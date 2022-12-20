8 artists to inspire art-making fun this Christmas

Christmas is the time when we gather with loved ones to be merry. But family catch-ups and parties start to plateau when the interesting conversation and joyful banter runs out – right?

Instead of tuning in to another Christmas TV special when the fun dries up, why not pick up some art-making tools (and maybe salvage some gift wrapping before it goes in the bin?) and fill your free hours with art-making adventures?

Here are eight artists and artist-duos who make incredible art with simple materials, and are perfect to inspire your own fun and accessible creative projects these holidays.

1. Alfredo and Isabel Aquilizan

Vessel, 2016, by Alfredo and Isabel Aquilizan. Image: Courtesy Art Front Gallery.

Partners in life and art, Brisbane-based Filipino artists Alfredo and Isabel Aquilizan create large-scale mixed media works that engage with ideas of place, home and community. Their projects are often built on ideas of co-creation and cooperation, and frequently invite the public or community groups to be part of their making.

The humble cardboard box is one of the Aquilizans’ signature materials, which they use to great effect to create their many imagined wonderlands and dreamscapes.

Their work is currently on display in the newly opened Sydney Modern (Art Gallery of NSW), where they have created a wondrous sculptural world, and have invited gallery-goers to contribute their own creations, as part of the gallery’s Dreamhome Stories of Art and Shelter exhibition.

So, why not bring some of that cardboard fun home and make some magical cityscapes with family and friends?

2. Zim&Zou

Part of the installation project ‘The Future of Food’ by Zim&Zou. Image: Courtesy Zim&Zou.

Lucie Thomas and Thibault Zimmermann are the two wonderfully playful French artists and designers known as Zim&Zou. Based in Dordogne, France, they have built a global reputation around their colourful style and handcrafted paper sculptural installations, which cast everyday objects in new light.

Devoted to handmade craftsmanship, these self-confused ‘paper pirates’ transform humble scraps of coloured paper into magical dioramas and intricate sculptures that really make you smile.

Check-out their Instagram for added inspiration on how to get started on your own psychedelic paper-based creative enjoyment.

3. Patrick Cabral

(l-r): TIGER and DHOLE by Patrick Cabral. Image: Courtesy Patrick Cabral.

This artist really ups the ante when it comes to paper-based sculptural work!

Patrick Cabral is based in Manila, Philippines, and his work requires many painstaking hours of paper cutting and layering to achieve his final three-dimensional masterpieces.

It’s probably overly ambitious to think you can channel Cabral’s magic into your own paper creations – but why not see what happens? (Do remember, as many art teachers would readily point out, to be safe with Stanley knives! You’ll definitely need to know how to safely handle an art-knife pen if you’re thinking of emulating Cabral’s intricate cut-out style.)

4. Cyrus Kabiru

‘Macho Nne, Amboseli Mask’, 2017, C-type Print on Diasec Mount by Cyrus Kabiru. Image: Courtesy IOTA21 and SMAC Gallery, Cape Town.

This Kenyan-born self-taught artist is best known for his dazzling sculptural pieces of art-object eyewear, which combine elements of art, design, fashion and photography to shine a light on ideas of consumerism and waste.

Kabiru sources his materials from rubbish dumps across Nairobi (his home town) and turns the discarded objects into spectacular assemblages.

If you are feeling like Christmas is overwhelming you with an avalanche of stuff, why not salvage items going to waste and make masterpieces that creatively reuse and recycle?

5. Athi-Patra Ruga

‘UZUKO’, 2013, Wool, thread and artificial flowers on tapestry canvas, by Athi-Patra Ruga. Image: Courtesy of Athi-Patra Ruga and WHATIFTHEWORLD gallery.

Athi-Patra Ruga uses mediums like performance, textiles and photography to explore political issues pertinent to his experiences as a queer person living in modern day South Africa.

Although his subjects are often complex and political, his colour-saturated pop-infused style evokes humour, playfulness and joy.

One of his most significant bodies of work is The Future White Woman of Azania (FWWoA, 2010 – 2016), which presents re-imagined histories of South Africa’s pre-colonial past, including a line of matriarchal queens who rule over the lands of Azania. Applying handcrafted textile techniques to create stunning, vibrant portraits of these strong African queens, Ruga shatters his country’s historical sense of itself and replaces it with his own liberated narratives.

Take inspiration from the artist’s skilful use of colour, texture and patterning to play around with your own mixed media textile works.

7. Deborah Kelly

‘The Gods of Tiny Things’ [film still], 2019, by Deborah Kelly, animation from paper collage. Image: Courtesy Deborah Kelly.

Deborah Kelly is an Australian artist well-known for her politically-engaged work. She uses mediums like performance, installation, video and collage to prompt discussion on pertinent social issues.

However, Kelly’s work is far from being hard-edged, as she often infuses her pieces with playfulness and whimsy. As a result, many of her works are as beautiful as they are conceptually apt.

Her collaged works on paper are especially delightful and provide wonderful inspiration for your own experiments with collage over Christmas.

Notably, her most recent collages were made into short animated works for the screen in collaboration with animator Melody Pei Li. Exhibited at ACMI in 2021, they are currently on show at Maitland Regional Gallery in Kelly’s major exhibition Many Hands Make Life Work – Deborah Kelly and the Moving Image 2011–2021 (on until February 2023).

‘For Creation’ [film still], 2021, Deborah Kelly, animation from paper collage. Image: Courtesy Deborah Kelly.

Final note: there is also this fabulous how-to video led by Deborah Kelly which shows you the way to make your own collage portrait. Produced by the Art Gallery of NSW as part of its Together in Art series in 2020, it’s the perfect way to kick-start some family collage-making madness.

7. Sonia and Robert Delauney

(l- r) ‘Prismes électriques’, oil on canvas, 1914, by Sonia Delaunay, and ‘Rythme n°1’, Decoration for the Salon des Tuileries, oil on canvas, 1938, by Robert Delauney. Images: Wikimedia Commons.

The Delauneys are an important European artist couple from the early 20th century. The 1910s/20s were their heyday, when they frequently rubbed shoulders with the likes of Picasso and Apollinaire.

Both were celebrated artists in their own right (though arguably Robert received more recognition as per the patriarchal tone of the art world at that time) but, together, they are known as the co-founders of Orphism – a radical new style that embraced geometric colour forms and pure abstraction.

Their vibrant works offer great stimulus for your own experiments with colour these holidays.

8. Charles and Ray Eames

Eames Cards by Charles and Ray Eames. Image: Sebastian Helm, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons.

Finally, these mid-century US artist/designers are on the list because of their commitment to socially-minded design, which led them to create some fantastic creative games and toys for all ages.

The duo are design icons best known for their famous 1956 Eames chair, which quickly went global, and is still regarded as a marker of good taste in furniture.

But alongside furniture-world fame, Charles and Ray Eames had a zest for fun, zaniness and creativity-for-all, which inspired side-projects like their House of Cards – released in the 1950s.

These innovative cards have specially-designed slots for interlocking and building into infinite constructions. Each one is also decorated with a different image from the world at large – from simple, familiar objects like hair combs or metronomes, to natural world phenomena like snowflakes and flower petals; they remind us of the magic in all things large and small.

So, before you throw your countless Christmas cards into storage, why not gather with family and use those cards to create something new? See how high your Eames-inspired house of cards can grow!