5 things to do in Melbourne this weekend

Risque cabaret, clowning Shakespeare, a daring arts playground and much more in Melbourne this weekend.
12 Nov 2024 13:55
David Burton
An exhibition highlighting Māori culture and much more in Melbourne this weekend. Photo by Irihipeti Waretini.

1. Animate yourself in a unique workshop

Professional animator Sabrina Schmid runs this workshop on Scratchfilm, which is open to any level of experience. By the end of the day, you’ll complete your own scratchfilm. Workshop prices include lunch!

2. Clown with the classics

Award-winning theatre team Ridiculusmus will feature in two works of existential clowning this weekend with Alas! Poor Yorick and How to Be Funny. Alas! Poor Yorick is a clowning reinterpretation of Hamlet, and How to be Funny sees the two-man team in conversation with Dr James Daly for a performance lecture on comedy.

3. Get steamy with risque cabaret

Darling and Daring invites you to its monthly night of circus and burlesque at Club Voltaire’s intimate 50-seat theatre. Promising an evening of ‘seduction, spice and all things nice’, this unique evening showcases some of Melbourne’s best circus talent.

4. Be moved by the power of Māori culture

Traditional matriarchal Māori culture is at the centre of Māreikura – Ka rere te rongoā (the medicine flows), the latest exhibition at the Immigration Museum. Created by Māori storyteller Irihipeti Warentini, the exhibition features a range of photographic portraits, multimedia art, film, and a carved pou. Read ArtsHub‘s review.

5. Lose yourself in an art playground

Underneath the disused Melbourne Star is the touring arts playground Imaginator, an immersive experience combining technology and imagination. Whether you’re engaging in conversation with the most advanced AI on the planet or diving off a four-metre ledge into the unknown, Imaginator is built with both child and adult in mind.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

