is becoming so prevalent on our stages that the line is increasingly being blurred between the theatrical and film/video installations. (Is there someone we can thank/blame for this? Possibly Kip Williams and his recent productions, starting with The Picture of Dorian Gray, which utilised video and screen work to such remarkable effect?) This ever-increasing reliance on tech brilliance and innovation was certainly noticeable in the Festival line-up at the midpoint.

Also it’s clear that so many erstwhile marginal and underrepresented voices are now being increasingly heard and invited to explore and explain the lens through which they navigate the world. Particularly we find First Nations voices being given the space and respect their multi-millennia experience of storytelling and art creation deserve. There’s still a long way to go, but it’s the right direction.

Guuranda

This theatre/dance work from Jacob Boehme (Narungga/Kaurna) told creation stories from the Narungga Peoples, whose Traditional Lands are found on the Yorke Peninsula in South Australia.



Boehme’s piece utilised dance, theatre, song, voiceover, projection and puppetry to tell the stories. It was bold and vivid, and passionately performed. Although for this viewer the use of projection was something of a mixed bag. When the large group of choristers from the Narungga Family Choir appeared on the back wall of the theatre singing, the technology had the effect of pulling you in and creating intimacy and empathy. Looking straight on, out at the audience, meant this directorial choice also gave off vibes of the projection of young people surrounding the huge expanse in the Town Hall in Julian Rosefeldt’s Euphoria in last year’s Rising Festival in Melbourne.

However, projection was also used throughout, showing Narungga songwoman Sonya Rankine and songman Warren Milera on opposite sides of the stage, on large vertical screens angled towards the audience. Alternately lit, they delivered their songs, but in the final sequence they joined the other performers on stage singing live.

And the effect was so very much more powerful, it was hard not to feel a touch of regret that they hadn’t been there in the flesh all along.

Private View

Another show that used projection to varying effect was Restless Dance Theatre’s four-act investigation of private places, desires and behaviours. The oversized face, eyes/lips that greeted us on entry to the space was perhaps a touch derivative or familiar, but the shadowy figure sharing the space with Bonnie Williams as the performer navigated a clearly traumatised inner world was beautifully used.

And the playful device of projected text messages relaying the flirtation between Darcy Carpenter and Charlie Wilkins in the fourth and final sequence brought some very welcome levity to the entire show.

However, there were other elements that could be considered problematic. Fiona Murphy has recently opened the conversation about audience consent on ArtsHub and Private View includes a whole segment where Jianna Georgiou and Madalene Macera are young girls in the privacy of their own bedroom, lying on the bed, scrolling, messaging and taking selfies. This later seeps out into the audience as Georgiou rings the phone and emcee/Sally Bowles lookalike Carla Lippis identifies the audience members who she thinks should take the call and respond to questions from Georgiou.

The questions range from the cheeky to the rather confronting. How would you feel if you were asked in front of an entire audience of strangers how often you think about sex? The (not so) lucky recipient when this writer was in the audience handled it with aplomb, but it was hard not to think of how you would have responded. And feel incredibly relieved that you weren’t singled out…

The other issue with Private View may be just a personal one, but is it time someone questioned the volume setting in shows like this? To the degree that there were fingers in ears for a significant proportion of the performance, the soundtrack was often overwhelming to the point of discomfort. Perhaps a sector-wide investigation into understanding the difference between immersion and deafening your audience? … No? Just me then?

‘The Nightingale and Other Fables’ upcoming at Adelaide Festival 2024, directed by Robert Lepage. Photo: Michael Cooper.

The Nightingale and Other Fables

Less projections and more screens used for shadow play, the effects in Robert LePage’s stunning production of Igor Stravinsky’s opera were some of the high points of the show. Singing aside, along with the sensational puppet work, the inventiveness and skill of the dancers, puppeteers and physical performers made the production a highpoint of the weekend. Although in 2024 there is unfortunately no technology or innovative theatrical device diverting enough to overcome the issue of yellowface. It’s just there and impossible to ignore.

Goodbye, Lindita

For an exercise that, from one perspective, was almost the theatrical equivalent of watching paint dry, this fascinating wordless production from Albanian theatre-maker Mario Banushi was slow and meditative, but evolved into something utterly mesmerising. As an exploration of death, ritual and birth, it literally involved extended sections in which the audience watched a group of people on the stage who were doing nothing but watching television. And we couldn’t even see the screen.

And yet, and yet… by the end of the 70 minutes, the extraordinary focus of the performers, the inspired visual pictures conjured up on stage, the measured movements, the way people appeared and disappeared, eventually déshabillé more often than not, was undeniably innovative and engrossing.

It’s hard to really do justice to Goodbye, Lindita or satisfyingly appraise it to someone can’t quite visualise how it may play out in words alone. But this was the sort of show that absolutely tells you you’re at an international arts festival, and isn’t that grand?

How did they know the smoke would blow that way? ‘Baleen Moondjan’ Adelaide Festival 2024. Photo: ArtsHub.

Baleen Moondjan

His first commission since leaving Bangarra, Stephen Page’s dancework was nothing if not epic. Straddling a huge swathe of beach and framed by a fabulous whale bone-like backdrop, Baleen Moondjan was an exercise in working with the elements – understanding the tides, the sunset and even the wind direction. How did they know that the burning oil drums that opened the show would billow their smoke into the performing space, becoming part of the action, rather than swarming the crowd and choking us unrelentingly? Or was it just luck?

Perhaps some of the lyrics were less than completely sophisticated, but for the audience, the overall impression of Baleen Moondjan, sitting on the sand, with the moon above, a spotlight following Elaine Crombie, as Gindara, heading back into the waves to the home of the Baleen whale totem – was one of visual splendour. And a tremendous way to be reminded of the eternal and fundamental connection between earth, sky, sea and all the living (and dying) creatures on them and in them.

The Adelaide Festival continues for one more week.

