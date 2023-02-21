A postcard from New York

Winter in New York is probably not the best time to take in the views, hop on the Staten Island Ferry, walk across the Brooklyn Bridge or stroll around Central Park. But it is an exceptionally good time to satisfy your inner cultural needs by visiting the myriad galleries and museums, seeing some great theatre and concerts, and catching some of the many musicals and shows that Broadway has to offer. For arts lovers of all kinds, there is a plethora of choice. The city has bounced back positively after COVID, when Broadway closed for almost a year, only reopening in late 2021.

One of the great cultural cities of the world, it is hard not be seduced by Manhattan. Samuel Johnson’s famous quote that: ‘When a man is tired of London, he is tired of life’ can equally be applied to the Big Apple. It is great to find solace in some great theatre and exhibitions, while the wind blows icily along Broadway and 42nd Street and temperatures plummet.

Below are some of the best things to see currently, garnering either a 4.5 or 5 star rating from this reviewer.

Galleries and museums

The blockbuster exhibition this winter is at the Whitney Museum of American Art in the Meatpacking district close to the Chelsea Market. It is a beautifully positioned gallery on the west Hudson River with great views across to New Jersey and south to Lower Manhattan and Ground Zero. The exhibition of Edward Hopper’s New York (to 5 March 2023) takes up one whole floor of the Gallery and is an extensive retrospective that explores his life and work in the city that he loved and where he spent the major part of his life.

Hopper’s work is in some respects quirky, but it does have a disquieting effect. Not aiming to depict all the huge changes to his city during his lifetime, he painted daily life around him on a human, largely unpopulated, scale. His perspective was always horizontal, eschewing iconic landmarks such as the Brooklyn Bridge and the Empire State Building for more utilitarian buildings and the sometimes-jarring clash of new on old. His personal fascination with New York is ever-present.

Carefully curated with great attention to detail, this excellent exhibition covers many facets of his life and work, including his love of theatre. Strangely, his most famous painting, Night Hawks, is not included in this exhibition though sketches of it are. Word is that the Art Institute of Chicago, where Night Hawks is a prize exhibit, could not be persuaded to loan it. In many ways this absence is quite liberating, as one is able to concentrate on other works, equally as enticing, without distraction.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim Museum, both on the upper East side should not be missed either.

Broadway, home of the musical

Broadway has come back with a bang and many of the major shows have returned and are thriving. The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge, The Book of Mormon, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Aladdin, Chicago, Wicked, Six and Hamilton are all showing with new productions of Sweeney Todd, The Doll’s House and Camelot among others expected later this year.

Hadestown (Walter Kerr Theatre) has been on Broadway since 2019, and is a jewel of a musical that has garnered 14 Tony awards. Retelling the Greek myth of Orpheus, Eurydice, Hades and Persephone, it has been set to original folk and jazz music by creator Anaïs Mitchell. The music is excellent. Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada continue in their roles as Orpheus and Eurydice, while Lillias White has replaced T Oliver Reid, who in turn followed the marvellous André de Shields, as Hermes. White is equally splendid.

‘Hadestown’: L-R Jewelle Blackman (Fate), André de Shields (Hermes), Eva Noblezada (Eurydice), Jessie Shelton (Fate) Mariand Torres (Fate)

MJ: The Musical (Neil Simon Theatre) is a jukebox musical about one of the greatest entertainers of all time, Michael Jackson. Created by the talented team of Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, it has won four Tony awards. Starring the extraordinary Myles Frost as Jackson, it has a fantastic soundtrack of all his great hits while offering an insight into his creative mind.

The hottest ticket in town at present is Some Like It Hot (Sam S Shubert Theatre), which opened last December. Based on the 1959 film of the same name with Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis, the musical, like the film, follows the story of two Jazz Age musicians struggling to work during Prohibition. Having witnessed a mob hit in Chicago, the pair try to escape by dressing as women and joining an all-girl band travelling to California. Hilarity then ensues.

While perhaps having a quite different resonance now than when the film was made 60 years ago, this musical is enormously enjoyable and great fun. It is also everything that a Broadway musical should be. It has a first-rate cast and ensemble, terrific toe-tapping music, excellent choreography and quality dance numbers, as well as high production values and fabulous ever-changing colourful costumes. It is high energy from beginning to end.

The best of theatre

Theatre and drama are currently well-represented on Broadway with many productions coming from the UK.

Direct from London’s West End, and this time a new play from the pen of Tom Stoppard, Leopoldstadt (Longacre Theatre) is high on the list of must-sees. Set in Vienna and spread over a period of 56 years, this is essentially a theatrical telling of Stoppard’s European Jewish family between the end of the 19th century and 1955. It is an immense work with a large cast, crossing through three generations with both its happy times and all the horror of wars, especially the Nazi concentration camps. It is grim telling at times, but absolutely riveting and beautifully presented and directed by Patrick Marber with a first-class cast of actors. It really doesn’t get much better than this.

‘Leopoldstadt’, Brandon Uranowitz (Ludwig ), Caissie Levy (Eva), Faye Castelow (Gretl), and David Krumholtz (Hermann). Photo: Supplied.

A new well-written US play, Pictures from Home (Studio 54), examines family relationships, with all their ups and downs. Certainly, this is mostly light-hearted and at times very funny, though it has a serious side too. Professional photographer (Danny Burstein) sifts through the old family photo albums much to the chagrin of his mother (Zoë Wanamaker) and father (Nathan Lane) and discovers things that were perhaps best left unsaid. It was beautifully played by three fabulous actors and has a wistful melancholy that works well.

Another British play by Anthony McCarten, The Collaboration (Samuel J Friedman Theatre) stars Paul Bethany and Jeremy Pope in a two-hander. In 1984 Andy Warhol and new wunderkind artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat, both eccentric and ego-driven personalities, agreed to work on a new modern art exhibition. The play examines the sometimes tempestuous, sometime tender, relationship that developed. A gripping piece of writing and wonderful performances by both actors.

Buying tickets to shows and events

Unless your time is really limited or there is a particular show or exhibition that you simply must see, I would not recommend buying tickets to shows in advance. In the slower winter months, when tourist numbers are lower and New Yorkers spend more time at home than on the streets, almost all shows seem to be on sale and it is not that difficult to get a bargain on the day you want to attend.

There are dozens of websites that will sell you a ticket, with often confusing and contrary information. Beware that many of those hike up costs, selling tickets at double or more the price on the ticket-stub. To be fair they warn you of this (in very small letters), but if you don’t know the original price, you have no idea if what you are paying is reasonable or not.

If you simply must buy in advance, try to go directly to the theatre’s own website, where at least you will pay the real price of the ticket. However, there will be a fairly hefty service fee, New York city taxes and sometimes additional charges for the use of foreign credit cards, as well as your own bank exchange rate and charges at home. This can add 50% to the ticket price.

If you are willing to risk not seeing that special show and don’t mind being rugged up to wait in line for a while, then you have options. With queues very short in winter, you can get great tickets at a reasonable price at the TKTS Booth in either Times Square or at the Lincoln Centre, the home of the Metropolitan Opera.

Tickets are sold during the day for shows that evening. Prices are mostly half the regular ticket price, with no additional fees or service charges. If TXTS Booths run out of tickets, there are booths around Times Square that also sell reduced price premium tickets for that evening and often for shows over the next few days.

And in conclusion….

If you still have energy to spare after all those shows and exhibitions, the main branch of the New York Public Library on 5th Avenue and 42nd Street is a marvellous place to while away time on a miserable rainy winter day. Not only does it have every book you may have ever wanted to read and a fabulous selection of magazines and newspapers to browse, the free access to digital technology to explore the literary world beyond the US is exceptional. Additionally, a diverse range of excellent exhibitions link to the collections and mostly US authors. A treasure trove for the book-lover at heart.

Suzannah Conway visited New York between New Year and mid-February 2023.