Active participation an emerging trend at Sydney Fringe 2024

Like many fringe festivals around the world, Sydney Fringe Festival is open-access; anyone can enter their work into the Festival provided they can afford the registration fee.

Consequently, when identifiable themes emerge from among the 400-plus works featured in this year’s Sydney Fringe program, they’re genuine manifestations of the zeitgeist – expressions of the many registered artists’ shared preoccupations and concerns rather than works that have been deliberately programmed to fit a pre-existing theme by Festival Director and CEO, Kerri Glasscock.

‘One really interesting thing that we’ve seen start to emerge this year is this idea around community participation. So there’s this democratisation of art and cultural experience where you as an audience member, whether you consider yourself an artist or not, can take part in and be part of a show, as opposed to just watching the show,’ Glasscock says.

While such participatory works have been present in Sydney Fringe before, they’re really starting to make a mark this year, she continues.

‘We often have works like that, but for some reason this year there’s heaps of it, and on a larger scale too. For instance we’ve got this one project in George Place called In the Key of G, where they’re seeking 20 piano players, no matter what level you are. If you just love playing piano, come and learn a piece and then take part in a public performance at the end.’

Read: Alter State: a celebration of Disability, art and radical care

There are several factors driving the rise of such participatory events, Glasscock theorises, including people’s desire for an active experience when they venture out of the house, in comparison to the passive experience of binge-watching the latest streaming hit series or even watching a more traditional theatre performance.

‘I think we’ve certainly seen that trend here with everything from escape rooms to … all those matched hospitality offerings [accompanying] a performance. I think it’s the next step in that: people are looking for something a little bit different to do, and they’re now willing to engage in an experience as opposed to just being slightly removed from it,’ Glasscock tells ArtsHub.

Returning to the subject of democratisation of the arts, Glasscock adds: ‘That’s the beauty of the Fringe, isn’t it? It removes the gatekeepers who have [defined] “What is art?” and “What is good art?” and “Who has the right to participate in that art?” It throws it open to the community to say, “Well, you tell us what art is.” And that’s the joy of the Fringe festival.’

A Fringe Hub for every taste

Sydney Fringe Festival began in 2010 as a curated festival, transitioning to an open-access model in 2012 (an earlier Sydney Fringe Festival based in and around Bondi ran from 1994 to 2002). A defining aspect of the Festival is the way its program is clustered around a series of hubs located across the city.

The hub model was originally developed as a response to Sydney’s unique geography (the presence of the Harbour can make travelling around Sydney a challenge in comparison to the more accessible layout of fringes in cities like Adelaide and Melbourne).

‘Building those densely populated areas of activity in localised neighbourhoods, so that people could just go and have a Festival experience and not have to trek all across the city, that was definitely the instigator for the hubs when they first started,’ Glasscock explains.

As the Festival has grown, the number of hubs – and their focus on a particular style of performance – has kept pace with the increase in artist registrations.

‘The hubs generally are spaces we build and create from unused space or unutilised space, and so we have more and more every year, because we need more venues. And while we love working with the existing venues, our hubs mean that we can control lots of the costs to make [participation] more affordable for artists,’ says Glasscock.

‘Move FM’, presented by Dance Makers Collective at the Sydney Fringe Dance Hub. Photo: Supplied.

‘And what we’ve found over the years is that the hubs have started to become themed or genre-specific, which means we can put art forms together. We can put the appropriate infrastructure that dance artists need in an appropriate venue; we can do the same for a cabaret space, and so on,’ Glasscock explains.

This year’s program sees the Sydney Fringe’s first ever Queer Hub at Qtopia Sydney, amplifying the voices of LGBTQIA+ artists and storytellers. Other Fringe Hubs maintain their own particular focus, such as the Multicultural Comedy Hub in George Street, the Cabaret Hub at Kings Cross Hotel, the First Nations Hub at PACT Centre for Emerging Artists in Erskineville, the Touring Hub at Newtown’s New Theatre, a home for previously staged works from the national and international Fringe circuit, and a Dance Hub at Sydney Dance Company‘s Neilson Studio.

‘Sydney has an absolute lack of dance venues. It’s one of the things we’ve really struggled with, to [establish] appropriate, affordable spaces in the past. So having this partnership with the Sydney Dance Company is really fantastic, and it means we’ve got a fantastic studio space for the dancers where audiences can go and indulge in a genre that they love.’

Maintaining a focus on local artists

While Glasscock is proud of being able to support acclaimed works from other fringe festivals at Sydney Fringe’s Touring Hub, she stresses that local artists will always be the Festival’s priority.

‘We’re really proud of the fact that every year, 80% of the artists at Sydney Fringe are NSW-based artists, and we actually work really hard to maintain that level. Because while we love being able to bring those shows to Sydney that Sydney wouldn’t see otherwise, the most important thing for us is that local stories are being told, because that’s at the core of what we do.’

She’s also proud of the support that Sydney Fringe gives to the artists in its program, even as the Festival itself remains at a manageable scale instead of focusing on growth for growth’s sake or to satisfy government KPIs (key performance indicators).

‘What we’ve seen is a tenfold increase in the financial support we’re able to facilitate: the box office revenue going back to artists. That to me is the measure of our success, because it means that the number of artists is maintained that we can support, that seems right for the city – but the output of what they get at the end is more,’ Glascock says.

‘And so the work we’re doing around brand awareness, audience development, increasing venue utilisation capacity across the Festival – all that feeds back into the sector and means that those artists are having a more viable and better experience.’

Sydney Fringe Festival runs from 1-30 September 2024.