Perth Festival midpoint round-up

As ArtsHub has previously noted, festivals in Australian cities outside of Melbourne and Sydney do have the advantage of having smaller geographical hubs for easy access to the events in their line-up. Perth is no exception to this – especially considering its neatly planned arts precinct with the Art Gallery of Western Australia (AGWA), State Theatre of WA, PICA (Perth Institute of Contemporary Art), the Blue Room Theatre, State Library and WA Museum Boola Bardip are all within a stone’s throw of each other.

Halfway through this year’s festival and the ease of travelling between exhibitions and performances is only outdone by the fantastic number of free program inclusions. On one day (Friday 16 February) this writer was able to visit exhibitions by Joan Jonas, Helen Johnson, Yhonnie Scarce, A K Burns, Linda Tegg and Rebecca Baumann, and see performances by STRUT Dance and The Farm – never having to walk more than a couple of blocks (indeed, all but the Tegg and Baumann exhibitions were in the aforementioned arts precinct) and, even more impressively, only one of those things was ticketed (The Farm’s production of Stunt Double).

[On the following day, it was necessary to travel a little further afield – to the Bold Park Aquatic Centre – but even that turned out to be more than worth the trip…]

Beginning the day in PICA, and the first exhibition in Australia for the noted US video and performance artist, Joan Jonas. The exhibition, which comprises three rooms featuring film projections made by Jonas between the late 1960s and mid 1970s, does offer some intriguing conceits and preoccupations, and perhaps most surprisingly at times reveals a subtle and unexpected playfulness and humour. This is particularly true in one of the most arresting works, Wind (1968), where Jonas and her fellow subjects appear buffeted by the elements on a Long Island beach on the coldest day of the year. The low temperatures affected the speed of the recording, resulting in shaky black and white footage reminiscent of silent cinema.

Joan Jonas, ‘The Wind’, Perth Festival. Photo: ArtsHub.

Indeed, the title can’t help but summon up thoughts of the 1928 feature The Wind – Victor Sjöström’s classic starring Lilian Gish (considered one of the last great silent films) – although, despite the inclement conditions, Jonas and co seem to be enjoying being blown all over the place and are happy to play with mirroring and reflective costumes.

Other works, however, are not so easily appreciated, with the sound from Duet – non-stop barks and howls – drowning out other pieces, including May Windows, which the identifying text tells us ‘incorporates sounds produced through vocalisation, such as words, whispers and whistling’ and ‘explores the interactions between space and sound’. In this configuration such subtleties are very hard to discern.

Upstairs from the Jonas exhibition is a room filled with prints and paintings from Naarm/Melbourne-based artist Helen Johnson, whose work is preoccupied with the natural world, but also encompasses mental health and therapy. Works like Paint like a snail explore the idea of resilience and Johnson’s discomfort with the concept as something that should be a goal. She quotes the activist Indigo Daya, who wrote, ‘I worry about resilience narratives…. is it right to “learn how to take a punch?” To tell hurt people to “be stronger”.’

Helen Johnson, installation view ‘Follower, Leader’, Perth Festival. Image: ArtsHub.

Johnson also thinks deeply about natural rhythms and the extent to which humans have tried to create artificial ones, unlike the fruit bats familiar to many Melburnians – as they travel across the city’s skies nightly to feed and migrate with the seasons – beautifully captured in her hanging work, Little others.

Lin Onus, ‘Maralinga’ 1990, installation view, Art Gallery of Western Australia. Image: ArtsHub.

After an AGWA interlude to visit Yhonnie Scarce’s exquisite, considered and moving exhibition The Light of Day – which left ArtsHub‘s reviewer Jo Pickup ‘awestruck by this artist’s capacities’ – and a pause to reflect on further First Nations responses to atomic testing in South Australia in the mid-50s, including Lin Onus’ superb Maralinga (1990), which is part of the Gallery’s permanent collection, a short walk led to perhaps one of the most arresting site-specific works in the festival.

An outdated and abandoned food court has been flooded and had a boardwalk and some sundry water plants inserted. It’s the simplest intervention to an arcade known as Carillon City, which has been caught in a hiatus between its past life and its next. Simple but incredibly evocative.

Linda Tegg, ‘Wetland’, Perth Festival. Image: ArtsHub.

It’s alternately amusing and also an unsettling experience that immediately brings to mind the empty food court as a sinister location for encounters with the malevolent and hellish, such as in recent US popular culture hits as Stranger Things or The Last of Us. What’s under that water? And what happened to the people who worked here once but have long gone, leaving only the smell of the grease traps and the still glowing neon outlet signs in their wake? It’s wonderful stuff.

Leaving Tegg’s waterlogged wonder, an atrium window has been fitted with dichroic film, creating a space awash in pink light and augmenting the sense of the unworldly carried through from Wetland. But it’s a brighter and cheerier experience. The sequence of exhibits means Light Event is no doubt intended to literally lighten the impact of the unnerving sensations of Tegg’s installation, but exiting both spaces into a labyrinthine area of empty shopfronts and ageing corridors means the overwhelming sensations on leaving the arcade are of dystopian neglect and decay.

Rebecca Baumann, ‘Light Event’, Perth Festival. Image: ArtsHub.

Not knowing what to expect was perhaps the best way to witness STRUT’s hypnotic display in the Courtyard of the State Theatre of WA. Jo Pickup has reviewed the show in its entirety, but this was half an hour of absolute delight.

For aficionados and those not always enamoured with contemporary dance alike, the precision and the skill made this impossible to look away from. Like the Red Arrows in human form, but with community connection and compassion at its core, this was just mesmerising.

For a full review of this new piece from the innovative Gold Coast-based dance/theatre collective, see here. But in short there is a lot to enjoy in this hugely inventive, incredibly physical, rumble tumble into the Ozploitation films of the 1970s and, particularly, the (often) moustachioed macho males who performed the crazy, and clearly non OH+S endorsed, stunts.

Encompassing fragile egos, gung-ho attitudes and never-say-die, seat of your pants, filmmaking, perhaps the whole thing gets a little muddy when interrogating some of the deeper issues at stake, but it’s a wild ride nonetheless. And, seeing it right on the back of Coalescing Towards, it was another faultless example of precision physical theatre – throwing bodies across pool tables, through cars and off buildings as it goes. And its humour is very, very hard to resist. So, if you get a chance to catch it as it heads next to the Gold Coast and Canberra, don’t miss it.

Reviewed in full here, this contemporary dance piece from Akram Khan’s company was a mixed bag.

The tight and complex choreography received a big tick as did the extraordinary screen and projection elements of the production. Less successful, perhaps, was the crushing and oppressive soundscape, which for those with more sensitive hearing, could border on actually painful at times. And, as noted in ArtsHub‘s review, the forced blend of climate politics and Kipling’s animal antics didn’t necessarily convince. Plus, there’s a case to be made that it was all just a little too long, and didn’t quite know when to end.

There is something about site-specific theatre that is very hard to resist for audiences, and a piece of theatre set in an actual lap pool, with a technically brilliant sound design that means every single audience member is able to eavesdrop on myriad conversations between the pool’s regular visitors and community – is a pleasure indeed.

And then there were the lucky few of us invited to strip to our bathers and jump in for an all-too brief aqua aerobics session at the end. The only downside? We had to get out again…

This writer travelled to WA as a guest of Perth Festival.